Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s / Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Bristol Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 18, 2024) – The Bristol Night Race is next on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team making their second return of the season to the Last Great Colosseum.

McDowell returns to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile coming off a recent Top-10 at Watkins Glen International, last weekend. His best career-finish at Bristol came last year when he finished sixth in the fall event, he also finished 11th in the spring race earlier this year.

PEAK Performance returns to the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang Dark Horse to promote their exclusive line of PEAK products available at the over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Friday, September 20th with practice and qualifying at 4:00 pm ET. Saturday’s night race will be September 21st at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen via the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 34 Love’s / Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

“There’s definitely no shortage of challenges at Bristol, and everything is amplified under the lights. It brings an entirely different atmosphere to the track. Our team has improved every weekend, and we are close to breaking through, and taking that next step up in performance with our Love’s/Peak Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

“The Bristol night race is one of my favorite events every year. We ran really well last fall in this race and hopefully this time it goes more like that than the spring race this year with the tires. We built some momentum with a strong run at Watkins Glen and hopefully we can stay in the Top-10 again all race and be there when it counts.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.