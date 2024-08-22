TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Daytona International Speedway / Milwaukee Mile

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Daytona International Speedway / The Milwaukee Mile

August 23-25, 2024

A tripleheader weekend will see NASCAR’s three national touring series split between two different venues. The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will venture south to the “World Center of Racing” of Daytona International Speedway, where Chevrolet returns as the defending winners in each division following a sweep of the sport’s season-opening weekend. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) will begin its seven-race stretch to the championship this weekend, with the Milwaukee Mile Speedway set to host the series’ playoff opener.

RELIVING A MILESTONE

The season-opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway saw Chevrolet added yet another monumental feat towards its already successful legacy at the “World Center of Racing”. Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the first time in his young career, while also delivering Chevrolet its milestone 100th all-time points-paying victory in the NASCAR national ranks at Daytona.

The monumental victory was celebrated by two more trips to victory lane for the Bowtie brand that weekend, with Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill taking the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season-opener and Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron claiming his first crown jewel with a victory in the Daytona 500. Chevrolet also set another record that weekend, with the Bowtie brand becoming the only manufacturer in NASCAR history to sweep the wins across all three NASCAR national series in a season-opening weekend more than once – also accomplishing the feat in 2018.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway:

Racing on the beaches of Daytona transitioned to Daytona International Speedway in 1959, with the 2.5-mile superspeedway hosting the inaugural Daytona 500. 65 years later, the track deemed the “World Center of Racing” has hosted a remarkable 154 points-paying events for NASCAR’s top division. Team Chevy’s William Byron is the series’ most recent winner at the Florida superspeedway with his Daytona 500 victory – marking Chevrolet’s 51st all-time NCS victory at the track.

NASCAR’s first summer race at Daytona also came in 1959, where the event quickly became a July Fourth tradition for many years. In 2020, the staple summer event transitioned to an August date, with this weekend’s 400-mile event marking the series’ penultimate race of its regular season. Chevrolet has collected a series-leading 22 victories in the series’ summer race at the track, with the most recent of those triumphs coming in 2022 when Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team scored a walk-off win to claim the final playoff position that season. Among the list of active drivers to have a NCS win at Daytona includes four from the Chevrolet camp – each of which have a victory in the summer race: William Byron (two wins; Aug. 2020 and Feb. 2024), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (two wins; July 2017 & Feb. 2023), Austin Dillon (two wins: Feb. 2018 and Aug. 2022) and Kyle Busch (one win; July 2008).

STACKING SUPERSPEEDWAY STATS

Throughout NASCAR’s Next Gen era, superspeedway-style racing has proven to be strong suit for the Bowtie brigade. With his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season, Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez became the seventh different Team Chevy driver to park the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 in victory lane at a superspeedway-style track. The triumph marked Chevrolet’s 10th victory in 15 superspeedway-style races during NASCAR’s Next Gen era. Among those victories, Chevrolet earned no worse than four top-10 finishes in each event – including a manufacturer-leading six top-10s on three different occasions (Atlanta – March 2022; Talladega – April 2022; Atlanta – July 2023) and five top-10s twice (Atlanta – July 2022; Daytona – Feb. 2023).

CHASTAIN ENTERS PLAYOFF PICTURE WITH TWO-TO-GO

Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain will head to his home state narrowly inside the playoff bubble, with the Team Chevy driver sitting at a one-point advantage on the cutline over Bubba Wallace. With two races remaining to clinch a playoff berth, Chastain heads to a pair of tracks that have a strong potential to be the site of his first victory of the 2024 season.

Chastain and the No. 1 Chevrolet team proved to be a top contender in the series’ last outing at Daytona International Speedway. The 31-year-old Alva, Florida, native was sitting at the top of the scoring pylon for the final restart, but a bold move for a potential Daytona 500 race-winning pass fell short, leaving the Team Chevy driver with a 21st-place result. During his tenure at Trackhouse Racing, Chastain has earned two top-10 results at the 2.5-mile Florida superspeedway – each coming in the Daytona 500 (10th – Feb. 2022; ninth – Feb. 2023).

