Stewart-Haas Racing: Daytona 250 from Daytona

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Daytona 250

Date: Aug. 23, 2024

Event: Daytona 250 (Round 22 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2.5-mile oval)

Format: 100 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps/30 laps/60 laps)

Note: Race extended two laps past its scheduled 100-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Riley Herbst (Started 8th / Finished 4th, Running, completed 102 of 102 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 14th / Finished 32nd, DVP, completed 77 of 102 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (2nd with 773 points, 33 out of first)

● Riley Herbst (6th with 665 points, 141 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Herbst earned his fifth top-five of the season and his third top-five in 11 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona.

● This is Herbst’s second straight top-10 at Daytona. He finished sixth in the season opener in February.

● Since joining SHR in 2021, Herbst has only finished outside of the top-15 twice at Daytona.

● Herbst finished second in Stage 2 to earn nine bonus points.

● Herbst led once for one lap to increase his laps led total at Daytona to 36.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Truex won the Daytona 250 under caution to score his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Daytona.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 34 laps.

● Twenty-four of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Justin Allgaier leaves Daytona as the championship leader with a 33-point advantage over second-place Cole Custer.

Sound Bites:

“We just weren’t good enough. We gave the No. 20 a pretty good shot. I feel like that’s what won him the race, so congrats to everybody over there. They were really fast today, but I don’t know. I thought we worked really hard, and we had a fast No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for sure, but we just weren’t as good as we needed to be. We were just a little too bogged down and too bound up, but we’ll go back to work. I know everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing and that’s what they do, they go to work. We’ll get it better for Talladega in the playoffs and to come home here in fourth with some decent points, we’ll take that after last week. All in all just not good enough to win.​” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“I haven’t seen a replay or anything, but I just saw some guys get together up top and I just tried to shoot as low as I could to try to get around it. It ended up that the No. 38 started to spin in front of me, and we were just kind of along for the ride at that point. I hate it for Fanttik and everybody. I wish we had a better day. That was definitely one of the hardest days of our season, but we’ll get our feet back under us at Darlington. This is a really weird stretch for the Xfinity Series right now with so many speedway races. I think it’s four in a month-and-a-half or something, so a lot can happen. We’ll rebound at Darlington and go after it.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Fanttik Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.