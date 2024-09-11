JR Motorsports — NXS Watkins Glen Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course)

NXS RACE – Mission 200 at the Glen (82 laps / 200.9 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – 10X Health Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 24

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 136

Avg. Finish: 18.7

Points: 13th

Sam Mayer heads north to Upstate New York this weekend as the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at Watkins Glen International.

In his previous three NXS starts at Watkins Glen, the 21-year-old driver has finished inside the top 10 each time, including the victory last season.

In 22 starts on road courses in the NXS, the young driver has tallied three wins, seven top-five and 14 top-10 efforts.

With just two races remaining in the NXS regular season, Mayer sits locked into the playoffs by virtue of his two victories earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway.

Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to get back to a road course this weekend. Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the guys have always built such great road course cars for me in the past, so I have no doubt that we will be strong again this weekend at Watkins Glen. Last year we were up front when it mattered the most and were able to grab the win, so I am looking forward to being up front again and hopefully can take home another trophy at The Glen.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 24

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 589

Avg. Finish: 13.1

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier has earned four top fives and seven top 10s in 12 career NXS starts at Watkins Glen, with a best finish of third coming in 2018 and 2019 at the famed New York road course.

Allgaier is a three-time winner on the road courses in the NXS, with two of them coming behind the wheel of a JRM Chevrolet in 2018 (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America).

Through four road course events in 2024, Allgaier has scored two top fives, three top 10s and a best finish of second coming at Portland in June.

Allgaier currently holds a 34-point lead in the championship standings with just two races remaining in the NXS regular season.

Justin Allgaier

“Watkins Glen has always been a fun and challenging road course. I feel extremely confident that Jim (Pohlman crew chief) and everyone on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet will give me a great car that will have us in contention for the win. We know what we need to do out there and if we execute the way we have been, I see no reason why we won’t be up front at the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 24

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 15.1

Points: 10th

Sammy Smith has 14 NXS starts on road courses, earning three top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Smith scored his best finish at The Glen in 2022 when he took the checkers in the third position.

Smith earned his third top-10 in the last four NXS events last weekend in Atlanta, crossing the finish line in seventh.

Pilot Flying J will share the TV panel with Leonard’s Express. It is a family-owned asset-based transportation provider located in Farmington, N.Y. with a nationwide footprint. They are committed to providing unparalleled solutions, fostering lasting partnerships and driving innovation in the industry.

Sammy Smith

“I’m looking forward to getting this Pilot Flying J Chevrolet back on track this weekend and building on the speed we had last week in Atlanta. We gave ourselves a bigger cushion in the playoff standings and Phillip (Bell, crew chief), the team and I are planning on continuing that as we head into the last two races of the regular season.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Pelonis Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 24

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 30

Avg. Finish: 19.9

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made seven starts at Watkins Glen, with a best finish of sixth coming during the 2021 season.

Additionally, Jones will be making his third ARCA Menards Series start in the Empire State. He has previously gone to Victory Lane in ARCA at Watkins Glen, capturing the checkered flag in 2022.

Pelonis, a trusted brand in home comfort for over 25 years, will be making its second of four appearances on the hood of Jones’ Camaro this weekend.

Brandon Jones

“We had a strong run last weekend in Atlanta, so I am hoping we can continue that momentum into this weekend. We’ve been preparing in the sim to make sure I am ready when we unload and I feel confident as we get closer. Adam (Wall, crew chief) and this entire Menards/Pelonis team have been hard at work, hopefully we can put it all together this weekend and come home with a solid finish.”

Connor Zilisch

No. 88 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Zilisch 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 0

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Finish: N/A

Points: N/A

Connor Zilisch will make his first start for JRM this weekend at a place he knows well. The young driver competed at WGI earlier this season in the sports-car ranks and also previously, led 34 of 42 laps there in the 2023 ARCA Menards East Series event on the 2.45-mile course.

Zilisch will have Carolina Carports on the side of his No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at The Glen.

Earlier this season, Zilisch qualified first and finished fourth at Circuit of the Americas in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut.

Crew chief Andrew Overstreet will guide Zilisch this weekend, as the young driver joins Carson Kvapil, Connor Mosack and Bubba Pollard on the list of drivers for the team this season.

Connor Zilisch

“It feels great to make my debut for JR Motorsports at Watkins Glen. I’m fortunate to have raced here before and I can’t wait to get out there in the Carolina Carports Chevrolet and make a good impression. This track is very technical and very fast, and after watching what Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and the team has been able to do so far this season, I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Watkins Glen International: JR Motorsports has competed at Watkins Glen International a combined 50 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 2.45-mile road course, the organization has recorded two wins,11 top-fives and 29 top-10s, with an average finish of 12.0.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Connor Zilisch will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.