Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Trans Am Weekend Challenges Momentum for Damon Racing

Bowmanville, ONTARIO – September 3, 2024 – The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli displayed an all-class race of excitement this weekend as the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series competed among all TA classes for the 100-mile feature race. Damon Racing driver Tom Sheehan experienced challenges from the start – getting caught in mayhem on the early laps with contact from competitors.

Currently sitting in second place in the Pro Am Championship standings, Sheehan and the No. 97 Vixen Cycle LTK Mustang were poised with momentum coming off a strong run at Watkins Glen last weekend. The positive mindset and focus are strengths of the Ironman and proves fruitful in adapting to challenges in this highly competitive series.

“It was a great weekend, and the track is fantastic,” stated Tom Sheehan. “I would lobby the top levels of Trans Am to get back to Canada. It was a tough day for us. I was gathered up in some racing incidents by my peers early in the opening laps.”

“From there we stayed out on track when we probably could have come in and taken a look. The car wasn’t good on the restart. So, we came in under green and went down a lap. We were wounded. I just stayed out of the way and watched some great racing. It was a good show. I am looking up as the team is headed to Virginia next. We are hungry, it’s just the days between now!”

The televised broadcast from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will air on MAVTV September 5 at 8pm ET.

Next up for Tom Sheehan and the Mike Cope corral will be Virginia International Raceway October 3 – 6 as the series has just two events remaining on the 2024 calendar.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97). For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies and the line of high-quality products go to: https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com.

About Vixen Cycle Co.

Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies

Putting LTK insulation jackets and covers to work on your project saves real money and time for your firm.

No matter the application, take charge of protecting your hydronic and process controls and valves with a quality insulation cover. With LTK Insulation Technologies, you can be proactive and save money and headaches with high quality material. Insulating in-line controls in your process facility or central hydronic HVAC system from heat loss and condensation. Cover the range of your challenging conditions with an LTK Pro-Fit or LTK Fast Fit Insulation Jacket.

With LTK Insulation Technologies, your imagination is the only limit. Go LTK today!