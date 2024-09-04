JR Motorsports — NXS Atlanta II Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54 mile quad-oval)

NXS RACE – Focused Health 250 (163 laps / 251.02 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 High Rock Vodka Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 23

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 136

Avg. Finish: 18

Points: 13th

Sam Mayer heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for his seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.540-mile quad-oval.

In six previous NXS starts at Atlanta, the Franklin, Wis. native has tallied one top five and three top 10s with a best of fifth coming in this event last season in 2023.

The young driver is a previous winner on the 1.5-mile speedways in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2023 and Texas Motor Speedway earlier this year.

High Rock Vodka, a premium handcrafted vodka co-created by JR Motorsports owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy in collaboration with Sugarland’s Distilling Company, will ride along side the No. 1 Chevrolet this weekend with Mayer.

Sam Mayer

“Atlanta is a pretty interesting track to run at, especially after the repave and increase of the banking. It runs more like a superspeedway so anything can happen here but I know this No. 1 High Rock Vodka Camaro will be up front when it counts. Super cool to have High Rock on board this week and I am hopeful this team will get the finish they deserve this week.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 23

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 570

Avg. Finish: 12.3

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a previous winner at Atlanta in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane on the previous configuration in the spring of 2021.

In five starts on the new configuration at Atlanta, Allgaier has earned a best finish of seventh, coming in the spring of 2022.

Overall, in 17 total NXS starts at the 1.54-mile quad-oval, the JRM driver has amassed three top fives and nine top 10s to accompany the 2021 victory.

With three races remaining in the NXS regular season, Allgaier currently sits atop the point standings, 28 points ahead of second.

Justin Allgaier

“As we’ve seen over the last couple of years on this new configuration, anything can happen in Atlanta. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean all race long and be in contention for the win when it counts with our Hellmann’s Chevrolet. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) will give me a great car, and JRM always has a strong superspeedway program. So I feel really confident that we will be where we want to be with our JRM teammates on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 23

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 15.5

Points: 10th

Sammy Smith will head to Atlanta this weekend for his fourth NXS start on the 1.54 mile quad-oval where he has not qualified worse than 14th.

Smith has finished inside the top-10 in his last two starts at the Georgia track.

According to NASCAR’s Loop Data statistics, Smith is ranked fifth for quality passes with 917 thus far this season.

The No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will display a “Thank You Pro Drivers” message on the TV Panel as a kick off to “National Truck Driver Appreciation Week” which is Sept. 15-21.

Sammy Smith

“We had a strong car last week in Darlington where we were competitive in the top-10 all day. I was happy that we could bring home a strong finish for Pilot Flying J and JR Motorsports. I’m looking forward to getting back in the car in Atlanta to continue the momentum and fight for a better position in the playoff points”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Jeld-Wen Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 23

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 30

Avg. Finish: 20.3

Points: 14th

Returning to his home track for the 13th time, the 27-year-old Georgia native currently has one top five and 3 top 10s at the 1.54-mile quad oval.

Brandon Jones has made 142 starts on tracks measuring one-two miles in length in the NXS and has recorded four wins, 20 top fives and 63 top 10s.

Jones currently ranks fourth in quality passes at Atlanta, according to NASCAR Loop Data Statistics, with 370.

Jeld-Wen, an industry-leading, global building products organization will make its second appearance on the hood of Jones’ Camaro this weekend. This will be the company’s fourth time appearing on Jones’ car at AMS.

Brandon Jones

“I always love coming back to my home track, especially with the new configuration. This No. 9 team has been giving me fast racecars and I know that we will unload another one this Saturday. Hopefully we can keep our nose clean and be battling for the win at the end.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway a combined 67 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1.54 mile quad-oval, the organization has recorded four wins, 18 top fives, and 39 top 10s, with an average finish of 11.9.

Souvenir Rig: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, September 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET.