CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT MILWAUKEE: Team Chevy Race 1 Report

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250

MILWAUKEE MILE

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY RACE 1 REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2024

PATO O’WARD AND ARROW MCLAREN NOTCH CHEVROLET’S 10TH WIN OF 2024 AND 121ST SINCE 2012 IN THE HY-VEE MILWAUKEE MILE 250 RACE 1

Team Chevy Swept the Top Four Positions and Raced to the Third Podium Sweep of 2024

Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, raced to his third victory of the season in Race 1 at the Milwaukee Mile, his third oval win in his career, his seventh career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory, and his 25th-career podium finish.

O’Ward’s win Saturday is Chevrolet’s 10th win of the season, fifth in five oval events so far this year, and 121st overall in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era. Additionally, today’s victory is the sixth in seven hybrid technology events.

Chevrolet swept the top four positions at the conclusion of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1, with O’Ward in first, Will Power second, Conor Daly third, and Santino Ferrucci fourth.

Today’s podium sweep at Milwaukee is Chevrolet’s third of the season, first at Road America, second at Iowa 1, and third at the historic one-mile oval.

Championship contender Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet, sits second in the championship standings 43 points behind the leader heading into the penultimate event of the season.

Chevrolet currently leads the Manufacturers Championship with 1,354 points to the competition’s 1,175 after the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (August 31, 2024) – Racing to Chevrolet’s 121st victory in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012 in an action-filled 250-lap Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile Race 1, Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevy, led 118 laps to win the first of two events during the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader weekend.

“We got another one! That’s three in the book this year,” said O’Ward. “We had a really tough weekend last weekend in Portland. This is a really great way to bounce back. We have another opportunity tomorrow. The car was fantastic. It was getting a little wobbly there at the end but glad I could bring it home for the boys. They were fantastic on pit stops. The strategy was amazing. We worked on the car really hard yesterday to really have something to fight with today. Team Chevy, they brought the power to us. Super stoked for all of us. Those last few laps reminded me of qualifying edginess. The car kept changing a lot from the start of the race to the end of the race. We will enjoy this today, and then it is back to work tomorrow.”

Conquering the historic Milwaukee Mile during an exciting 250-lap, 253.75-mile event, O’Ward additionally captured Team Chevy’s 10th victory this season that included not only the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, but the fifth victory on five ovals, as well as five additional on road and street courses. Today’s win is also Chevrolet’s sixth hybrid technology victory in the seven events so far after debuting at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course mid-season.

Additionally, Chevrolet claimed the top four positions, with O’Ward in first, Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet, in second, Conor Daly, in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet, finishing third for the team’s best NTT INDYCAR SERIES finish, and Santino Ferrucci, driver of the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet, in fourth. Of note, Daly’s drive during Saturday’s Race 1 saw him make 51 on-track passes, earning him the Josten’s Biggest Mover Award of the race, and is the most of any other driver in the 2024 season.

Today’s podium sweep at Milwaukee is Team Chevy’s third of the year, first at Road America, second at Iowa 1, and the third at the historic one-mile oval Saturday.

“What a great drive by Pato O’Ward to capture the win today on the Milwaukee Mile,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Program Manager for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “Congratulations to his No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team on great strategy and tremendous work on pit lane to bring home the victory! As this season rolls towards the end, this group of Chevrolet engineers working side-by-side with our teams in INDYCAR continue to move the needle higher and higher in performance. We’ve worked to improve with the addition of the hybrid technology not only on road and street courses, but ovals as well. Having a Chevy-powered driver take the victory at every oval race so far this season is an accomplishment of which we are all very proud. Two races to go, a Manufacturers Championship to clinch, and a driver’s title to battle for is top-of-mind for our group until the final checkered flag falls at Nashville. But first, we have another 250-laps to run tomorrow at Milwaukee.”

Championship contender Power, with his podium finish, now sits 43 points behind the leader heading into the penultimate event of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The green flag for Sunday’s 250-lap 253.75-mile Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 flies live on USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET. Additional coverage of the twin 250-lap, 253.75-mile races broadcast via Peacock, as well as INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218.

TEAM CHEVY TOP-10 RACE 1 RESULT:

Pos. Driver

1st Pato O’Ward

2nd Will Power

3rd Conor Daly

4th Santino Ferrucci

7th Alexander Rossi

8th Scott McLaughlin

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Honestly, I can’t thank this team enough. We knew we had a good car. We didn’t it right qualifying, definitely had it right especially in the middle of that race. Man, we were moving around. Honestly, hats off to (Conor) Daly. Obviously, we probably aren’t each other’s favorites, but credit is due. Good to see him on the podium and he drove a hell of a race. I felt like there were a couple of us out there on restarts driving all over the place. Honestly, it was dirt racing style. We were sliders into (turn) three.”

