Mattress Warehouse to Sponsor Spire Motorsports at Watkins Glen, Bristol Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 10, 2024) – Mattress Warehouse, in collaboration with MOLECULE bedding, will serve as the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports’ Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s at Watkins Glen International and Bristol Motor Speedway during the first round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Playoffs.

Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American mattress retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

NCS Rookie of the Year contender Carson Hocevar will showcase the Mattress Warehouse livery aboard his No. 77 Chevy in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen while Corey LaJoie will carry the same colors on his No. 7 Camaro next weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Spire Motorsports, in collaboration with MOLECULE bedding,” said Tracy Jones, Chief Marketing Officer of Mattress Warehouse. “This partnership goes beyond just increasing our visibility – it’s about connecting with the passionate NASCAR fan base who value quality and performance both on and off the track. We’re eager to bring our commitment to better sleep to this community, understanding that being at your best every day starts with a good night’s rest.”

Hocevar, 21, currently ranks 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series championship point standings and leads the division’s rookie of the year contest. Over the course of the season’s first 27 races, Hocevar has notched four top-10 and nine top-15 finishes.

Meanwhile, LaJoie kicked off the 2024 campaign with a fourth-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 and has turned in two top-10, six top-15 and 10 top-20 finishes over the same stretch.

Mattress Warehouse will ramp up its presence by featuring LaJoie and Hocevar in its latest commercial spots, focusing on a commitment to quality sleep through its collaboration with MOLECULE, a mattress brand trusted by athletes and scientifically designed for peak performance.

LaJoie’s spot captures him reminiscing about the childhood dream of owning a race car bed—a memory that filled him with excitement. With a smile and a nudge from the Mattress Warehouse sales associate, the third-generation racer admits it’s time for an upgrade and ultimately chooses a MOLECULE mattress.

Hocevar makes his commercial debut with Mattress Warehouse by proudly reflecting on what it means to drive the No. 77 Chevy Camaro and, to be the best version of himself, he knows that a good night’s sleep is key.

In a second spot, Carson and his crew chief Luke Lambert dive into the precision required in racing, sharing how every detail of a driver’s training regimen must be perfectly tuned.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to have Mattress Warehouse and MOLECULE bedding come on board for the next two races and to showcase those brands during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Holdings, Spire Motorsports’ parent company. “It’s an exciting time for Spire Motorsports. We’re proud to introduce both brands to our race team and the NASCAR audience. Both Carson and Corey had a great time shooting the commercial spots and Carson’s crew chief Luke Lambert even got in on the action. The lead up has been a lot of fun and the cars look awesome. The icing on the cake will be seeing the cars on track at Watkins Glen and Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The Go Bowling at the Glen from Watkins Glen International will be televised live on USA Network Sunday, Sept. 15, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The 28th of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Countdown to Green on USA will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

About Mattress Warehouse …

Serving customers for 35 years, the Mattress Warehouse mission is clear: Improving lives through quality sleep. This is achieved by combining cutting edge technology with the expertise of highly trained sleep professionals, ensuring that every guest finds the perfect fit for their needs. With a commitment to offering the widest assortment of quality brands at unbeatable prices, Mattress Warehouse guests can rest assured that they’ve made a wise investment in their health and well-being.

About MOLECULE …

MOLECULE engineers cutting-edge sleep solutions that support active lifestyles with deep sleep recovery. Team MOLECULE includes renowned sleep doctors and neurologists, who possess decades of research and experience to help guide development of mattresses, toppers and pillows. Elite athletes like Michael Phelps trust MOLECULE to help them achieve peak performance.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team also fields the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Silverados in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.