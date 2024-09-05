Bell poised for more consistency, Championship 4 return in 2024 Cup Playoffs

Having mounted his way all the way to the Championship 4 round only to fall short of reaching the pinnacle and claiming the covenant prize in NASCAR’s premier series over the last two seasons, Christopher Bell has an opportunity to make his third consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs be an appearance where he can reach the pinnacle and etch his name as a Cup Series champion for the first time.

Thus far, the 2017 Truck Series champion from Norman, Oklahoma, is coming off a decent 26-race regular-season stretch that started by finishing third in this year’s 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Then after finishing outside the top 30 during his next two starts, Bell struck early by recording his first Cup victory of the season at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Over his next nine starts, Bell would finish in the top 10 four times but would get mired with four results of 17th or worse. He would regain his momentum by grabbing a rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Following the Charlotte victory, Bell finished no worse than ninth over his next three starts before he capitalized on an overtime shootout to add a third Cup victory of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Then after accumulating a single top-five result over his next four starts before a two-week summer break amid the Summer Olympics in Paris, Bell would be paired with his car chief Chris Sherwood calling the shots atop the No. 20 pit box due to veteran crew chief Adam Stevens recovering from a double knee injury during the break.

Thus far, Bell has recorded three top-six results, including back-to-back third-place finishes in his latest four races with Sherwood. With the Playoff points he has accumulated along with his regular-season victories, Bell is set to commence the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs in second place in the Playoff standings with 2,032 points.

Using mountainous terms to characterize his 2024 regular-season stretch, Bell was not shy to identify the difficulties he experienced thus far on the track but remained confident towards his goal to return to the Championship 4 round and contend for the title come the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

“The regular season was just like mountains,” Bell said following the regular-season finale at Darlington Raceway. “It was the tallest of tall and then all the way to the bottom there. [I] Got to clean that up. Got to get a little bit more consistency, but the strength is obviously the car speed and the potential in our team. I feel like everywhere we go, we’re a contender. We can be a contender if everyone does their jobs. If we can eliminate our lows, I think we’ve got everything we need to go for a title run here.”

Christopher Bell’s pursuit for his first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2024 commences at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 and the start of the 2024 Playoffs. The event is scheduled to occur this upcoming Sunday, September 8, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.