How much confidence did you have to have in your car to do what you just did on those restarts?

“I just really trusted the right rear. I knew I could throw it down into (turn) three flat out, turn it in, and set it, and the thing would not just slide out from under me or push up into the car above me. Honestly, hats off to our engineering crew again. Just killing it. Can’t wait for tomorrow. We start a little bit further up, which will be nice. It’ll be a little different in the heat. Obviously, when it got a little cooler, we kind of lost the overall balance so I’m looking forward to that.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I think we really missed the mark on that first pit stop. The one that promoted us to second is the same one that hurt our day. What really hurt us was the No. 6 car getting released into us on pit lane and then hitting our rear wing and knocking that off. It screwed us two times on pit lane, then we got a stop and go penalty for hitting our tire trying to avoid contact with him. Just a really dumb day. Not much to write home about. I think the best thing we can do is forget it and not take lessons we learned today because there was nothing to learn and move on to tomorrow. I think our pace is not terrible. We are starting in a decent place and hopefully race forward.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“What a great way to close out the day here in Milwaukee with the win in Race 1, and we’ll have another opportunity tomorrow. I have to give it up to the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew, they gave me an absolute rocket ship. Thanks to Team Chevy for all of their great work this season, and they brought a strong package here today to lock out the top four. We’ll be starting from a similar position tomorrow, so we’ll see if we can do the same from there.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“First, I want to congratulate Pato (O’Ward); that’s a great win for the team. As for the No. 6 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, we had a really good race going and we all worked really hard for two hours and drove through the field. Then, we lost about 15 spots because of the timing of the last yellow, and that kind of ruined our day. Hopefully that doesn’t happen tomorrow, but excited to start up front and give this another go.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“First of all, that’s a great day for the team. I think the No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet was strong from the second stint onward, but we faced a little bit of an unlucky situation when we came in just before that final yellow. We undercut, and got burned by that. Ultimately, it was a good day, and I think we have a good car starting up front again tomorrow. What we learned today will certainly help us hopefully get on the podium.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“First and foremost, this is an awesome day for Team Chevy claiming the top four spots. They really brought the power today. They were really strong and gave us the motor we needed to go race for the win. Pato managed the race beautifully, and I think the team executed on the top level with pit stops and strategy. Alexander had another strong day with a top-10 finish, and it was looking like a pretty decent fight from the back for Nolan until that pit lane incident. We’ll learn from it. We’re starting further up tomorrow so no reason we can’t have another good day.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“Solid day! 23rd to 11th with a lot of cool passes on track. The first stint was a little bit rough, we had a lot of understeer. Over the course of the race we made good changes to the car, the guys on the stand got the strategy right and we pitted at the right times. Overall, I am happy with my first short oval race in an Indy car and the good thing is I get to do it all over again tomorrow!”

Conor Daly, No. 78 Junco Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“It feels amazing, I appreciate Ricardo and Brad just giving me a chance. We had a lot of bad luck the first few times together, but tonight they gave me the car today to do it. Thank you to Chevrolet for getting us the engine last night. Obviously, the penalty today was tough, but just super thankful for everyone here at Juncos Hollinger Racing. I want to do well in this series, and it has been far too long since I’ve been on the podium. I just love racing here and can’t be more proud of what we accomplished tonight.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“I think (Marcus Ericsson) got in a little hot. I gave him the inside, because it’s really tough to hold the inside, and looks like he just kind of washed up a little bit on the entry to middle. The next thing I know I’m getting hit and we run into the wall. It’s tough. Man, I hate getting into a wreck, but it happens. It’s INDYCAR. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Did the two of you talk about it?

“Well, he hasn’t seen it. I said ‘Hey, just watch it. I gave you the inside because I knew it was going to be tough for you to hold the inside.’ I think if he sees it, he’ll probably know.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Tough day for the Odyssey Batteries Chevy. We weren’t fast in traffic. Unfortunate because I thought when we were out in clear air and running out in the front, we were good. Just need to get our car better in traffic and we’ll be okay.”

Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Very difficult to pass. Not impossible, but the car was all over the place with adjustments as you go through the run. Stokes to get on the podium with the Verizon Chevy. One more was what we needed. Pato (O’Ward) was super good and strong, and got through that traffic really well. Alex (Palou) is forever consistent, so it’s hard to drop that points gap but we’re doing everything we need to at the moment. We’re executing good starts and strategies. Keep digging, man. Keep digging and try and keep the fight to the end.

