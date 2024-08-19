Flying Lizard Motorsports Secures Memorable Double-Podium Weekend at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (August 19, 2024) – Flying Lizard Motorsports experienced a weekend full of ups and downs during the SRO America races at Road America. Still, the team’s perseverance paid off, resulting in two additional podiums across their four programs.

“Although we had some big challenges this weekend, we came out of Road America with podium finishes in GT4 for both our Nissan and Aston Martin programs,” said Program Manager Darren Law. We also had a very strong showing for the new BMW GT3 with extremely competitive lap times as well as a chance at a podium finish. We look to carry the momentum into the next race weekend.”

Todd Parriott’s season finally reached a milestone with his first podium finish in GT America on Saturday. Driving the No. 31 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 in mixed conditions, Parriott skillfully navigated from his fourth-place starting position to secure third place, celebrating his well-deserved, career-first SRO America podium. In race two, he started from fifth and climbed as high as third before finishing fourth, earning another top-five result.

Damir Hot and Andy Lee experienced the highs and lows of motorsport in just a few hours following a crash during GT4 America qualifying in the Nissan Z GT4. Despite the heavy damage, the Lizard crew worked quickly and efficiently, getting the car ready just in time for the race one grid, avoiding any penalties. Fueled by adrenaline, Hot and Lee executed a remarkable comeback, gaining 12 positions to finish in second place. They continued their impressive performance in race two, climbing 17 positions to finish seventh overall after starting 23rd. This back-to-back performance earned them the Hard Charger award for most positions gained in both races.

Due to feeling under the weather, Jason Bell was unable to compete in Sunday’s race two, ending what had been a disappointing weekend for the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 driver in the Fanatec GT World Challenge. Bell had been racing in the rain for a top-five result in race one when the Aston spun in the rain and accelerated on the wet grass, ending the race early for Bell. Though the car was ready to compete Sunday morning, Bell retired early, not feeling well enough to finish the weekend.

Elias Sabo and Andy Lee enjoyed a strong debut weekend in the GT World Challenge with their newly acquired BMW M4 GT3. Despite limited track time, the duo showed strong and consistent speed, improving their understanding of the car with each lap. With a strong run from the seventh place starting position in race two, Lee worked his way up to third position in the Pro-Am class, and with a well-executed pit stop, Sabo maintained this position for the majority of his stint. Their efforts culminated in their first top-five finish of the season after finishing in fifth place.

With only two race weekends remaining in the SRO America 2024 championships, the series will head to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, from September 6-8, for a long-awaited return. For event information, visit www.gt-world-challenge-america.com.

