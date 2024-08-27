Four-time Winner at the CTMP, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Eager to compete in the WeatherTech 200 this Weekend

Event WeatherTech 200 Track Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Bowmanville, Ontario), September 1st, 2024 Broadcast TSN + app (live) | TSN (tape delayed) | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 2:00 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), August 27th, 2024.- After the ICAR event unfortunately shortened by a mechanical failure last Saturday, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will be on track this weekend as part of a very important race for the NASCAR Canada series and especially the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car: the WeatherTech 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP), located northeast of Toronto, in Bowmanville.

The legendary track formerly known as Mosport, which has hosted the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada eight times and where Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has won multiple times, including four in the NASCAR Canada series, is hosting another major motorsport event this weekend, featuring the legendary American Trans Am series, where Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has also competed in recent years, and the NASCAR Canada series, which will be the eleventh of thirteen 2024 races.

“Our expectations were high for the race at the Complexe ICAR last Saturday, unfortunately an engine failure put an early end to our race. What more can I say except that it’s part of motorsport? We now have to focus on the WeatherTech 200. I’ve won four times in NASCAR Canada at CTMP and finished on the podium the last two times I’ve raced there, so of course my expectations are high,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. He specifies: “The doubt is the engine change. Will the new engine be as efficient as the one we had in previous races? We obviously hope so. I don’t start a NASCAR Canada race to finish sixth, I always want to win. We are facing a challenge that the entire Dumoulin Compétition team and the people who work on the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car want to resolve brilliantly.”

Third in the season-opening race last May at the CTMP and second in the WeatherTech 200 last year when he had fought a very spectacular battle for victory until the last corner, Dumoulin does not hide his ambitions: “we will do everything to bring the WeatherTech 200 trophy, with the colours of our main sponsor, at home!”

Despite his retirement at ICAR, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is still in fourth place in the drivers’ championship standings, but the 7-point gap on third place has now increased to 30. Winning a fourth title is now unrealistic, but the hope of winning in the next rounds remains the driver and his team’s motivation.

This Saturday, August 31, free practice will take place at 12:50 p.m. before qualifying session is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. The WeatherTech 200, the final road race of the 2024 NASCAR Canada season, will start on Sunday, September 1 shortly after 2 p.m.

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023.In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com