Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Notes

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, September 21 at 7:30PM EDT

USA | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of seventh.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has earned one runner-up finish, eight top 10s, 19 top 20s and led 54 laps.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Barger Precast Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 24 NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has led 54 laps, earned two top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 24.1.

Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts in the 2024 season and has earned three top-10 finishes and led 13 laps.

“Bristol is a track I love driving in the Cup car at. It’s a place we’ve run in the top 10 before and we can go there and have a strong night. Mentally, you have to make sure you’re up to the challenge of 500 laps around that track and I always love the test of that. The Cup race in the spring was insane. Probably one of the craziest races I have been a part of with the way the tires were. I felt like we learned there, and we’ve made a cars a little bit better since then, but I’m not sure how the tire strategy will play out and if it will be the same way.” – AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric No. 31 Mountain Dew Doritos Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of 12th.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned four top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

Hemric has currently completed more laps than any other driver in the 2024 season with 7,287 of 7,327 laps completed (99.5%).

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Bristol in this awesome No. 31 Mtn Dew Doritos Camaro ZL1. The entire garage had a unique experience back in the spring, as everyone was trying to figure out how to make the best educated guess on where the weekend’s going to go from a tire-wear and track-migration standpoint. We’re doing the best we can to be prepared for all scenarios. It’s going to be fun to just enjoy another Cup show under the lights and try to put our best effort forward.” – Daniel Hemric on Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Details

Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, September 20 at 7:30PM EDT

The CW | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 22 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NXS, earning one win, four top fives and 11 top-10 finishes.

In 2021, AJ Allmendinger gave Kaulig Racing its sole victory at the half-mile track in spectacular fashion while also clinching the NXS regular season title.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 11 top fives, 27 top-10 finishes and led 223 laps.



Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made 10 starts in the NXS at Bristol Motor Speedway. He recorded one top 10 there, which came in 2020.

Williams sits 17th in the NXS points standings with four top 10s and 14 laps led.

“Bristol is a wildly cool track. We’ve got a good amount of people coming from Alloy Employer Services, and hopefully, they’ll enjoy the show. I’m excited to get there on Friday, and I think we’ll have a fast Chevy Camaro that can drive to the front.” – Josh Williams on Bristol Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No 16 Barger Precast Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made three NXS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has led one lap, earned one win and three top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 5.7.

Allmendinger’s NXS victory at Bristol Motor Speedway came in 2021 with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger crossed the finish line sideways, winning the race and the Regular Season Championship.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned five top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and led 116 laps. Allmendinger is currently scored fifth in driver standings.

“Bristol in the Xfinity car is a lot of fun. Cars run the bottom, they run the top and they slide around. We’ve had really good speed there in the past and I have the best memory of winning there, spinning across the line in 2021. It’s a track that we know we’ve had success at; Daniel [Hemric] was really close to winning last year in the Xfinity car. Our short track program is pretty strong; we can go there and run up front all night. Looking forward to getting back to Bristol and having a great night to give us momentum going into the playoffs and a strong run to go try to win the championship.” – AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career NXS start at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in the Food City 300.

Last weekend, Van Gisbergen secured his sixth top-five finish of his NXS career, four of which have come on road courses.

The New Zealand native will carry the white-and-red WeatherTech livery. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team currently sit 12th in the driver standings and third in the playoff standings.

Appearance alert: Come see Van Gisbergen at the Chevrolet activation in the fan zone on Friday at 4:30 p.m. local time.

“I’m excited to get to Bristol on Friday and race under the lights. I’ve never been to this track, so I’m going to be learning every lap, but that’s what’s fun about it. It’s the last regular season race of the year and it’s going to be epic! Hoping for another solid weekend with my No. 97 WeatherTech team and looking forward to carrying some big momentum into the playoffs.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Bristol Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.