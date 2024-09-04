Michael McDowell and the No. 34 B’laster Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 4, 2024) – Michael McDowell and the No. 34 return to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

McDowell showed solid speed at the 1.5-mile Motor Speedway when he captured his first-career pole and earned his first Top-10 of the season, an 8th-place finish, back in February.

This weekend the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will have B’laster on the car. Forming its roots in Cleveland, Ohio, the heart of the Rust Belt, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, rust removers, greases, and protectants for professionals and DIYers since 1957. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster products are formulated to penetrate, lubricate, loosen, overcome, fix, and conquer each job.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start with qualifying at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7th. The 260-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in from the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 B’laster Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“We’re up to speed with what we need for Atlanta. We had a fast Ford Mustang Dark Horse in February, taking the pole and leading laps. We just need to execute everything to run up front and win because handling and drafting are still going to be very important to stay out of trouble.

“Happy to have B’laster on our car this weekend. The scheme looks great and we’re ready to run up front and give them a good result.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“Heading back to Atlanta, our car should have good speed. We’ve done our homework and made the right adjustments to our setup from what we brought back in February. We had a pole-winning car then and we hope to run up front again.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.