It was going to be interesting there. You either do a big undercut and make track position, which we lost out in the first stint, or you do what we did there and just hopefully catch a yellow which, yeah, perfect timing. I’ve had them on the wrong side so many times. I’ll take it every time.”

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, WILL POWER, No. 2 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet, and CONOR DALY, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet – Podium Press Conference Transcript:

THE MODERATOR: We are joined now by Will Power and Conor Daly.

Will, that lead between you and Palou shrinks a little bit.

WILL POWER: Yep, shrinks a little more. Another 10 points would have been great. Almost had him there, but just too good.

I should say pleasant surprise but well-deserved, Conor driving all the way. Shows it doesn’t matter where you qualify. Even my spotter said during that run, Conor already has passed half the field around the outside, so the outside works.

For Ricardo and that team, couldn’t be happier. Super excited to see that.

CONOR DALY: Thanks.

WILL POWER: Closing the gap. Palou is a serious contender, man. Nothing can rattle that guy. Very tough to go head-to-head with him.

THE MODERATOR: Conor, welcome back to the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

CONOR DALY: Thank you. Yeah, it’s really cool, especially when you get to share it with — the last podium I was on had Juan Pablo Montoya and Sebastien Bourdais. I changed my era of INDYCAR drivers.

Yeah, kind of crazy. I mean, I honestly didn’t know how good we were. The first lap I decided to just go where there was open space. Turns out that worked. Then, yeah, we just kept going. It was kind of slowly working our way forward.

Our pit box might be the worse thing in the world. I am just thankful that, like, we didn’t hit anyone. The guys got the work done, we got out of the pits okay.

It’s going to be a struggle tomorrow for us, too. Obviously we want to win and we want to compete at the front, and this team gave me the opportunity to do that.

We thought we could do it at Gateway. That opportunity quickly came to a grinding halt. But yes, I’m thankful to be here and be back up where I dreamed of being my whole life really.

THE MODERATOR: The official passing stat, 51 on-track passes for you. Obviously most of the night. Incredible job.

CONOR DALY: Thank you.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up for questions.

Q. Will, I don’t know if it was intentional or not, you boxed Palou in a couple times on the pit stop. He was actually monetarily fined for running over equipment. Was that gamesmanship or by design?

WILL POWER: Not at all. I tried my best to be square. The best thing I can do is hit my marks, that will give me the quickest stop. It’s very difficult with such short boxes to get around and square. I actually locked up one time and went long.

Going around Palou, none of that. I’m not into that. Just straight up shitty to do that sort of thing. Yeah, it’s tight boxes simply. Yeah, hard to get in and out with someone in front of you.

Lucky Santino left before I did on that yellow where we all stopped. So yeah, just tough.

Q. On Santino, did he help you there or did you earn that?

WILL POWER: No, he was going for a podium, which is fair enough. Those guys are still digging to get in the top 10. I did a move.

CONOR DALY: I watched it all.

WILL POWER: I didn’t want to force him out.

CONOR DALY: Thank you, by the way.

WILL POWER: Is that how you got it?

CONOR DALY: Yes.

WILL POWER: Santino, I’m good friends with him. He helped me out at Portland. I didn’t expect him just to move over. He deserved to be there and he’s going to fight for it.

Q. Conor, do you have a shot at this ride, at keeping this ride for next year?

CONOR DALY: I mean, I’d love to think so. In the end, the finances are very difficult to make happen in this world. But I feel like I have a lot that I still want to do in this world. The last couple years have been obviously really difficult for me, in the situation that I was in.

This group around me has been just so supportive. Even after the first two races, like I said on TV, I’m sure everyone was, Well, we thought it was going to be great.

I know I can run at the front with these guys. The car gave me the opportunity to do that. I can only do what the car will allow me to do. They gave me that chance. We made the right moves when we needed to.

But yeah, what the future holds, I have no idea. Thankfully I got next week planned and the weekend after that. After that, we’re kind of just back to the drawing board.

Q. (No microphone.)

CONOR DALY: Feels like family. I won Ricardo’s first (indiscernible) championship for him and got him his first INDYCAR podium. Feel like that’s got to count for something.

THE MODERATOR: Pato O’Ward joins us, sombrero and all.