In 10 career NCS starts at Darlington Raceway, Chastain has tallied two top-five finishes, including a fifth-place result one year ago in the Sept. 2023 event. Despite still looking for his first NCS win at the “Lady in Black”, Chastain was able to notch a victory in NASCAR’s most recent appearance at the track – coming in the NCTS with Niece Motorsports (May 2024).

ALLGAIER MAKING BIG GAINS IN REGULAR SEASON RUN

A combination of pit strategy and the execution of an overtime shootout earned Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 JR Motorsports Camaro SS team a trip to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway last weekend. The victory marked Allgaier’s 25th career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory – a record that moved the veteran to 10th on the series’ all-time win list, passing his car owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Accompanying the win was a stellar points day for the 38-year-old Riverton, Illinois, native. Also earning points in each stage, Allgaier put together a 51-point day – cutting his deficit from the points lead to just 12 points heading into the weekend. The opportunity to takeover the points lead comes at a track that has fared well for the Team Chevy driver in recent years, with Allgaier returning as the defending winner in the series’ summer event (Aug. 2023).



Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway:

Since the NASCAR Xfinity Series made its debut at Daytona International Speedway in 1982, Chevrolet has recorded 47 wins in 65 NXS races at the track – giving the manufacturer a stellar winning percentage of 72.3 percent. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill was the most recent driver to add to Chevrolet’s winning ways at the “World Center of Racing”, with his season-opener triumph marking the manufacturer’s sixth-straight NXS victory at the track. Dating back even further to the series’ summer event in July 2017, a victory by now NCS regular William Byron and JR Motorsports started a stretch of dominance at the track for the Bowtie brand, with the manufacturer collecting wins in 13 of the past 14 NXS races.

NCTS CHAMPIONSHIP RUN BEGINS AT MILWAUKEE

The 2024 playoffs begin for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this weekend, with Milwaukee Mile Speedway hosting the first of three stops in the Round of 10. Six drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations will vie for the championship title – marking the second consecutive season that at least half of the series’ playoff field comes from the Chevrolet camp.

Leading the Bowtie brigade into the title run is the 2024 NCTS Regular Season Champion, Christian Eckes, who will enter Milwaukee ranked second in the playoff standings. The 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native has put together an already career season – collecting three wins, as well as a series-leading 10 top-fives and 15 top-10s in 16 races.

Joining Eckes in postseason competition includes Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez and Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth, who also each became first-time winners in the series this season. Joining forces with CR7 Motorsports this season, series veteran Grant Enfinger put together a strong summer stretch to race his way into the playoffs for the sixth time in his career. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum and Daniel Dye each pointed their way into title contention to round out the Team Chevy playoff field.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway:

One year ago, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returned to the Milwaukee Mile Speedway after a nearly 15 year hiatus. Team Chevy’s Grant Enfinger put together a dominant performance in his No. 23 GMS Racing Silverado RST to put Chevrolet back into victory lane at the track – a win that came just four days following the announcement of GMS Racing’s final season. The victory marked Chevrolet’s sixth win in 16 NCTS races at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· In 11 tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· With 62 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 51.6% with 32 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 12 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway:

William Byron – two wins (Aug. 2020 & Feb. 2024)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – two wins (July 2017 & Feb. 2023)

Austin Dillon – two wins (Feb. 2018 & Aug. 2022)

Kyle Busch – one win (July 2008)

· In 154 NASCAR Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded 51 wins, with 22 of those victories coming in the series’ summer event at the track.

· Nick Sanchez’s victory in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener marked Chevrolet’s milestone 100th points-paying victory across all three NASCAR national series at Daytona International Speedway.

﻿· Chevrolet – the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR history at Daytona International Speedway – has recorded 102 all-time points paying victories across all three NASCAR national series at the “World Center of Racing”.

· In 96 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 48 victories – a winning percentage of 50%.

· Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson and William Byron are the only two drivers with a double-digit win record in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Next Gen era – each recording 11 victories since the vehicle’s competition debut in 2022.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 862 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway, Chevrolet Injector and Chevrolet Experience Center at Daytona International Speedway.

Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at each display location including:

Chevrolet Racing Display in Fan Midway: Equinox RS, Silverado 2500HD ZR2 Bison Diesel, Silverado 1500 ZR2, Equinox EV 3RS, Tahoe High Country, Traverse Z71, Blazer RS, Colorado ZR2, Corvette Stingray.

Chevrolet Injector: Silverado High Country, Tahoe RST, Blazer RS

﻿Chevrolet Experience Center: Corvette Z51, Traverse 2RS, Silverado ZR2, Silverado EV RST, Colorado ZR2.

Fans can also view William Byron’s No. 24 Camaro ZL1 show car at the Chevrolet Racing Display in the Fan Midway.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Friday, August 23

· Sammy Smith: 1:45 p.m.

· Justin Allgaier & Sam Mayer: 2:10 p.m.

· William Byron: 4:00 p.m.

· Parker Kligerman: 5:00 p.m.

· Brandon Jones: 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

· Austin Dillon: 3:25 p.m.

· Ross Chastain: 3:40 p.m.

· Corey LaJoie: 3:55 p.m.

· Kyle Busch: 4:10 p.m.

· Alex Bowman: 4:30 p.m.

· Kyle Larson: 5:00 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, August 23: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Saturday, August 24: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 874

Toyota: 861 (-13)

Ford: 828 (-46)

TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Saturday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

(NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Friday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Milwaukee

LiUNA! 175

Sunday, August 25, at 4 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

With your position in points, five of the last seven Daytona races have been won by drivers who had to win to secure a playoff spot. What are the opportunities or challenges going into Daytona needing to secure a playoff position?

“A lot like the (Daytona) 500, where I’ve learned to just enjoy it for what it is. There’s just no way around it. If we leave Michigan and don’t have it secured, then it’s math. You just have to know that if you finish bad, you get less points, and if you finish good in the stages and the race, then you get more points. It’s just simple math.”

What do you think of Daytona?

“I have so many fond memories of going to the July Daytona race with my family. It’s obviously a different experience now that I go as a driver. I try and enjoy it though because we start the season there with the Daytona 500 and it’s always fun to start a new season. Then we go there in August in the playoffs and depending on where you are in points it can be stressful so I just try and enjoy it because so much is out of your control.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1

Daytona has always been a track where you excel and superspeedways are a sweet spot for you. After finishing fourth in this year’s Daytona 500, you must have been looking forward to this weekend since February.

“We had a top-five performance at the Daytona 500, so I’m looking forward to returning and turning our luck around this weekend. Having Celsius on board makes it more special. Their support of my career highs and lows means the world to me.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

How do take the positive momentum from Michigan and manage these next two races?

“That’s just it, just trying to get through these next two and keeping ourselves in position to win. Daytona is a crapshoot. You can be leading on the final lap and be in a heap before you get to the finish line. Darlington is the same way. You have to be in position there. It’s really narrow, really tough, really tight. Handling really comes into play a lot there. We just have to be on top of our game if we’re going to put ourselves in the playoffs.”

How far of a step forward was the strong run at Michigan for RCR as a whole?

“Michigan is how we expect to run and how we want to run. We want to run up front and have opportunities to excel. Good pit calls helped us to be able to do that and we made a couple good moves on the late restart that got us that. Overall, nothing can translate from Michigan to Daytona or Darlington setup-wise, vehicle dynamics, that sort of stuff. We have good momentum and we’re rolling in the right direction and just keep that going.”

A lot can happen at Daytona but recently you have ran well and shown speed there.

