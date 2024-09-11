Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Watkins Glen International

Race Notes

Watkins Glen International

Go Bowling at The Glen

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 15, at 3:00PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Watkins Glen International, earning a runner-up finish and a fourth-place finish with AJ Allmendinger.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned seven top 10s, 18 top 20s and led 53 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

”Watkins Glen in the Cup car has been really good for us over the last couple of years. We’ve had top-five speed, opportunities to win the race, and we’ve finished second and fourth there in the last two years. I’m really pumped about the opportunity to run the No. 13 Go Bowling Chevy at Watkins Glen. With that car, we don’t have to worry about points and can focus on using our strategy to win the race. I think we can run up front all day and have a great opportunity to steal a win.” – AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International

No. 13 Go Bowling Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Watkins Glen International. He has earned one win, five top fives and eight top-10 finishes. He has led 60 laps and has an average finish of 8.8.

Allmendinger earned his first NCS win at Watkins Glen International in 2014.

In his two NCS starts at Watkins Glen with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has earned two top-five finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made 11 starts. He has earned three top-10 finishes — two on road courses — and has led 13 laps.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

”I’m looking forward to racing the Cup car at Watkins Glen [International]. It’s a road course, so I’m excited to see how my WeatherTech Chevrolet will stack up with the rest of the field. It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be a challenge but a lot of fun! Thankful for everyone at Kaulig Racing, Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing and WeatherTech for making this all possible.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Watkins Glen International

No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career NCS start at Watkins Glen International, his eighth start in the series this season for Kaulig Racing.

Van Gisbergen has made two road course starts this season in the NCS, first at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where he finished 20th, and at the Chicago Street Race, where an incident ended his race early.

Van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win in his NCS debut, winning at the Chicago Street Course in 2023.

The No. 16 WeatherTech Chevrolet is a collaboration between Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing with Travis Mack as the crew chief.

Van Gisbergen will sport the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

DANIEL HEMRIC

”I’m really excited for some road course racing this weekend at Watkins Glen. Kaulig Racing is typically really good at road courses, and with my teammates Shane [Van Gisbergen] and AJ [Allmendinger] who are some of the best on these types of tracks, I’ll be able to lean on them. Hopefully we can carry some momentum from Atlanta into this weekend.” – Daniel Hemric on Watkins Glen International

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made one NCS start at Watkins Glen International.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned four top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

Hemric has currently completed more laps than any other driver in the 2024 season with 7,195 of 7,235 laps completed (99.4%).



Race Details

Watkins Glen International

Mission 200 at The Glen

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 14 at 3:00PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 14 starts at Watkins Glen International in the NXS. The team has earned two top fives and five top-10 finishes there.

Over the course of five road course races in 2024, Kaulig Racing has amassed three wins, four top fives, six top 10s, and 98 laps led.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, nine top fives, 25 top-10 finishes and led 204 laps.

JOSH WILLIAMS

”I’ve been learning a lot from SVG on the sim about Watkins Glen, and we’ve brought some fast cars to all of the road courses this year. We’ve had a good run the last few races, and I know we’ve got the ability to move up quickly if we need to.” – Josh Williams on Watkins Glen International

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made three starts in the NXS at Watkins Glen International. His best finish there (14th) came in 2021.

Williams achieved his best finish of the season so far (seventh) on a road course (Portland International Raceway).

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

”Watkins Glen is a racetrack that I truly love. Our Xfinity cars haven’t had outright speed to win races for the last few years, but hopefully we can go there and have more speed with what SVG has helped us learn. Watkins Glen is a racetrack where we know we can run up front, be inside the top five all day, and have an opportunity to win the race. Our main focus is trying to win, but at the end of the day, running up front and giving ourselves the opportunity to win is just as important. Watkins Glen is a place where we can do that.” – AJ Allmendinger on Watkins Glen International

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at Watkins Glen International. He has earned three runner-up finishes and led 44 laps.

On road courses in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.5. He has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and led 20 laps.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned four top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and led 111 laps. Allmendinger is currently scored fifth in driver standings and ninth in playoff standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

”I’m excited to make my first Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen [International] this weekend. I’ve raced there before, but this time will be a completely difference experience in a stock car. I’m looking forward to going out on Saturday and having fun in our WeatherTech Chevrolet. Hopefully we can celebrate in Victory Lane again!” – Shane van Gisbergen on Watkins Glen International

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first NXS start at Watkins Glen International (WGI) with the No. 97 WeatherTech team.

This season, Van Gisbergen has won at three of the four road courses the NXS has competed at (Portland International Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, Chicago Street Race).

Van Gisbergen has led 78 laps across all four road course appearances this season, with 32 of those from Sonoma in June, where Van Gisbergen started from the pole position for the first time in his NASCAR career.

The No. 97 will sport the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team are tied for the most NXS wins this season (three) and currently sit 12th in driver standings heading into this weekend.





