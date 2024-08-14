A range of entertaining car games for petrolheads

Whether you regularly indulge in major events on the calendar like the NASCAR Cup Series or you’re passionate about your very own cars in your driveway, you’re probably a petrol head. Devoted to all things car-related, petrol heads generally adore the sound of a powerful engine, alongside dabbling in various entertainment options that are based around vehicles. One of them is gaming, with petrol heads around the world tucking into a plethora of fun options.

For car lovers who find themselves at the race track on occasion, unwinding with a few car-themed games is the perfect antidote to a stressful day in the office. Likewise, for some people, instead of watching Netflix shows and reading books, finding a quiet corner somewhere for a session on a smartphone favorite stands out more. The options petrol heads have are extensive, and given the notable enhancements made in the gaming sphere, most of the titles available to play are mightily impressive.

Alongside following the latest news from the motorsport world, taking in documentaries based on legendary drivers, watching hours worth of YouTube content, and enjoying the occasional F1 betting effort, passionate car fanatics are sampling a variety of car games on a selection of leading gaming platforms. From PlayStation 5 to mobile, there are some top-notch titles that are capable of keeping you firmly entertained. Below is a brief look at some of the very best of them.

The Crew Motorfest

One for any PC gamers among us, The Crew Motorfest is an excellent release. The game’s most notable features include its smooth graphics and its much-improved vehicle handling, all of which cater towards a pleasurable driving package. The Crew Motorfest also contains lush scenery as you race your way to the top of the rankings, while the game’s array of vehicles to choose from will surely win over many car enthusiasts. Overall, if you’re searching for an option to session on PC, then The Crew Motorfest should be it.

GRID Autosport

A title that is perfect for any portable gaming marathons on your smartphone device, GRID Autosport is one of the best racing games around today. A release that has received plenty of plaudits, this free-to-play favorite boasts crisp graphics, dozens of cars and real-life race tracks to get to grips with, and the ability to tailor the game’s difficulty level if you’re finding it too easy. Overall, as far as car games on mobile devices go, GRID Autosport is right up there with the very best of them.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

If mobile gaming’s more casual package doesn’t draw you in, then exploring some of the PlayStation 5’s very best games in this area might well do. One of the most enticing products on Sony’s sophisticated console machine is Assetto Corsa Competizione, a truly realistic driving simulation that you’ll struggle to ignore as soon as you sample it. Providing glorious graphics and true-to-life physics and handling, this testing release is a challenge many petrolheads relish taking on. Make no mistake about it, Assetto Corsa Competizione is tougher to master than most other car games, making it a standout option for many car lovers who want a realistic challenge.

Offroad Unchained

Accessible on Android devices, Offroad Unchained offers an off-road racing experience that can’t really be replicated in any other titles. Whether you opt to play the game on mobile or tablet, you’ll be treated to a free-to-play driving masterpiece that serves up epic race courses and plenty of game modes to keep you on your toes. A game that even contains multiplayer options, there are numerous racing cars to drive, upgrades to carry out, a career mode to tackle, and even the opportunity to race against online rivals in some epic match-ups. Offroad Unchained is a great game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A title that has a massive following behind it, Mario Kart games have always gone down well. While they don’t claim to offer an authentic driving experience, it’s hard to find a title that serves up as much fun and entertainment in this particular category of gaming. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a brilliant game to immerse yourself in, particularly if you’re keen to go to war on the track in a multiplayer match-up. Driving through a cartoonish world with weapons to use and beautifully-designed tracks to race on has never been so good. There simply aren’t many better options available to session on the Nintendo Switch.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image via https://x.com/GranTurismoPS5)

Back to another enticing proposition on the PlayStation 5 and a game that everyone seems to be enjoying right now, as Gran Turismo 7 continues to shine. A much-loved series of games, the latest installment has delivered once again. With new and improved graphics, a slick driving model to experience, hundreds of cars to collect, a competitive online offering, and so much more to get stuck into, it’s hard to fault this superb title. If you have access to a PlayStation 5 console, then indulging in a bit of Gran Turismo 7 is a must.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Ending with another top title on mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends is a game that is more than capable of keeping boredom at bay. For petrol heads, this highly-rated product is easily one of the most appealing opportunities on mobile devices. In the release, you’ll immediately be won over by the game’s immaculate graphics. Additionally, Asphalt 9: Legends contains real-life vehicles, such as well-liked cars by Ferrari and Porsche, while the title’s touchscreen controls are easy to grasp. Also offering an eight-person multiplayer option, Asphalt 9: Legends is a fantastic release to treat yourself to.