“Daytona has been good for us since I joined RCR. ECR has done a great job on our engines at Daytona. We were really quick there earlier this year and had a good shot to win the race. It comes down to restarts and what happens and what lane you take and how the lines accelerate out of the restart and get the momentum building. There are 36 guys that show up and walk through the gate and at least think that they have a shot to win so they’re going to go out and prove that they can. A lot of Hail Marys are thrown and sometimes a lot of wrecks happen. You’ve got to be in the right place at the right time and hope for the best.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 CIRKUL CAMARO ZL1

“As the regular season winds down, there are twenty-plus guys outside the cutoff that feel like they have a shot. I feel like we have an equal shot and a chance to go there and do something pretty special. Our superspeedway program at Kaulig Racing has taken big leaps over the last couple months. Hopefully we can go down there and showcase that with our No. 31 Cirkul Chevy.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on racing at Daytona International Speedway for a second time this year:

“Going back to Daytona (International Speedway) certainly has a competitive feel this weekend. We were so close to a win there in February with a runner-up finish in the DAYTONA 500. Obviously, a win at such a challenging superspeedway like Daytona (International Speedway) would feel like a huge accomplishment- even a strong finish would build solid momentum going into the playoffs. Our Ally Racing team is ready to get back on track.”

BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Harris on having two races left in the regular season and the team’s return to Daytona International Speedway:

“With two points-paying races left in the regular season, I’m really looking forward to seeing if we can maybe get a couple stage wins and maybe knock off another win going into the playoffs. Alex and I have had some really good runs together there (Daytona International Speedway). Obviously getting so close to winning the (DAYTONA) 500 and coming in second to a teammate in February has it very top of minds for us to try and capitalize with a win this time.”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 FOCUSED HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

You’ve had plenty of speed over the last several weeks and now you’re headed to Daytona where, historically, you’ve run well. You finished in the top 10 at Michigan and now you’re headed to a track where you won twice. You must feel good about this weekend.

“Michigan was a long weekend but coming home with a seventh-place finish makes it worth it. Daytona is a different beast. You never know what you are going to get out of it. I’ve won two truck races there, so it’s a place I like a lot and holds so many great memories. We have been on a huge momentum stretch ever since Nashville back in June so hoping to continue it and keep moving forward! Looking forward to an exciting weekend in Daytona.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 PREMIER SECURITY CAMARO ZL1

There’s so much unpredictability at Daytona International Speedway, you learned that earlier this year. How does that change your mindset going into the weekend?

“Anybody can win at Daytona, so we’re thinking why not us? I feel like at Daytona, anybody can achieve and be a hero, but at the same time anybody can be a zero. I think it’s going to help us that we don’t really have to be a team that is hunting for points, and we can just do our own thing and try to be there at the end. The only thing we can do to make a huge difference in our season is to win, and to do that we just need to be there at the end.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COCA-COLA ZERO SUGAR CAMARO ZL1

Are you excited for the return of Daniel’s Amigos?

“Of course. I always look forward to Amigos. Coca-Cola and NASCAR work with the track and put on a great event. It’s a lot of fun for the guests and it’s always fun for me. Whenever we host the Amigos it makes me feel like I am at home. It’s also fun to bring people to the track for the first time. NASCAR in person is a really cool experience and I hope this gives them an opportunity to see what a fun sport we have.”

What is the key to success in Daytona?

“Saturday night at Daytona will be the same as it has been the last few years because speedway races are all about being organized and executing. Everyone is going to be fast so you are going to see the manufacturers and organizations working together. Race strategy, pit strategy and things like that. The Chevrolet camp has done a good job of working together and being as organized as possible.”

Are you concerned about the ‘Big One’ in Daytona?

“The Big One is going to happen Saturday. There might be even two or three “Big Ones.” Every time I get caught in a wreck I’m happier if we were running up front than if we were wrecked in the back of the pack. Most of the wrecks lately have been from the front to the back. If I get wrecked and I am in the top-five then I can sleep good at night. We just have to put ourselves in the position to be up front and see what happens.”

Are you worried about playoff standings?

“Luckily, I don’t have to worry about that. I plan to go out and race hard and support my Chevrolet teammates and (Trackhouse Racing teammate) Ross (Chastain.) Hopefully, we get the win and get Ross in the playoffs. It’s important we get playoff points. We got one at Richmond and we need more Saturday in Daytona. We will push hard.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 11

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 1,931

Top-five finishes: 43

Top-10 finishes: 93

Stage wins: 14

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 8

· Ross Chastain: 1

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

· Daniel Suarez: 1

· Kyle Busch: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 862 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 750

Laps led to date: 251,086

Top-five finishes to date: 4,341

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,953

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

