COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP LOADED WITH STORYLINES AS NHRA PLAYOFFS SET TO BEGIN

Six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs start this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway as racers start title journey

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 9, 2024) – The 2024 NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs are set to open at this weekend’s 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., and it’s a postseason filled with excitement and plenty of intriguing storylines.

This weekend’s race kicks off three straight race weekends, as the Countdown to the Championship goes from Reading to zMAX Dragway in Charlotte for the NHRA Carolina Nationals on Sept. 20-22 and then the NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 27-29 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

From there it’s a furious three-race finish, beginning with the main event of the Texas Motorplex’s “Stampede of Speed,” the 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 9-13 in Dallas. That leads into the fall stop at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and then the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Nov. 14-17 at historic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

Heading into the playoff opener at the fan-favorite facility in Reading, let’s look at some of the top storylines in each category in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL

HOW DOES KALITTA RECOVER? By nearly every account, it’s been a banner 2024 for Kalitta, who followed up his first world title in 2023 by leading the points for the bulk of this season. But the points leader failed to qualify at the U.S. Nationals – the first time the veteran hasn’t qualified in a remarkable 301 races over 14 years. How he responds at Maple Grove Raceway is a massive question to open the playoffs. Last year, Kalitta won in Reading (and then Charlotte) to start his championship surge and he’ll look to put that Indy disappointment behind him as quickly as possible.

IS IT ASHLEY’S TIME? Ashley has been atop the Top Fuel field in the postseason each of the past two years, and was the points leader earlier this season, too. He’s learned valuable lessons each of the past two seasons, but the team seems eager for redemption after some playoff slip-ups in 2022 and 2023. Ashley enters the Countdown to the Championship second in points and is ready to pounce, especially with Shawn Langdon, Steve Torrence and Antron Brown right behind him.

WHO MAKES A MOVE? Kalitta won three times in the playoffs a season ago, coming all the way from sixth to claim the championship in dramatic fashion. Is there a driver who gets hot at the perfect time in 2024? Clay Millican starts in sixth this year, riding high from his U.S. Nationals win, while the likes of Brittany Force (ninth) and Top Fuel rookie Tony Stewart (seventh) seem to be peaking at an ideal time.

FUNNY CAR

IS THERE ANY SLOWING THE PROCK ROCKET? It’s been a dominant season thus far for first-year Funny Car driver Austin Prock. Taking over for Robert Hight and driving for his dad (crew chief Jimmy Prock), Prock has been the No. 1 qualifier an incredible 10 times in 14 races, winning five events and advancing to eight finals. He also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge seven times, giving Prock a 39-point advantage to open the playoffs. The car has been superb in all conditions and if Prock has his way, he’ll look to keep on rolling through the fall.

TASCA’S BEST SHOT: Bob Tasca III has become a legit championship contender the last three seasons and had a shot to win his first title a year ago on the final day of the season. But top to bottom, this seems to be Tasca’s best shot yet to win a title. He enters the playoffs second in points on the strength of three wins and the car has proven itself in any type of weather condition.

WHAT VETERAN GETS HOT? It’s difficult to imagine someone among the group of defending world champion Matt Hagan (third), J.R. Todd (fourth), Ron Capps (fifth) and Jack Beckman (driving for John Force in sixth) not going on some sort of roll in the Countdown. With a combined nine championships between the four, the group knows how to win, and it will likely take three victories to climb all the way to the top. A surging Blake Alexander, who opens the playoffs in seventh, will also be one to watch.

PRO STOCK

DOES THE ENDERS-ANDERSON SHOW CONTINUE? For all the influx of young talent in the class, Pro Stock continues to be ruled by reigning champ Erica Enders and veteran Greg Anderson. Enders has won four of the last five world titles in the class, while Anderson, a five-time champ, won in 2021. Nobody BUT those two has won a championship since 2018 and no active Pro Stock driver other than Enders and Anderson has won a championship since Jeg Coughlin Jr. in 2013. Simply put, Enders and Anderson know how to get it done in crunch time. Enders dominated in 2022 and was terrific in the playoffs last year, and with their track record, it would be hard to bet against Anderson and Enders coming through once again.

GLENN IS CHAMPIONSHIP READY: That said, Dallas Glenn seems ready to make a run. He’ll enter the Countdown to the Championship as the points leader for the second straight year, but his car seems better suited to make a championship run in 2024. Things didn’t go as planned a year ago, as Glenn struggled to a sixth-place finish, but the young standout opens the playoffs full of confidence and a 25-point advantage over Aaron Stanfield.

CAN STANFIELD STAY RED-HOT? Speaking of Stanfield, he may be the most championship-ready driver in the mix at the moment, winning the U.S. Nationals for the first time. He’s won four of the past six races in the category, jumping all the way to second to open the postseason. Stanfield has been dynamite on raceday, which could also play a factor down the stretch.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

DOES THE HERRERA REIGN CONTINUE? That’s the obvious question after Gaige Herrera dominated the regular season to the tune of seven wins in nine races. Counting the last five playoff races of last year, Herrera has won 12 of 14 events and after his first Indy win, he remains the favorite in the category.

CAN SMITH MAKE HISTORY? While Herrera may be the favorite, Matt Smith appears plenty ready to challenge Herrera. He was dominant in Sonoma and won the playoff opener in Reading last year. A quick start will be necessary as Smith aims to become the first rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle history to win seven titles.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Who else can leave their mark in the Countdown to the Championship? The Matt Smith Racing trio of John Hall, Jianna Evaristo and Angie Smith have had their moments as of late, while 2023 NHRA Rookie of the Year Chase Van Sant snapped Herrera’s winning streak with his Seattle triumph. Herrera’s teammate, Richard Gadson, is also after a big finish in his rookie season.

To purchase tickets to any of the six races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, please visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, including the full television schedule for the 2024 playoffs, please visit www.NHRA.com.

COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS STANDINGS

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta: 2109

Justin Ashley: 2094

Shawn Langdon: 2081

Steve Torrence: 2068

Antron Brown: 2062

Clay Millican: 2046

Tony Stewart: 2032

Tony Schumacher: 2026

Brittany Force: 2016

Billy Torrence: 2000

Josh Hart: 1992

Shawn Reed: 1980

Funny Car

Austin Prock: 2125

Bob Tasca III: 2086

Matt Hagan: 2079

J.R. Todd: 2071

Ron Capps: 2054

John Force (driver Jack Beckman): 2049

Blake Alexander: 2036

Daniel Wilkerson: 2023

Chad Green: 2012

Alexis DeJoria: 2000

Cruz Pedregon: 1990

Buddy Hull: 1980

Dave Richards: 1970

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn: 2114

Aaron Stanfield: 2089

Greg Anderson: 2081

Erica Enders: 2074

Jeg Coughlin Jr: 2059

Troy Coughlin Jr: 2047

Jerry Tucker: 2032

Cristian Cuadra: 2020

Eric Latino: 2010

Mason McGaha: 2006

Deric Kramer: 1980

Matthew Hartford: 1970

Chris McGaha: 1960

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera: 2113

Matt Smith: 2093

Richard Gadson: 2080

John Hall: 2067

Chase Van Sant: 2050

Angie Smith: 2042

Jianna Evaristo: 2031

Hector Arana Jr: 2020

Steve Johnson: 2010

Chris Bostick: 2000

2024 NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 12-15: 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 20-22: 16th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 9-13: 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 14-17: 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.nhra.com/tickets

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.