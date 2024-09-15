Foster Finishes Title Year at Nashville with Eighth Victory

LEBANON, Tenn. (Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024) – Louis Foster was just too fast – today and all season.

Foster finished his INDY NXT by Firestone championship-winning season with his eighth victory of 2024 in the Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway. Foster drove his No. 26 Copart/Novara Technologies entry of Andretti Global to victory by .3071 of a second over rookie Yuven Sundaramoorthy in the No. 22 Optima Batteries/Clarios/Abel Motorsports car. It was a career-best finish for Sundaramoorthy.

While Foster clinched the title in the INDYCAR development series at the previous race, Aug. 31 at Milwaukee, he finally got a chance to perform celebratory donuts after his 10th career victory in INDY NXT, tying him for second all time with Tommy Byrne, Alex Lloyd, Paul Tracy and current NTT INDYCAR SERIES star Kyle Kirkwood. Greg Moore is the all-time leader with 13 wins.

“I would have loved to have done them at Milwaukee, but we had to baby the car for one more weekend,” Foster said of the celebration. “But now we can. Yeah, it’s good. If in doubt, go flat out.”

Rookie Caio Collet finished third in the No. 18 HMD Motorsports entry, 1.7897 seconds behind Foster on the 1.33-mile concrete oval. James Roe finished fourth in the No. 29 Topcon car of Andretti Global, and rookie Salvador de Alba Jr. rounded out the top five in the No. 2 Grupo Indi machine of Andretti Cape NXT and helped to put three Andretti-affiliated cars in the top five as the team capped its sixth championship in INDY NXT.

Foster earned his eighth win in the last 11 races as his list of superlatives continued to mushroom. He never finished lower than second in the last 11 races of this season, dating back to mid-May. He qualified on the front row in the last 10 races of the season.

In total, Foster led the series in wins (eight), poles (seven), laps led (362 of 640, 57 percent), top-five finishes (13) and top-10 finishes (14) in 14 races this season.

Foster pulled away from the field today after starting from pole. His gap held steady between two and three seconds, first over Collet. Then Sundaramoorthy passed Collet in Turn 1 on Lap 34 of the 65-lap race but couldn’t bridge the gap to Foster.

But the complexion of the race changed on Lap 52 when Jack William Miller in the No. 40 Patterson Dental Haven Go by SAAM car of Miller Vinatieri Motorsports and Jamie Chadwick in the No. 28 VEXT entry of Andretti Global made contact in Turn 1, triggering the only caution of the race.

Foster’s three-second lead suddenly evaporated. He got a good jump on the restart on Lap 58, but Sundaramoorthy rallied to pull to within two-tenths of a second on Lap 59. Sundaramoorthy closed to within one-tenth of a second on Lap 63, but Foster drove away on the last two laps to hang on for victory. Foster led every lap.

“It was a strange race, really,” Foster said. “We were pinned for pretty much the entire race. Once I had a bit of a gap to Caio and Yuven behind, I was saving tires a bit.

“But Yuven was really strong that race. I had to keep him behind at the end, and I was struggling with the balance of the car. I wasn’t sure if we had it. But luckily, I was able to keep him at bay and finish with a win.”