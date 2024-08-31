Toyota Racing – NCS Darlington Quotes – Tyler Reddick – 08.31.24

Toyota Racing – Tyler Reddick

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

DARLINGTON, S.C. (August 31, 2024) – 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was made available to the media on Saturday prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Upper Deck Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

What does the Southern 500 mean to you and what is your outlook?

“The regular season has kind of flown by – the whole year kind of has. The break, everything else, I don’t know, it feels like we just got going. Yeah, it’s been a nice climb out of the gutter for us as the year has went on. Just some really solid finishes have helped us close the gap and get to where we are currently today. But, yeah, really excited for this weekend. This is a race that means a lot to me. I feel like it means a lot to a lot of these drivers and it’s one that I’ve ran second and third a few times in to this guy over here (Kyle Larson) to the left. We’ll try and get one spot better this weekend, but we’ll probably be racing around each other a lot tomorrow night.”

Are you focused on racing your own race or how can you win the regular season championship?

“I feel like at a place like Darlington it’s hard to because I mean it’s just, you’re kind of racing the track, right? There might be an option to mix up the strategy in the stages, but I think we all have a pretty good idea of what the best strategy is going to be. It’s tough here. I feel like you go to some of these other tracks – Michigan is a perfect example – where you’re more worried about fuel than tires. I think it’s easier to do it, but here it’s just a race where you’re running against the track all night like. Certainly, it could go that way, but I feel like if we both have solid nights then we’re in a pretty good place unless we just have a disastrous night.”

Have you seen your car yet and what are your thoughts of having those iconic sports superstars on it? Are you old enough to know who Wayne Gretzky is?

“Yeah, Wayne Gretzky, man, that’s pretty crazy. I mean you don’t have to be very familiar with hockey to know about Wayne Gretzky. I remember seeing the car in the shop like last week and saw Michael (Jordan) on the hood and I quickly went to the gym or whatever and a couple days later I took a closer look at it, and I realized that Tiger (Woods) and Wayne (Gretzky) were on it too. Yeah, just adding to the pressure of the weekend so it’s find with me.”

What’s it like to have your bosses face on the hood of your car?

“Better take care of the hood. Better take care of it!”

What are your thoughts on starting the Playoffs at a track like Atlanta?

“Hopefully make it past lap two and it should be a better day (laughter). Yeah, it’s just one of those speedway races – again it’s one that you could see a mix-up on strategy and everything. Yeah, we’ll just cross the bridge when we get there. Certainly, that first round really has the opportunity to get out of hand for a number of teams. Just try to manage the race the best we can when we get there.”

Which races in the Playoffs do you consider ‘wild card’ races?

“Atlanta can be. We’ve seen some pretty chaotic finishes there. Just stack ups can happen at a bad time and take out a lot of cars. Watkins Glen, I feel like is a bit more straight forward. It seems like the tire we’re going to go with is going to be much different than we’re used to. So, I mean, it’s very possible with that it takes a little bit different formula than what you’ve seen in the past to win there so that has the potential. I think with a place like Bristol, if it remains like it did in the spring then yeah it could just be totally wide open there as well. It has all the potential to be a real disaster if you’re not careful.”

What are your thoughts on NASCAR returning to Rockingham?

“Yeah, I feel like it if it wasn’t for my first start K&N start at Rockingham, I don’t know if I’d be here, honestly. So, yeah, the track has been good to me, well was good to me in the K&N car. My truck start was a little less than desirable. I think we got spun out on like lap three or so. It’s always been a fun track. I’ve got a good understanding of faster races tracks are kind of like racing there way back when. It’s cool to see it back on the schedule, for me, it’s a place that kind of changed my life. It’s great to see it back.”

Will you be thinking about manufacturer-specific drivers coming down to end of tomorrow’s race with the Playoffs on the line?

“I mean, places like this you’re just running your own race. You’re thinking about yourself, you’re being selfish and not really thinking of anybody else. A speedway, that’s where it gets a little more complicated. But, yeah, at a place like this you’re just trying to win the race. For us, we’re in the Playoffs right, so if we go out there and win it keeps anything crazy from happening. But, yeah, it can get a little tricky as we saw.”

Do you look closely at the schedules when NASCAR first releases them?

“I’m just excited for another road course. I finally get to go to Mexico too so that will be cool. Yeah, I think I’ve been like to Cancun or something I don’t know, it doesn’t really count. Real Mexico, I’ve never been to so I’m excited about that. Outside of that, I mean we try to just think ahead, look ahead at what we need to be focused on for the Playoffs next year. Outside of that, other than seeing only one off-weekend, that’s the only thing I think we really think about.”

Is there more calmness heading into Darlington as the regular season finale compared to Daytona that is more of a wild card race?

“I mean, yeah, I was kind of hoping that Daytona was going to go a little better. Coming to a place like this, I’d say it’s pretty much in our control. It’s in mine and it’s in his (Kyle Larson) right? That’s how we go out and run our race will decide it. A place like Daytona, it’s just when you’re fighting the cutoff or if you’re fighting for that regular season championship, it’s so stressful because there’s so many things that can happen out of your control.”

