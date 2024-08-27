A look back at Dick Berggren’s 2001 interview with Dale Earnhardt at Daytona

Many long-time viewers of NASCAR who have watched the sport know who Dick Berggren, PhD is. He’s been a color commentator and pit reporter in NASCAR broadcasting for many years.

Berggren has encountered and interacted with many legendary drivers throughout his career, but one that particularly stands out is Dale Earnhardt Sr.

As many NASCAR fans know, Earnhardt Sr. liked an excellent prank and would never hesitate to pull one when he could.

It all started at Daytona International Speedway in the 2001 Daytona Speedweeks when Berggren was a Pit Reporter for Fox Sports, the new NASCAR broadcast partner at the time. FOX was under pressure to make sure all of its NASCAR broadcast team hires made a great first impression.

During the 2001 Daytona 500’s practice and qualifying laps, a pit producer at FOX Sports wanted Berggren to try to get an interview with Earnhardt right after he finished his practice and qualifying laps.

When Berggren saw Earnhardt Sr. was done with his laps and out of his car, he noticed and tried to tell the FOX producer we couldn’t get him, yet he was with his team and discussing strategy.

Once Berggren talked to the producer, there were better times to talk to Earnhardt Sr. and to wait. The producer said,” We need Earnhardt; get him now.”

Berggren would later say, “he’ll be done discussing with his team in a moment, then I’ll go over there and interview him.”

Berggren started to walk over to Earnhardt now that he had stopped talking with his team. Berggren would ask when he went up to him and ask him for the interview.

Earnhardt Sr. would then pull a prank and say,” Not now, can’t talk.”

Once Berggren heard that he thought nothing would come out of it.

Then, a short second later, Earnhardt Sr. turned him around and then said loudly,” How about now!”

Once the interview happened, Berggren knew Earnhardt Sr. pulled one on him. Berggren would later realize that it would be the final interview he would ever have with Earnhardt before he died tragically at the Daytona 500 later that week.

It was definitely a classic Earnhardt Sr. story that many, including Berggren, will remember for a long time.