Kevin Harvick Enters Pro Late Model Race at Florence Motor Speedway

Harvick to Pilot the No. 62 for Rackley W.A.R.

Harrisburg, N.C. (August 26, 2024) – KHI Management (KHIM) announced today Kevin Harvick will enter the CARS Tour Pro Late Model race at Florence (S.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday, August 30, 2024. Harvick will pilot the No. 62 Realtree/Hunt Brothers Pizza car for Rackley W.A.R.

“I’ve had a lot of fun this season running the Late Models, but I know I need to do more races to get better,” said Harvick. “These cars are so different from what I’ve spent most of my career driving, but I’m having fun learning all about them. Adding Florence was an easy decision and I’m glad we were able to work it out with Rackley W.A.R. and have both Realtree and Hunt Brothers Pizza on board. I’m excited to get to Florence and have some fun this weekend.”

Retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season, Harvick switched gears this year to go back to his roots and late model racing. Most recently, Harvick competed in the CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car race at North Wilkesboro Speedway where he finished 10th. Earlier this season, Harvick made his first start at Five Flags Speedway in a Super Late Model, starting the race from the fourth position and finishing 13th.

Based in Nashville, Tenn., Rackley W.A.R. competes full time in the NASCAR Truck Series and various Late Model series. The team began competing full time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2021 and won its first race at Talladega Superspeedway in 2022 with Matt DiBenedetto. With DiBenedetto behind the wheel, the team made its first appearance in the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs in 2023. Ty Dillon currently drives the team’s No. 25 truck. In addition to the Truck Series, the team competes in Pro and Super Late Model competition, providing valuable seat time for members of their driver development program. Since its inception, Rackley W.A.R. has had a roster full of the biggest names in NASCAR, including Josh Berry, Timothy Peters, William Byron and Ross Chastain.

“We are super-excited to have Kevin Harvick driving one of our Rackley W.A.R. Late Models at Florence Motor Speedway this week,” said Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen. “This partnership has more capability than just a one-off appearance. It symbolizes Rackley W.A.R.’s dedication to working with top-tier talent to elevate the entire team and its drivers. With Kevin’s involvement, it aligns with our commitment to developing young talent. We are excited for his feedback and invaluable insight to our program. This collaboration with Kevin has the potential to broaden a strategy to bring in seasoned drivers who can help shape the future of Rackley W.A.R. and its driver development program.”

The CARS Tour race at Florence Motor Speedway on Friday, August 30, will be broadcast live on FloRacingbeginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT with the Pro Late Model race at 7:30 p.m. EDT followed by the Late Model Stock Car race at 8:45 p.m. EDT.

About KHI Management

KHI Management, LLC (KHIM) is a full-service sports and celebrity-marketing agency representing some of the most successful and high-profile professionals in the sports and broadcasting industries, as well as offering a variety of consulting and marketing services to corporate sponsors. In representing many of the biggest names in NASCAR, UFC, PGA, and bullriding, KHIM consistently maximizes their client’s brand awareness and marketplace value.

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, KHI Management affords clients the opportunity to expose their brands across multiple sports and entertainment platforms via a singular agency with a vast array of services ranging from career management and media relations to licensing and philanthropy.

In addition to KHIM, Harvick and his wife, DeLana, co-own Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI). KHI competed full time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series from 2001 through 2011, earning three championships in the NASCAR Truck Series. The organization took an 11-year hiatus before relaunching in 2023 and returned to full-time competition in 2024 with its late model program.

About Rackley W.A.R.

Rackley W.A.R. offers motorsports competition, development, marketing, management, and a suite of other industry-related services for professional race car drivers, race teams and industry sponsors. Rackley W.A.R. competes nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series as well as operating a driver development program based at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in regional Super and Pro Late Model events. Rackley W.A.R. is headed and co-owned by Curtis Sutton (Rackley Roofing, Inc.) and Willie Allen (Willie Allen Racing and W.A.R. Shocks, LLC).