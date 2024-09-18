TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Bristol Motor Speedway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR will make the trek to east Tennessee for three-straight nights of racing under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be making their second appearance of the season at “The Last Great Colosseum”, with the return visit marking the second race for the Truck Series’ Round of 10 and the first playoff elimination race for NASCAR’s top division. For the NASCAR Xfinity Series, their only date at the Tennessee high-banked half-mile this year will conclude the series’ 26-race regular season.

Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Chevrolet’s winning ways at Bristol Motor Speedway span across all three NASCAR national series, with the Bowtie brand heading into the weekend with a series-best 46 NASCAR Cup Series wins and 37 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, as well as 11 wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race will mark the series’ 125th appearance on Bristol’s concrete configuration. Over more than 60 years of competition at the Tennessee half-mile, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 46 all-time Cup Series victories. The Bowtie brand’s most recent Bristol triumph in NASCAR’s top division came with Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson in his championship-earning season (Sept. 2021). The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native is one of just six active Bristol winners, with fellow Team Chevy driver, Kyle Busch, topping the list with eight career victories at the track. From the playoff perspective, only two of the series’ current title contenders have tallied a triumph in the track’s playoff race, with Larson’s 2021 night race victory earning him a spot on that elite list.

One year ago, JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier took Chevrolet on its third-straight trip to victory lane at Bristol – marking the manufacturer’s 37th all-time Xfinity Series victory at the Tennessee half-mile. In addition to leading the series in overall wins, Chevrolet also holds the record for the longest win streak by a manufacturer at Bristol, with the Bowtie brand collecting 16 consecutive victories between Aug. 1997- April 2005.

In the Truck Series, Chevrolet heads back to Bristol as the series’ most recent winner at the track, courtesy of Christian Eckes’ victory in the series’ spring event. The win marked Chevrolet’s 11th triumph in 27 Truck Series races Bristol, tying Toyota’s series-leading win record at the track. Eckes is one of just three full-time competitors in the series that have reached victory lane at Bristol, joining Toyota’s Corey Heim and Ford’s Ty Majeski.

PLAYOFF PICTURE AHEAD OF FIRST ELIMINATION

The first two races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have lived up to the expectation as arguably the biggest wildcard round of the postseason stretch. Despite a race plagued with problems throughout the playoff field, Chevrolet left Watkins Glen International sitting in the most comfortable position among its manufacturer competitors, with all five of its playoff contenders holding a double-digit points cushion above the cutline. ﻿

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

4th in Playoff Standings (+41 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 20

Average Finish: 15.1

Stage Wins: 0

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman climbed up the standings for the second week in a row, with the Team Chevy driver putting together a 31-point day in upstate New York to find himself fourth in the playoff standings with a 41-point advantage over the elimination line. The 31-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native entered postseason competition as the 12th seeded driver, but quickly became one of the biggest movers in the standings after a pair of strong points days in the first two races.

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1

5th in Playoff Standings (+36 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Laps Led: 152

Average Finish: 17.5

Stage Wins: 1

Despite getting stuck in the gravel during Stage Two at Watkins Glen, Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team rebounded with a 13th place finish and a 31-point day. The 32-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native ultimately jumped four positions in the playoff rankings, entering Bristol fifth in the standings and 36-markers above the cutline.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

7th in Playoff Standings (+30 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 213

Average Finish: 11.8

Stage Wins: 1

Chase Elliott currently holds the seventh position in the playoff standings and a 30-point cushion. Elliott heads to Bristol with a string of three-consecutive top-10 results at the track, including a runner-up finish in the 2022 night race.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

9th in Playoff Standings (+26 points)

Victories: 4

Top-Fives: 10

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 1,089

Average Finish: 14.4

Stage Wins: 10

Despite proving to be a tough round for the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team, Kyle Larson enters the first elimination race ninth in the playoff standings with a 26-point cushion. Larson has fared well at Bristol in recent years. Since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, the former series champion has finished no worse than fifth in four Cup Series races on the track’s concrete surface, including a win in the 2021 night race.

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

﻿10th in Playoff Standings (+25 points)

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 261

Average Finish: 15.1

Stage Wins: 1

While enduring a late-race incident at Watkins Glen, William Byron still finds himself 10th in the playoff standings with a 25-point advantage over the cutline. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team has posted top-seven results in three of the series’ five races on tracks measuring less than one-mile this season, including a trip to victory lane (Martinsville Speedway – April 2024).

BOWTIE BUILDING MANUFACTURER POINTS LEAD

Despite falling just one spot short from the win at Watkins Glen, Chevrolet was still able to build onto its points lead in the NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer points standings to a now 26-point advantage. With Shane van Gisbergen and Kaulig Racing’s runner-up finish in upstate New York, all six of Chevrolet’s full-time organizations have contributed points to the manufacturer championship title battle with still eight races remaining in the season.

