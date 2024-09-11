LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Watkins Glen International

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 33RD

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 28TH

CLUB NOTES

EJ Stats: Since racing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) in 2017, Jones has earned four top-10s at Watkins Glen. With an average finish of 14, the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE is prepared to have a great run in the Finger Lakes of New York.

Elenz Stats: Before joining Jones in 2022, crew chief Dave Elenz captained the now NASCAR Cup Series drivers William Byron, Tyler Reddick, and Noah Gragson at JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) for full time seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His best finish was 7th in 2021 with Gragson. Aside from a 29th place finish at “The Glen” in 2023, Elenz has not finished worse than the 11th position in any event.

JHN Stats: While this is John Hunter Nemechek’s second full-time season in the NCS, he will be making his first NCS start at Watkins Glen this weekend as the Series didn’t attend the western-New York track in 2020. However, he is no stranger to the track as he two NXS starts with a best finish of sixth and a runner-up finish coming in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2021.

Beshore Stats: Ben Beshore, the crew chief on the No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE entry, has called the shots as a crew chief in the NCS two previous times with a fourth-place finish on his resume. Of his 99 NXS starts, Beshore has two top-10 starting spots. One of those was a pole earned by Kyle Busch in 2019.

Appearances: Nemechek will make multiple appearances during race weekend at Watkins Glen. He will be signing autographs at the LEGACY M.C. merchandise trailer on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. Also, on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. he will have a question and answer session located at the pre-race stage.

Erik Jones will also be making an appearance at the Jack Daniel’s Infield Club for a 15-minute question and answer session on Sunday, Sept. 15th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Partner Spotlight: This weekend at Watkins Glen, the No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry will sport the partners of Coca-Cola, Tyson, Jack Links, and Colgate on the Toyota Camry XSE. The No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry will have Pepsi, 5-Hour Energy, Snuggle and Dove Men riding along with them on their Toyota Camry XSE.

Going for G.O.L.D.: Partners Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will honor store #1936 this weekend as a part of the company’s “Go for G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar primaries will highlight these stores on the deck lid of all three LEGACY M.C. entries throughout the race season. Store #1936 is located in Johnson City, New York.

PETTY 75TH ANNIVERSARY

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at racetracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: On Sept. 10, 1965, Richard Petty claimed his 39th career victory during the Buddy Shuman 250 at Hickory (N.C.) Speedway.

The King’s Hat: This weekend, Watkins Glen International and Richard Petty will unveil a new look to the King’s Hat on Sunday at 12:45 p.m. The Kings Hat will be located in the fan zone area.

CLUB QUOTES

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“There have been a lot of changes made to Watkins Glen [International], including to some of the rumble strips; I am not sure if this is going to help the racing or hurt it. I think that it may create some more passing zones and being able to set up passes a little bit better. I am looking forward to getting in the car at Watkins Glen and back on a road course. I feel like we’ve made gains on the [road course] program which showed at Chicago, so far so looking forward to getting back.”

Ben Beshore, Crew chief of the No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“There was a wheel force transducer test a few weeks ago that we were able to gather some data on the new tire that we’ll see this weekend. It shows a lot of tire fall off, so that will be a new wrinkle for Watkins Glen. Typically, we don’t see any fall-off here due to the newer pavement but this weekend we’ll see several seconds of fall-off. This week is just as important as any other for unloading with good speed. We do have two practice sessions and an extra set of tires for practice so hopefully we’ll be able to dial the car in for qualifying.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

“I think racing with a different tire at Watkins Glen will be interesting. The fall off is faster so strategy will be different than what has been done in the past. I think The Glen is a good race in the playoffs, we’ve raced there for a while and offers a different kind of racing.”

Dave Elenz, Crew chief of the No. 43 Family Dollar Toyota Camry XSE:

“I think Watkins Glen deserves a spot in the playoffs. We’ve been going there a long time. All of the teams have good information there, good history there, drivers know that race track very well and it showcases a road course driving ability, and I think as many road courses as we have, I think that’s a really good one to represent. You know, the best of the best at a road course. I enjoy the race and I think it’s fun to watch. It’s neat to have it in the playoffs.

“It will be interesting, and I think even better for racing this year, you know now that the fall off is going to be much greater. You’re not going to be able to stay out on old tires and keep your track position. Like some of these guys have done in the past, you’re going to have to put tires on them when the caution comes out and work hard to get that position back. This will be the most fall off we’ve ever had.

I think these other tracks we go to you have cars that are good on the short run and cars that are good on the long run. Being at the road course, a lot of these tire options that we’ve brought, especially Watkins Glen, if you’re good, you’re good, you’ll stay good throughout the run, so now there’s going to be a difference. People going to the front as tires get older, swapping around on new tires. It will be interesting because Watkins Glen the past couple of years with this car and the tire combination has been flat out, charging as hard as you can and now you’re going to have to save tires. Know that you have to run 20-25 laps and they might go away completely, so I’m excited to see what they do.”

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Motor Racing Outreach (MRO) is a nonprofit organization that plays a vital role in supporting the NASCAR community and its families! From chapel services and counseling to providing trackside childcare during races, MRO does so much.

This past weekend in Atlanta, the Erik Jones Foundation was proud to sponsor the MRO Community Center. Erik even stopped by to read to the kids and hand out some books!

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.