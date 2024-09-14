Meyer Shank Racing Matches Season-Best Qualifying Efforts for INDYCAR Season Finale

Lebanon, Tenn., (24 September 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) saved some of its best efforts for last on a cloudy Tennessee Saturday, equaling a 2024 season-high qualifying result after putting both team cars in the top six for Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-ending Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) earned his best oval-track qualifying of the season, snaring the third spot in Saturday’s session after carding a two-lap average of 200.676mph around the 1.33-mile oval.

David Malukas (No. 66 AutoNation / Arctic Wolf Honda) set the Ohio-based team up for a successful Sunday by posting a two-lap average of 200.479mph to claim the sixth position, matching MSR’s previous best qualifying effort set earlier this season in Toronto.

MSR has scored 15 top six qualifying runs so far this season and Saturday’s qualifying results mark the fifth time this year that both MSR cars qualified in the top 10, a run that includes double top 10s in four of the year’s final five oval-track starts. Malukas has started ninth or better in six of the last seven races while Rosenqvist locked down his 11th top-10 result of the campaign with his run.

Live coverage of Sunday’s 206-lap Big Machine Music City Grand Prix gets underway at 3 p.m. ET. on NBC and Peacock. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage on XM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “We kind of ran out of gear, we did a last-minute trim so it was kind of banging on the (rev) limiter a little bit. But the car has been phenomenal and David had a really good run, so we were able to learn a couple of things there that helped us.”

David Malukas: “The concrete has a lot less grip, it’s almost like the whole car is just sliding. I think once we get into the race it’s going to be pretty interesting to tell where the tire deg is going to be so that we can keep pushing. It seems like for the race the second lane is going to be really tough to hang on to. The high line practice late today could change that, but we will see.”