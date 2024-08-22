CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT PORTLAND: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

PORTLAND, OREGON

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

AUGUST 23-25, 2024

TEAM CHEVY CARRIES MOMENTUM TO THE BITNILE.COM GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

After racing to victory at World Wide Technology Raceway with Josef Newgarden and Team Penske, Team Chevy holds eight wins in 13 events so far this season, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and heads to the final road course race of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at Portland International Raceway this weekend.

Additionally, Chevrolet drivers and teams have accumulated five NTT P1 Pole Awards as well as 20 podiums and 891 of 1,735 laps led so far in 2024.

At Portland, the Bowtie brand has captured two victories since the 2018 return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, with Team Penske’s Will Power capturing the win in 2018 and his teammate Scott McLaughlin in 2022.

On the 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course of Portland International Raceway, Team Chevy holds two NTT P1 earned pole awards, three podium finishes, and 249 laps led since 2018, in addition to the two victories.

Chevrolet looks to score a fifth victory at in six events at Portland in the new 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 with hybrid technology era after winning the debut in Mid-Ohio, sweeping the Iowa doubleheader, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

DETROIT (August 21, 2024) – Only four races remain in the fight for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Team Chevy is gearing up for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland this weekend at Portland International Raceway after capturing the Bowtie brand’s eighth victory of the season last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

With that winning momentum, Chevrolet is set to take on the 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural road course in the Pacific Northwest, looking to add to two wins (Will Power in 2019 and Scott McLaughlin in 2022) since the 2018 return to Portland International Raceway, in addition to two NTT P1 Pole Awards (Will Power in 2018 and Scott McLaughlin in 2022), three podium finishes and 249 laps led.

“With four races remaining, we head to Portland this weekend with both momentum and goals of closing out the season strong,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager. “Portland features a relatively flat surface with chicanes and hard braking, and it’s our last road course of the year. With the hard work, dedication, and collaboration by our drivers, teams, and Chevrolet engineers in preparation for and during this season, we’re looking forward to heading to Portland this weekend, and as we shift to close out the year on two challenging ovals of Milwaukee and Nashville.”

In 2024, Chevrolet has captured eight victories so far, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Additionally, Team Chevy holds five NTT P1 Pole Awards in 2024, as well as 891 laps led of 1,735 ran in competition, for 51.4%.

Since 2012 in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era, Chevrolet has raced to victory 119 times as well as captured 134 earned pole awards in 212 races. In the new hybrid era introduced to competition at Mid-Ohio this season, Team Chevy has captured four wins in five races and looks to continue that momentum with four races left in 2024.

The BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland kicks off with the first practice on Friday, Aug. 23 at 5:55 p.m. ET. Saturday sees a second practice at 12:30 p.m. ET followed by qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six at 3:30 p.m. ET and a final practice at 8:15 p.m. ET. The 110-lap, 216.04-mile main event Sunday takes the green flag live on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions are broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I very much enjoy the track. It’s old school with, you know, no runoff. It has a little bit of everything from long radius corners to hairpins and high-speed chicanes. So, it’s a very well-rounded track. There’s not any one part that’s particularly challenging. The whole track itself is just quite unique because of how the layout is because it has everything — except elevation changes. That’s the only thing it doesn’t have. It’s one of the most difficult road courses for its length, and it kind of stacks up to a similar track like Barber. The hybrid’s been very good to us so far, and I think we’ve been very good at learning the systems with Chevrolet. So, it’ll be nice to be back on a road course with the hybrid. But it’s still a bit of an unknown for us.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“As great as it is to be coming off our best result, our plans remain the same! We have been building momentum all year and feel as though this is just a step of progress we want to continue. (Portland) is the closest thing to a home race! We always have many friends, family, and fans that join there with us. Since moving to Indy, the commute is a bit further and I will be flying instead of driving, but I am excited to head to a place that feels like home. It is very high speed in some sections and has a very unique rhythm. It makes for a fun qualifying track. The (turns) 4-5-6 section would be the most difficult to find the timing of. The long, multi-apex complex is very pitch-sensitive and can lead to getting out of sync. It is technical in some aspects, but quite short, so that makes little mistakes that much more magnified than at other tracks.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“Portland is a place we’ve been competitive in the past, so I think as long as we roll off the truck strong and execute, we’ll be able to fight at the top. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew continues to work hard, so hopefully we can continue building toward wins and podiums each weekend through the rest of the season.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m excited to get back to road course racing at Portland. I feel like we have some unfinished business and Portland can be a race for us to put everything together. I’ve been there in Indy NXT and all of the series leading up to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, so hopefully I can get up to speed quickly and put the No. 6 SmartStop Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front where it belongs.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s been a tough run. I’m hoping to close out the road course part of our season with a smooth weekend. We’ve had a lot of pace but no results the past couple events, so we’re looking to change that this weekend.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We’re on a modern-day Oregon Trail as we head west from St. Louis to Portland in search of better fortunes. Nolan (Siegel) is coming off his best-ever finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and we know we have three cars capable of fighting for the win here. Here’s hoping we’re coming up roses come Sunday in the Rose City.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am excited to go to Portland for the BITNILE.com Grand Prix and am proud to be representing BitNile on the No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet! I do have mixed feelings going into Portland, I am excited to be back in the car for the first time in a while but I am also a little sad that it’s my last race of the season. We had a few races before the break where we had good pace so we will build on that and look to finish off my season strong!”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am looking forward to Portland! It’s also very cool to have BitNile back on the car for the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix! I had my season-best finish there last year and am excited to see what we can do this year. It’s the last road course of the season, last time turning right! I feel good, we are in a strong position and I think we can extend our Top 10 streak.”

Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway (since 2012, V6 era, pre-hybrid):

Wins at Portland: 2

2018: Will Power

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Earned Pole Awards at Portland: 2

2019: Will Power

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Portland (V6 era since 2018, pre-hybrid): 3

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Portland (V6 era since 2018, pre-hybrid): 249

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

5: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

4: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

212: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

119: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

134: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 139 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

2: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

34: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 54 times since 2012.

28: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.