Pato, congratulations. Your thoughts on obviously a big night and another race tomorrow, too.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, wonderful race for us. The car really came to life in the second stint, then it was a little gnarly after that. A lot of changing editions. The track was getting quite a bit cooler. Tomorrow it’s going to be quite a bit hotter than what it was today, at least how it ended. Balances are going to change. Quick cars are going to evolve. We’ll see where we’re at.

But yeah, super stoked. A great bounceback after a really tough weekend for me and the whole team. So really happy that I was able to give them this.

Chevy top three, that’s awesome.

WILL POWER: We should be in Mexico City, not NASCAR (smiling).

PATO O’WARD: What?

WILL POWER: I say we should be in Mexico City (smiling).

PATO O’WARD: Pato who (smiling)?

THE MODERATOR: Chevrolet top four tonight.

Q. Pato, what a difference a week makes. Tell me about this team, you guys rallied from nowhere last weekend to winning this week.

PATO O’WARD: Yeah, I mean, it’s all about what are we missing, right? We’re not going to get it right all the time. But specifically this year has been really, really tough just to feel like I have something to fight with. I feel like I’ve had it in numerous races along the year, but there’s been some where it’s just been really, really tough in a lot of different angles, I would say.

It was nice to bounce back like this after a solid qualifying effort, then really putting it together in the race. Great pit stops, great strategy. It all definitely came together for us.

Q. Will, what did you learn about your car tonight you can apply tomorrow to get more points?

WILL POWER: Man, it changed so much over a run and then from run to run. Very difficult to know what to do. I can’t tell you how much I moved my tools around all night, front wing. Very difficult to know what you need here. I think the tire deg is so big that you start with one balance, you finish with the complete other side of that.

I think everyone will be better tomorrow. They’ll know strategy, how the tires go off, they know how to pass, what lanes work. It will be a harder race, for sure.

But it was good. It was cool racing with Pato at the end there trying to catch him. Like, he was just laying big darkies out every time out of the corner. I’m like, He’s loose. I was a bit loose, but I had a bit of both.

Yeah, you feel satisfied. We need a win. Very satisfied when you put everything into a race and it works out.

Q. Conor, speak to the fact that you’ve done impressive things on ovals in INDYCAR, and members of the Carlin team are now part of your current team.

CONOR DALY: A lot of those guys I got ’em a pole, now I got ’em a podium. I feel good about that. They’re a great group of people.

Shout-out to Trevor Carlin, too. He put together a really cool group of people. Obviously, a lot of them have really enjoyed it. They’ve stayed. Ricardo and Brad have taken over.

It truly is I think a very underrated group. They’re so smart. There’s a lot of talented folks there. They deserve this, for sure, because it’s been a very unlucky year for them. Obviously I felt it the last two weeks.

This is the first race we’ve been together where we haven’t been spun at least once. That’s positive. I think tomorrow can only be better, I hope.

Q. First time back at the Milwaukee Mile since 2015. How did you view the quality of the race?

WILL POWER: Yeah, it was pretty good. There was a lot of passing, back and forth. I thought the crowd was really good, too. Sounded awesome once you got out of the car, the cheer of the crowd.

I think it was a very successful return. A lot of fun in the race. Yeah, I don’t know what it looked like from the outside, but it felt… He passed 50 times. I don’t think anyone is going to get close to that.

CONOR DALY: I just wish they would have swept for the last restart ’cause when they did, it really opened it up. If they didn’t, I mean, you were going up top with a prayer and you close your eyes. That was really tough.

WILL POWER: Actually couldn’t see.

CONOR DALY: I never saw a single car in front of me.

WILL POWER: A car would disappear, come out and there he is.

CONOR DALY: No idea where I was (smiling).

THE MODERATOR: 667 on-track passes in this race tonight, 326 were for position which is the most on record here at the Milwaukee Mile.

Q. Pato, from your standpoint, the quality of the race, how the track felt, the fan support?

PATO O’WARD: It was fantastic. You could just hear the cheers of everybody. Super happy on the podium. Everybody was just super into it, brought a lot of energy today. That was fantastic to see.

My first time here in Milwaukee, so I don’t know what to compare to. But this was fantastic. Really been amazing. It was a pretty good race. We could get through traffic and stuff like that, so that usually means it’s eventful pretty much everywhere but leaders.

It was definitely a success and excited for tomorrow.

Q. Do you think there’s a good foundation to build this race back to being a regular on the schedule?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I do. I think we got to really build these events up. It’s important to have a full crowd. Looks great on TV. Looking forward to our TV package next year, all on network at the same time, at a good time.

