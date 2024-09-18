Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Peak Ford F-150

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2024) – Layne Riggs is back behind the wheel this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Coming off of his Milwaukee Mile win, Riggs and the team look to take another trip to Victory Lane and improve on their Spring Bristol result.

PEAK Performance joins the Love’s Travel Stops Ford F-150 to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be back in action this Thursday, September 19th with practice and qualifying kicking off track activity at 3:00 pm ET. The 200-lap race is scheduled for Thursday evening at 8:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s Travel Stops / Peak Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I think everyone is still celebrating our Milwaukee win. It’s a true testament to how hard Dylan (Cappello) and the No. 38 team works. There are still races left on the schedule that I think we have a shot at. Bristol is one of those races. We had a solid 10th-place finish in the spring, but I believe we can improve on that and even get the win.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“We’re all super proud of Layne’s (Riggs) win. It was a special moment for him with it being his first career win, but it also meant a lot to me as it was my first win as a crew chief. We want to do it again and I can see Bristol being a place where that can happen. The short track style of racing is right up Layne’s alley. I think it’s going to be a good night for us.”