For three consecutive years, and 42 times overall, Chevrolet has won the prestigious manufacturer championship title in NASCAR’s top division. With the Bowtie brand also leading the manufacturer standings in the Xfinity and Truck Series, Chevrolet is eyeing its second consecutive, and sixth all-time, title sweep across the NASCAR national ranks.

NEXT GEN NUMBERS

The NASCAR Cup Series’ trip to Watkins Glen International commemorated a monumental milestone for the Next Gen era, with Sunday’s event marking the 100th points-paying race for the Next Gen car. From crown jewel victories to back-to-back manufacturer championships, the Next Gen era has only further added to Chevrolet’s legacy as the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR Cup Series history.

In the Next Gen era’s 100 points-paying race history:

Leading in Wins: In 100 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads its manufacturer competitors with 48 victories – a winning percentage of 48%. In its debut season (2022), the Next Gen Camaro ZL1 owned over half of the points-paying race wins, with nine drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations scoring a combined 19 victories. The manufacturer followed-up that effort with an 18-race win season in 2023. Thus far this season, six different drivers have contributed to a manufacturer-leading 11 victories.

Back-to-Back Manufacturer Championships: Chevrolet has swept the manufacturer championship titles in the Next Gen era, with the 2023 title marking the Bowtie brand’s series-leading 42nd all-time manufacturer championship title in NASCAR’s premier series. In its most recent title-earning season (2023), each Chevrolet organization that competed full-time that season contributed points that ultimately led to the championship.

First-Time Winners: The Next Gen era has produced seven first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners, with four of those drivers earning their milestone triumph behind the wheel of the Next Gen Camaro ZL1. Among that list includes: Ross Chastain (2022 at Circuit of The Americas), Daniel Suarez (2022 at Sonoma Raceway), Tyler Reddick (2022 at Road America), and Shane van Gisbergen (2023 at the Chicago Street Course).

Crown Jewel Victories: Four different drivers have earned a crown jewel victory with Chevrolet in the Next Gen era including: Erik Jones with Petty-GMS in the 2022 Southern 500; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with JTG Daugherty Racing in the 2023 Daytona 500; Kyle Larson with Hendrick Motorsports in the 2023 Southern 500 and the 2024 Brickyard 400; and William Byron with Hendrick Motorsports in the 2024 Daytona 500.

﻿Double-Digits Records: The Next Gen era has produced 28 different winners, with Team Chevy’s William Byron and Kyle Larson standing as the only drivers with a double-digit win record with the Next Gen Car – each collecting 11 points-paying victories, to date, since the beginning of the 2022 season.

WHITE FLAG FOR THE REGULAR SEASON

For the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 300 laps around the high-banked half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway will determine the final four drivers that will complete the series’ 12-driver playoff field. Heading into the regular season finale, five drivers from three different Chevrolet organizations have already claimed a playoff berth by virtue of a win, including JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer; Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and Jesse Love; and Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen. Three of the four open playoff spots are occupied by Team Chevy drivers with a strong points cushion over the cutline, with AJ Allmendinger in ninth (+159 points), Parker Kligerman in 11th (+85 points) and Sammy Smith in 12th (+43 points).

Also up for grabs at the conclusion of Friday night’s event is the 2024 Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship title. The series’ most recent Bristol winner, Justin Allgaier, continues to hold the top position in the points standings with a 43-point lead over reigning champion Cole Custer. Since the regular season championship title was introduced to the series in 2018, Chevrolet has claimed the honors five times, with Allgaier delivering the manufacturer its first title in the award’s debut season.

Dale Jr. Set for NASCAR Return:

Two-time champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr., is slated for his first and only Xfinity Series start of the season in Friday’s Food City 300. The 49-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina, native will take over the driving duties of the No. 88 Camaro SS – JR Motorsports’ part-time entry that made a trip to victory lane last weekend courtesy of Connor Zilisch. In 2023, the 24-time Xfinity Series winner made one of his two starts of the season at “The Last Great Colosseum” – leading 47 laps before a mechanical issue late in the race took the driver out of contention. This weekend will mark Earnhardt Jr.’s 147th career Xfinity Series start, with each of those coming behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine.

ECKES EYES BRISTOL SWEEP

Following a three-week break, playoff competition resumes for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Thursday’s UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway – race two of three in the Round of 10. The series’ regular season champion and current points leader, Christian Eckes, is the most recent driver to reach victory lane at the Tennessee venue – earning his first of now three wins of the season in the March event. Looking for a Bristol sweep and an automatic ticket into the next round, the 23-year-old Middletown, New York, native is riding the momentum of six-straight podium finishes. In addition, the championship frontrunner has powered his No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Silverado RST to top-10 results in 16 of the series’ 17 events this season.

