Logan Bearden to Drive for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Logan Bearden will drive the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 20, 2024.

The final race of the regular NASCAR Xfinity Series season will be Bearden’s first driving for the Statesville, N.C.-based team, but his sixth Xfinity start of the season and first since Michigan International Speedway last month.

During the week, Bearden, a veteran Late Model competitor, can be found as an underneath mechanic at the AM Racing shop.

This week, Bearden will trade his wrenches for a steering wheel and hopes to deliver the organization their third Xfinity Series top-10 finish of the season.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at AM Racing for this opportunity,” said Bearden. “It’s been a lot of hard work to get this opportunity, but I look forward to making the most of it.

“My goal will be like it is for every NASCAR Xfinity Series race I’ve competed in this year to make gains from practice to the race and race for the best finish possible.

﻿“The team is coming off a top-10 finish last weekend at Watkins Glen, and I’d like to continue to add to the team’s momentum with another strong run on Friday night.”

For Bearden’s AM Racing debut, Mullis Construction Group will serve as the primary partner for the highly anticipated 300-lap race in Thunder Valley.

“It’s always great to bring a new partner like Mullis Construction Group to the sport and, especially for a race that is super important to me,” added Bearden. “Without a doubt, there is some pressure this weekend, but I’m staying focused and ready to get to Bristol and get to work.”

The Leander, Texas native is known for his short track skills in Late Model competition, but with his Bristol Motor Speedway Xfinity debut on deck, Bearden is keeping his goals realistic.

“I really want to bring the AM Racing team another top-10 finish,” added Bearden. “That could happen if everything goes our way, but the goal is just to keep our No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang on the lead lap and be in a position to finish inside the top 15 when the checkered flag waves.”

The Texan made his Xfinity Series debut this spring at Richmond (Va.) Raceway followed by Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Portland International Raceway, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and Michigan.

Four of his five previous Xfinity starts have returned with Bobby Dotter’s SS-GreenLight Racing team while he drove for Joey Gase Motorsports in his Nashville track debut in June.

In addition to NASCAR competition, Bearden will also compete in select late-model races throughout the country aboard his family-owned No. 66 Bearden Automotive team.

The Food City 300 (300 laps | 159.9 miles) is the 26th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Friday, September 20, from 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 2:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on the CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

