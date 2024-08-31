Chase Briscoe Qualified 3rd to Lead in Southern 500 Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Southern 500 Qualifying | Darlington
Saturday, August 31, 2024
FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS
3rd – Chase Briscoe
7th – Ryan Blaney
10th – Chris Buescher
11th – Austin Cindric
12th – Brad Keselowski
15th – Josh Berry
21st – Justin Haley
23rd – Joey Logano
24th – Harrison Burton
29th – Noah Gragson
30th – Ryan Preece
31st – Michael McDowell
33rd – Todd Gilliland
35th – Kaz Grala
37th – Timmy Hill
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)
“It was a really good job by our guys. We were not that great in practice. We were really tight but we got on the other side of it. We are pretty free now, which is a little nerve-wracking for tomorrow. If we can get it somewhere in the middle, I will feel really good about it. I was surprised that lap was third. I am kind of kicking myself because I feel like I definitely could have put it on the pole, but we will see what we have for tomorrow.”
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)
“The second round wasn’t as good as I had hoped for. I thought our race pace was really strong though, so that is something to look forward to. Starting in the top 10 tomorrow is not too bad. Like I said, I feel good about the race tomorrow, so we have that to look forward to and hopefully we can move forward come race time.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 10th)
“The first round I thought we did a good job, the team did a good job of making adjustments for the second round. We were working hard to try to make three and four better because we left a lot on the table there but then I ended up messing up turn one a little bit. It is still a good start for us.”