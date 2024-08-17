Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Michigan International Speedway; August 17, 2024

Track; Michigan International Speedway- Oval (2.0-Miles)

Race: Cabo Wabo 250; 125 Laps; 30/30/65; 250.0 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; August 17, 2024 3:30 PM ET

TV: USA, and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) – Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 Rocky

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of NASCAR technical inspection, Jeb Burton would first take to the 2.0-mile Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for a scheduled 15-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. With the field broken into two groups Burton would be a part of Group B. In his first laps on track, Burton would record a best lap of 41.882 at 171.912 mph on Lap-9 of his 12-lap session placing Burton 11th of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Cabo Wabo 250.

– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of the 15-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given 10-minutes to make adjustments, change tires and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying for the Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. With 39 cars entered, one car would miss the race. Burton would record a lap of 42.564 at 169.157 mph placing the No. 27 Rocky Chevrolet Camaro SS 18th overall. At the conclusion of qualifying Burton will start the Cabo Wabo 250 outside Row 9 in the 18th position.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Burton’s fifth NXS start at MIS. In four previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 17.5 with an 99.0% lap completion rate finishing 509 laps of the possible 514. Burton’s best MIS finish would come in 2019 where he would finish in the 9th position after starting 11th.

Featured Partner

Rocky: Founded in 1932, ROCKY manufactures rugged outdoor, military, duty, work and western footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. More information can be found at RockyBoots.com.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Michigan International Speedway

Practice; Once given the all okay thru NASCAR technical inspection Friday afternoon, Parker Retzlaff would roll out onto MIS for a scheduled 15-minute practice session. With the field broken into two groups Retzlaff would be scheduled apart of Group A. In his first laps on track, Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 41.942 at 171.666 mph on Lap-13 of his 13-lap session placing Retzlaff 15th of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NXS Cabo Wabo 250.

– Starting Position; Upon the conclusion of the Group A’s 15-minute practice session, NXS teams would be given 10-minutes to make adjustments, change tires and add fuel prior to moving into qualifying for the Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250. In 2024, Intermediate sized tracks will use a single-lap of qualifying to determine the starting lineup. With 39 cars entered, one car would miss the race. Retzlaff would run a lap of 42.866 at 167.965 mph placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY Chevrolet Camaro SS 26th overall. At the conclusion of qualifying Retzlaff will start the Cabo Wabo 250 outside Row 13 in the 26th position.

Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Cabo Wabo 250 will mark Retzlaff’s second NXS start at MIS. In his debut at MIS last season, Retzlaff would capture a 9th place finish after starting in the 24th spot earning the young Wisconsin driver a 100.0% lap completion rate finishing all 125 laps of the possible 125.

Featured Partner

FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31

