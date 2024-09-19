Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Justin Mondeik

Primary Partner(s): El Bandido Yankee Tequila

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

2024 Owner Points Position: 28th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Justin Mondeik to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut in Thunder Valley.

About Justin: Hailing from Gleason, Wisc. Mondeik has earned success in the Midwest in Late Model competition.

He began racing when he was just four years old. His grandfather raced snowmobiles and Mondeik followed in his footsteps by racing on ice oval tracks as a child.

He started racing asphalt stock cars in 2013 and quickly rose through the Central Wisconsin short track ranks; winning races in Mini-Mods and claiming the 2015 State Park Speedway Track Championship in Limited Late Model competition.

Since 2015, Mondeik has been a mainstay in Super Late Model competition in the Midwest, winning 60 feature wins from 2020 to 2024 at five different race tracks.

Mondeik, 28, is a six-time track champion between Golden Sands Speedway, Norway Speedway and State Park Speedway. He is also the 2022 Tundra Super Late Model champion.

The mechanical engineer degree holder is a two-time Kulwicki Driver Development Program finalist.

All-Aboard!: For the 18th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, El Bandido Yankee Tequila will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Thursday night.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila is an award-winning, ultra-premium Tequila brand co-founded by Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios.

El Bandido Yankee Blanco and Reposado expressions are certified additive-free and made only with 100% Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico with a unique oxygenation process for maximum smoothness.

Justin Mondeik Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will mark Mondeik’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular half-mile oval.

The second race in the first round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Thursday night with the ARCA Menards Series.

The duo set the tone for a huge weekend of racing from the “World’s Fastest-Half-Mile” with the Xfinity Series set to end their regular season at Bristol Motor Speedway in Friday night’s Food City 300.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in Thunder Valley to conclude the opening round of 16 of their Playoffs for 500 grueling laps in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Bristol Motor Speedway marks the seventh race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Justin Mondeik Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol Motor Speedway, Mondeik is poised to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut as part of a two-truck team for Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 24th and 25th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finish of 24.9 in 23 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 500 starts from 67 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Justin Mondeik, please visit justinmondeikracing.com, like him on Facebook (DeMonRacing44), and follow him on X |Twitter (@justinmondeik44).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Justin Mondeik Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Making my debut at Bristol Motor Speedway is a dream come true. It’s such an iconic track, and I can’t wait to experience the energy of the fans and the challenge of the race.

I’ve been preparing for this moment and I’m ready to give it my all on Thursday night with our No. 02 El Bandido Yankee Tequila Chevrolet Silverado!”

No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tyler Tomassi

Primary Partner(s): Camrett Logistics

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Tyler Tomassi to steer the team’s No.46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in Thunder Valley.

About Tyler: The Greenwich, Rhode Island native began his career on the short tracks of the Northeast, competing in Late Models against the best the Northeast can offer at just 15 years old.

Tomassi hit the ground running, earning the title of Rookie of the Year at New Waterford Speedbowl in 2020, as well as finishing third in the overall points championship.

Last year, Tomassi competed in Late Models full-time at his home track, Seekonk Speedway. He made the post-season Playoffs before finishing seventh overall.

This season, Tomassi has been racing in a variety of disciplines, from the ARCA Menards Series to the CARS Tour, Legends Car, and even the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

All-Aboard!: For the 18th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Camrett Logistics will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Thursday night.

Camrett Logistics has been providing 3PL services and warehousing and distribution services since 1995.

They employ highly-trained personnel and smart technology to offer value-added services thereby optimizing your supply chain management and cost.

As a SmartWay Partner, Camrett Logistics commits to be more environmentally conscious and seek to reduce transportation-related emissions within our organization and the transportation companies with which we are affiliated.

Tyler Tomassi Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will mark Tomassi’s inaugural Truck Series start at the legendary Last Great Colosseum.

The second race in the first round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs will be part of a doubleheader on Thursday night with the ARCA Menards Series.

The duo set the tone for a huge weekend of racing from the “World’s Fastest-Half-Mile” with the Xfinity Series set to end their regular season at Bristol Motor Speedway in Friday night’s Food City 300.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in Thunder Valley to conclude the opening round of 16 of their Playoffs for 500 grueling laps in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Bristol Motor Speedway marks the seventh race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Tyler Tomassi Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol Motor Speedway, Tomassi has one prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start, which occurred earlier this year at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.

He finished 31st after qualifying 31st in the No. 22 Levrack Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Tomassi is poised to make his Young’s Motorsports NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut as part of a two-truck team for Young’s Motorsports.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 24th and 25th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th with Tanner Thorson in the 2018 edition of the UNOH 200 on August 16, 2018.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finish of 24.9 in 23 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 500 starts from 67 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tyler Tomassi, please like him on Facebook (tylertomassiracing) and follow him on Instagram (@tylertomassi) and X |Twitter (@TomassiTyler).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tyler Tomassi Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m very excited for the opportunity that I have with Young Motorsports this week to go truck racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“Bristol is a track that I’ve always dreamed of racing at my whole racing career and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity Young’s Motorsports has given me to make that dream come true.

“I think the track will suit my short track style and we will have a solid run this Thursday Night.”

Race Information:

The UNOH 200 (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. Qualifying will follow from 3:35 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | Food City 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Ohio Logistics

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 19th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 22nd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿﻿Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 26th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Ohio Logistics to the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 300-lap race on Friday night.

Ohio Logistics provides all of the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistics requirements. ·

Its mission is to provide its customers with the best possible warehousing and transportation services while maintaining competitive and fair prices.

They accomplish this through the creative involvement of their most excellent resource, their associates.

Ohio Logistics also partnered with the team in February for the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series debut at the Last Great Colosseum.

This weekend is part of a quadruple weekend with the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in action on Thursday night.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team have one more opportunity to be a part of the Xfinity Series Playoffs with an upset win in Friday night’s Food City 300.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot in Thunder Valley to conclude the opening round of 16 of their Playoffs for 500 grueling laps in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall short track average Xfinity finish of 22.8.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Bristol, Honeyman has 33 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.6.

Watkins Glen International | Mission 200 Race Recap: In the 25th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to the Finger Lakes of New York for the penultimate road course race of the season at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Qualifying for the race on his qualifying speed, Honeyman started his No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro from the 32nd position and methodically began patiently working his way through the field.

His time and effort, though, would be detoured after a mid-race spin, which forced the Young’s Motorsports team to take a risk on a strategy that ultimately prevailed for Honeyman to fire back and earn a respectable 16th-place finish at the checkered flag.

The effort marks five top-20 finishes for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team in the last six races, dating back to July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 123rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 122 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 26th race will be his sixth tango at Bristol Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

However, Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.2 and an average finish of 24.9 in 23 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 25 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.1 and an average finish of 21.7.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Bristol Motor Speedway! What a unique and incredible place. To be back at the Last Great Colosseum in 2022 is gonna be exciting, especially in the Xfinity car.

“We are back to an oval this weekend and a short track, so that should be fun. I’m looking forward to having a good race with my Young’s Motorsports team.”