Weekend schedule for Darlington: August/September 2024

This weekend NASCAR travels to Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season for the first time since the Playoffs began in 2004.

Thirteen drivers have already earned a spot in the 16-driver Cup Series Playoff field – Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez.

The regular season Cup Series Champion will also be decided at Darlington. Tyler Reddick can clinch with 44 points, while Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott can only clinch with help.

The Xfinity Series will compete on the 1.366-mile track on Saturday afternoon. There are only four races remaining in the Xfinity Series regular season with 12 drivers advancing to the Playoffs. Five drivers have already clinched a spot – Justin Allgaier, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Chandler Smith.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series takes a break from competition before the series Playoffs resume at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16.

NASCAR Press Pass will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, August 31

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

Timed-Groups 1 and 2-15 minutes each

NBC Sports App

11:10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound-All Entries/Single Vehicle-1 Lap

NBC Sports App

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice

Timed-Groups A & B-20 minutes each

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound-Groups A & B-Single Vehicle-1 Lap-2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Stages end on Laps 45/90/147=200.8 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

Purse: $1,303,907

Sunday, September 1

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500

Stages end on Laps 115/230/367=501.32 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/ NBC Sports App

Purse: $8,644,143