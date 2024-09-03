EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Prepared for Battle at Barber

BIRMINGHAM, AL., (September 3, 2024) — Eight years have passed since SRO America last held an event at Barber Motorsports Park and this weekend, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America returns to Birmingham, Alabama for the penultimate event of the 2024 season. The competition will intensify at the picturesque circuit as Wright Motorsports aims to keep a tight grasp on the PRO-class championship point lead with the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“It’s great to be returning back to Barber,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Not only is the facility beautiful, but it offers some great racing as well. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly everyone gets up to speed at a track we haven’t raced at in some years. We’ve had decent success here in the past. After our recent test here, we are ready to get down to business and hopefully keep growing that championship points lead.”

Wright Motorsports has led the GT World Challenge America championship points battle since April’s opening rounds at Sonoma Raceway. Adam Adelson and Elliot Skeer’s consistent performance of podiums, supported by the team in pit lane, has led to a stellar season-long display of success and flawless execution.

Barber presents an interesting opportunity to the competitors, many of whom have not raced here at the newest addition to the GT World Challenge America schedule. With just three races remaining in the 2024 championship, it will be crucial to get up to speed quickly on the new addition to maximize the weekend’s results. The 16-turn, 2.38-mile circuit holds special memories for Skeer, who was an attendee for the North American Porsche Young Driver Academy shootout in 2014, a vital step in his professional motorsport career.

This weekend, the last doubleheader of the season will be held, followed by the championship-deciding double-points finale in Indianapolis 8 Hour, October 3-6. Wright Motorsports holds a 35-point lead over DXDT Racing, with 100 points remaining up for grabs. Both races will stream live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Central

Friday, September 16

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Practice One

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM Practice Two

Saturday, September 7

9:05 AM – 9:20 AM Race One Qualifying

9:25 AM – 9:40 AM Race Two Qualifying

3:15 PM – 4:45 PM Race One

Sunday, September 8

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM Race Two

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

It’s always great getting to race at the same track twice in a row! We’re currently leading the points, and our focus is on the championship. We’ll have really strong competition as always, and Road America isn’t typically the best for the Porsche, but we have the best team to maximize our potential. It’s time to put our heads down and focus for the back half of the season, and I’m really excited to see how this weekend plays out at one of the best tracks in the world.

Elliott Skeer

It’s like we’ve never left! I am super excited for the upcoming rounds of GT World Challenge, we have put in some fantastic prep work as a team and Adam and I sure know our way around there going into first practice. Ultimately we will treat it like every other weekend, to operate our Porsche at it’s maximum and execute the weekend to the best that Wright Motorsport can do.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.