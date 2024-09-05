Hamlin emphasizes winning as key to success entering 2024 Cup Series Playoffs

In his 19th consecutive season as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series level, Denny Hamlin will continue his quest to have the final word over his competition and critics by etching a first-time championship in NASCAR’s premier series when the final checkered flag of the 2024 season waves.

The three-time Daytona 500 champion from Chesterfield, Virginia, roared out of the gates by winning the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in early February before finishing 19th during the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Four races later, he notched his first Cup points victory of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway in March, an event mired with a pyramid of tire issues.

The early momentum for Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE team continued two races later at the Virginia veteran’s home track in Richmond Raceway as Hamlin muscled away from teammate Martin Truex Jr. to double up his win column in 2024. Despite finishing no higher than 11th during his next three starts, Hamlin responded by fending off fellow rival Kyle Larson to win at Dover Motor Speedway in late April for the second time in his career.

Since his latest series’ victory at Dover, Hamlin recorded a total of six top-five results and eight top-10 results despite getting mired with six results of 24th or worse during the remaining 15 events on this year’s regular-season stretch. He was also in contention for the regular-season championship until he was assessed an L2 penalty from NASCAR for an engine rules violation that involved his race-winning car from Bristol in March and that Toyota admitted to causing. The penalty resulted in Hamlin losing 75 points and 10 Playoff points, which dropped him out of contention for the regular-season title.

Nonetheless, Hamlin is set to commence the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs in sixth place in the Playoff standings with 2,015 points as he bids for his first elusive championship in the series. To do so, however, he will attempt to make his fifth Championship 4 round after missing the cutline to the finale by a single point position over the last two seasons.

When asked about his approach to tackling the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs following this past Sunday’s regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway, Hamlin echoed the term “win” as his key to success to transfer to the finale and contend for the title.

“[I] Just got to execute races and just win,” Hamlin said at Darlington. “I think that’s the key in the Playoffs is winning so you don’t put yourself in a bad point position. With some of the crazy tracks that we’ve got in the Playoffs this year, it’s going to try to avoid those 25th or worse finishes. That’s gonna be the key for us.”

Denny Hamlin’s pursuit for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 commences at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 and the start of the 2024 Playoffs. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.