Chase Briscoe Qualified 3rd to Lead in Southern 500 Qualifying

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500 Qualifying | Darlington

Saturday, August 31, 2024

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd – Chase Briscoe

7th – Ryan Blaney

10th – Chris Buescher

11th – Austin Cindric

12th – Brad Keselowski

15th – Josh Berry

21st – Justin Haley

23rd – Joey Logano

24th – Harrison Burton

29th – Noah Gragson

30th – Ryan Preece

31st – Michael McDowell

33rd – Todd Gilliland

35th – Kaz Grala

37th – Timmy Hill

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 3rd)

“It was a really good job by our guys. We were not that great in practice. We were really tight but we got on the other side of it. We are pretty free now, which is a little nerve-wracking for tomorrow. If we can get it somewhere in the middle, I will feel really good about it. I was surprised that lap was third. I am kind of kicking myself because I feel like I definitely could have put it on the pole, but we will see what we have for tomorrow.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)

“The second round wasn’t as good as I had hoped for. I thought our race pace was really strong though, so that is something to look forward to. Starting in the top 10 tomorrow is not too bad. Like I said, I feel good about the race tomorrow, so we have that to look forward to and hopefully we can move forward come race time.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 10th)

“The first round I thought we did a good job, the team did a good job of making adjustments for the second round. We were working hard to try to make three and four better because we left a lot on the table there but then I ended up messing up turn one a little bit. It is still a good start for us.”