Yeah, some great things happening to the series. Probably some good events coming in the next year or two. It won’t be next year obviously, the schedule is out, but after that.

Got to keep digging. Got to keep catching those F1 and NASCAR people, see if we can get there, man. NASCAR, they had it written on the wall apparently that they’re going to one day be there. We need that painted somewhere (smiling).

Where would you paint that? We can be near, I don’t know, F1. You could aim high. Put it on the wall there for everyone to see.

CONOR DALY: Love your strategy, Will.

WILL POWER: Get in the psyche and subconscious. Manifest it and one day, boom, there’s INDYCAR right up there with the big guns. You boys will benefit way more than me.

PATO O’WARD: Don’t sell yourself short.

WILL POWER: If I was here for another decade…

PATO O’WARD: You’d be fine. You’re performing fine. I don’t see why not.

WILL POWER: It’s just a matter of keeping your job that long. Young blokes coming up trying to take my seat apparently (smiling).

Q. Conor, you mentioned earlier about getting Ricardo his first podium in INDYCAR, his first championship in Star Mazda. What does that mean to bring all that full circle?

CONOR DALY: It’s pretty cool, man. I think it’s really impressive what he’s done with that group. It’s still a fairly fresh team in the last five, six years, you know what I mean? When Carlin first came over, now under the JHR banner, I love what they’ve done, I love the group of people they’ve brought together. It’s really hard to go racing in this series. It’s hard to show up and be competitive. Obviously they’ve proven that they can do it.

It means a lot. I think Ricardo is a racer at his heart. He just loves racing. He wants to do whatever it takes. He’s on my stand. It sounds like he wants to try to engineer the car sometimes. My man, there’s people that are paid to do that. Let’s just chill for a second.

But he just loves it. He wants to figure out how to make these cars go faster. The team is dedicated to understanding where they need to improve, which I think is so important.

To go faster, it is hard. You have to do a lot of work to get there. I think they’re trying to do that.

Q. The last 25 laps you saw Pato and Will battling. How much was it having to keep back and realize you’re in third, podium, not risk too much?

CONOR DALY: I mean, most of the time I had no idea where I was on track position-wise. I figured that once I saw these two in front of me, I was in a decent spot. I definitely didn’t lift off. I was trying my hardest. Definitely got a bit free at the end and was just trying to hang on.

We were not slow by any means, which felt nice.

Q. When did you know you were in third?

CONOR DALY: As soon as lap traffic went away. Actually after I passed Santino, they were like, You’re third.

That’s cool. That was neat.

Q. Tell me about the sun. I can’t ‘blank’ see was said every third lap by somebody. Was it that bad?

WILL POWER: Yeah, you couldn’t see the line. Also, I know this guy is going high, then needs to go low, reappear here. Really, you couldn’t see the car. It would disappear. It was very, very difficult at the end.

CONOR DALY: Gateway was tough, but this was worse. Complete blindness.

PATO O’WARD: Completely gone. Then, oh, it’s there.

Q. Conor, looked like Santino came up post race. You had a post-race embrace.

CONOR DALY: I don’t think the guy is a bad driver. I’ve always said that. We’ve just had some disagreements, for sure.

PATO O’WARD: His beef is with Grosjean.

CONOR DALY: Yeah, my teammate.

I can respect a good racer. Like, he obviously raced me clean. This year it’s been really cool. Yeah, I’ve had some problems with him, of course. I respect good racing and a good racer. Like, he’s done a great job this year, for sure.

His group of people behind him, Michael Cannon already texted me. It’s very funny what he says. I like Michael Cannon a lot. He calls me Randy. Randy Cool. I don’t know why. He just said Randy in all caps and 45 exclamation points. That’s Mike.

Q. Conor, did you know you were going to have to go after it today knowing you had the new engine and nothing to lose?

CONOR DALY: I honestly didn’t know if we were going to be good or not. I still have no idea how that all happened.

Yeah, felt fine. Felt good. Car was nice to drive. We just kind of kept working on it. Small adjustments every pit stop. Then we didn’t go crazy. We kind of put everything in the right spot.

Q. Pato, was this an emotional day for you, the stuff that happened this morning? Did you go through an emotional roller coaster or were you pretty even keel?

PATO O’WARD: No, I was chilling in the morning, I was chilling in the afternoon. I was just here for business.

CONOR DALY: Pato, you going to be on Speed Street again this week?

PATO O’WARD: I enjoyed that.

WILL POWER: I was hoping I speak to Conor at least two more times this year. It’s a big deal.

CONOR DALY: Great program.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.