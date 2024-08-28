Mazda MX-5 Cup Completes Successful Open Test at Martinsville

Teams prepare for October 26 exhibition race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (Aug. 28, 2024) – The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin welcomed teams and drivers to an open test at Martinsville Speedway on Monday in preparation for the series’ oval track debut on October 26. The highly competitive series, which traditionally stages races on a select schedule of some of North Americas most compelling road and street circuits, will innovate with a first-ever oval event at the revered half-mile Virginia bullring.

More than 20 drivers participated in the test and included a mix of Mazda MX-5 Cup regulars as well as drivers with ARCA, CARS Tour and other oval experience, but zero time in a MX-5 Cup car.

The test consisted of two, two-hour long sessions, the second of which was held in the evening and under the lights. The second session also gave competitors the chance to practice race starts.

The Virginia is for Race Lovers event at Martinsville Speedway partners MX-5 Cup with the Whelen Modifieds Tour on October 26. The race will be a non-points race for MX-5 Cup, and instead offer prize money including $15,000 to the winner. A livestream will be available on the RACER and IMSA YouTube channels.

Quotes from Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup test at Martinsville

Nate Cicero, No. 83 McCumbee McAleer Racing

“I’ve never driven anything on an oval at all, so this is a really cool experience. The cars are actually pretty fun to drive. You just have to treat it like regular corners on any other track. But I think it’ll be pretty difficult to race and pass with how close everyone’s gonna be, but I think it’ll be super cool.”

Jared Thomas, No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering

“I’d say the biggest difference that I found was just the changing groove, or the groove that you’re running and how it affects the race car. It’s something I played around with as we went through the tire life changing. Where you ran on the track really adjusted how the car drove. You know, not saying it’s faster slower, but getting comfortable with it.”

“I would expect it [the race] to be pretty racy. I got out there and passed some cars and ran side by side, and the cars seem to run well. The top groove is definitely there, and the guy who’s on top can make it very, very difficult for the car on the bottom. I think it’ll put on a good show.”

Sally Mott, No. 15 Spark Performance

“I think that Martinsville is really fun. Definitely a different driving style, but it’s more about digging and getting the most out of the car and the track. I thought it was fun. I’m having a good time and I think the racing will be interesting.

“I think right now, it’s getting off the brake and trying to carry as much mid-corner speed as possible. We’re also working on the setup, which we’re finding some nuggets of speed everywhere. So, yeah, it’s just about getting the car to turn as fast as possible without scrubbing off too much speed.”

Brandon Pierce, No. 2 Carroll Speedshop in CARS Tour

“I got introduced to this because of Chad [McCumbee]. I raced with him on the CARS Tour and in the late model stock stuff. Weeks ago, back at the track he asked me if I’d be interested. I told him, ‘are you serious?’ And he’s like, ‘heck yeah.’

“It’s kind of like a full-blown mini stock I guess, would be the closest thing us oval track guys would convert it to, but they’re a ton of fun to drive. For me, in the late model stock stuff, we don’t downshift any during the race, so that’s been the biggest learning curve for me. Towards the end of that first session, I started kind of getting the hang of it, and we’re in the ballpark. The main thing is just having fun and these little cars are a lot of fun to drive. It’s just a joy to be here and do something different from what I’m accustomed to.”

Jonathan Applegate, Senior Manager, Mazda Motorsports

“If the test was this much fun, I can’t wait until we’re racing. We’re so grateful for everyone that made this test possible. It confirms what we thought; that MX-5 Cup drivers would take quickly to Martinsville and be very close in lap times. It was great to see some new faces from other racing series join us for the test and we’re getting ready to announce some special entrants that the fans are going to love.”

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.