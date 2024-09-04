Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race Notes

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 8 at 3:00PM EDT

Team Notes·

Kaulig Racing has made 10 NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning one top five and three top-10 finishes. The team has led seven laps at Atlanta.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned seven top 10s, 17 top 20s and led 53 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m looking forward to another opportunity in the Cup car this weekend in Atlanta. The track races like a superspeedway, so we will have over 200 laps to learn and hopefully come home with a good finish for my No. 16 Acceptance Insurance team. Thanks to Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing for this opportunity!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 16 Acceptance Insurance Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career NCS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, his seventh start of the season for Kaulig Racing.

Last weekend in Darlington, Van Gisbergen and the No. 16 Kaulig Racing team started 34th and finished 26th.

The three-time Supercars champion will carry the green-and-blue Acceptance Insurance livery this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Acceptance Insurance has been helping people save money on their car insurance for more than 50 years. The company specializes in helping drivers with imperfect records find a policy customized to their needs and budget. Acceptance’s low-cost insurance products also include renters insurance, as well as many other insurance options.

Meet Van Gisbergen at the Acceptance Insurance storefront in Griffin, Ga. (1435 N. Expy, Ste. 102) on Friday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Atlanta is a track I really enjoy. We had a really fast No. 31 Chevy at the first race there earlier this season and ran up front. These superspeedway-style tracks are ones that Kaulig Racing excels at, so I think we have an opportunity to do well and improve on our last finish there.” – Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning top-20 finishes in both attempts.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Hemric earned four top fives, including two runner-up finishes at Atlanta.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned four top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

Hemric has currently completed more laps than any other driver in the 2024 season, 6929 of 6969 laps (99.4%).





Race Details

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Focused Health 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 7 at 3:00PM EDT

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 28 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS. The team has earned one win, 12 top fives and 19 top-10 finishes.

Kaulig Racing visited victory lane with AJ Allmendinger in 2020 at Atlanta. Allmendinger started 30th before taking the lead for good on lap 127.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, eight top fives, 23 top-10 finishes and led 164 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“We didn’t get a fair shake in Atlanta earlier this season, so I’m excited to get back there. The track’s obviously changed a lot over the years, but I think it’s starting to feel a little bit like the old version of Atlanta [with the track surface wearing down], so every time we go there now, it’s a bit different.” – Josh Williams on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made 10 starts in the NXS at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He recorded his only top-10 finish at the track in the NXS’ second visit there in 2023, finishing ninth after starting 16th.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

”Atlanta is a racetrack that we have always run upfront at. It’s unique with the way the draft works and package of lower horsepower, but I feel like over the last couple weeks between Michigan, Indy and the first race in Atlanta, we learned a lot there. It’s very track position based the way the draft works, but overall, we’ve brought a lot of speed the last few weeks and it’s a racetrack we have a shot to go win at.” – AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 16 Campers Inn RV Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made six starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS. He has earned one win, three top fives and four top-10 finishes. Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.5 and he has led 113 laps there.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top fives and 11 top-10 finishes. He has led 71 laps and is currently sixth in the driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

”I’m looking forward to getting back to Atlanta this weekend. The race here in February was a massive challenge for me, but to get a third-place finish in my second Xfinity career start was pretty special. Quad Lock has been a great partner of mine for years, so I’m excited to have them back on board my Chevrolet this weekend. It should be another fun Saturday with my No. 97 Kaulig Racing team!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 97 Quad Lock Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his second start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NXS with the No. 97 Quad Lock team.

In February at Atlanta, Van Gisbergen started 13th and finished third in only his second-career NXS start.

Last weekend at Darlington, Van Gisbergen recorded a seventh-place finish, his seventh top-10 finish this season.

The New Zealand native will carry the Quad Lock livery for the third time this season. The Quad Lock motto? Adventure. Whether on a bike, boat, car, a trip down the road, or an expedition across the globe, Quad Lock makes the experience better. And we build reliable gear so you can go anywhere. No matter your device. No matter your pursuit.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team lead the NXS in total wins this season (three) and currently sit 12th in the driver standings heading into this weekend.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.