With a non-playoff driver winning the Round of 10 opener at the Milwaukee Mile, all eight tickets into the next round remain up for grabs heading into the Bristol race weekend. Five of Team Chevy’s six playoff contenders occupy positions above the elimination line, with Eckes (+60 points) leading Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez in fourth (+34 points); McAnally Hilgemann Racing’s Tyler Ankrum in sixth (+13 points) and Daniel Dye in seventh (+9 points); and CR7 Motorsports’ Grant Enfinger in eighth (+two points). While on the outside looking in, Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth sits 10th in the playoff standings, but just four-markers below the cutline.

Zilisch, Day Highlight Thursday’s Entry List:

Among the entry list for Thursday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway includes two of the sports’ rising stars: Connor Zilisch and Corey Day.

Fresh off a career weekend at Watkins Glen International, Connor Zilisch will climb back into the seat of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Silverado RST for his third start of the season. The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native took the NASCAR world by storm earlier this season during his Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas – claiming the pole and a fourth-place result. Zilisch’s Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen International started in similar fashion, with the young Team Chevy driver topping the practice and qualifying leaderboard. Despite a mid-race penalty, Zilisch rallied back to lead a race-high 45 laps en route to the victory – becoming the second youngest winner in series’ history.

Rising sprint car sensation, Corey Day, will make his first career start in the NASCAR national ranks in Thursday’s Truck Series race – behind the wheel of the No. 81 HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado RST for McAnally Hilgemann Racing. This will mark Day’s first of four starts with the Chevrolet organization this season, with the driver returning to the seat at Kansas Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. While new to the NASCAR world, the 18-year-old Clovis, California, native is already a household name in winged sprint car competition. He has earned seven wins in the High Limit Racing Series this season – a series owned by fellow Team Chevy driver Kyle Larson.

BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Chevrolet will pace the field for the tripleheader race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Silverado RST will lead the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Thursday’s UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics; the Camaro SS will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Saturday’s Food City 300; and the Camaro ZL1 will lead the NASCAR Cup Series in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

· In 12 tripleheader weekends this season, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer to earn a weekend sweep – accomplishing the feat three times (Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway).

· With 71 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 47.9% with 34 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 14 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Kyle Busch: series-leading eight wins (2019, ’18, ’17, ’11, ’10, ’09 sweep, ’07)

Kyle Larson – one win (2021)

· In 124 NASCAR Cup Series races held at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading 46 victories – a winning percentage of 37.1 percent.

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014, at least five Chevrolet drivers have been represented in the playoffs each season.

· Heading into the first elimination race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with all of its playoff drivers above the cutline – each holding a double-digit points cushion.

· In 100 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 48 victories.

﻿· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 862 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Racing Display including: Blazer EV, 1500 Crew 2LT Trailboss, Equinox EV, Tahoe High Country, Traverse Z71, Colorado ZR2, 2025 Equinox RS, Corvette 3LT Z51 Convertible.

Team Chevy Driver Appearances at the Display:

Thursday, Sept. 19:

Nick Sanchez: 1 p.m.

Grant Enfinger: 1:15 p.m.

Christian Eckes & Jack Wood: 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Ankrum & Daniel Dye: 1:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20:

Daniel Suarez: 1:45 p.m.

Anthony Alfredo: 4 p.m.

Austin Hill: 4:15 p.m.

Shane van Gisbergen: 4:30 p.m.

Jesse Love: 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21:

Corey LaJoie: 3 p.m.

Kyle Larson: 3:15 p.m.

Alex Bowman: 4 p.m.

Kyle Busch: 4:45 p.m.

William Byron: 5:05 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

Thursday, Sept. 19: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 1014

Ford: 988 (-26)

Toyota: 985 (-29)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 932

Toyota: 891 (-41)

Ford: 795 (-137)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 637

Toyota: 593 (-44)

Ford: 563 (-74)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Round of 16 Elimination Race

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET

(USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Regular Season Finale

Food City 300

Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET

(CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Round of 10: Race Two

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Thursday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET

(FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

How do you feel after Watkins Glen race weekend?

“We’ve had more speed the last few weeks. We’re still tight and still loose, but we are going faster. That was obvious last weekend at Watkins Glen with winning the pole and leading a bunch of laps. We’ve kept showing up to the simulator and the engineers kept working really hard. I just want to drive fast cars and my job is to drive my car faster than anyone else in the race. If we keep running like this, we’ll be fine. Qualifying on the pole at a road course is a highlight.”

Tire wear continues to be a topic, what are your thoughts from Watkins Glen?

“We’re continuing to work with Goodyear and to find the limits. We had real marbles on the track last weekend, which is a little scary if you get off in them because you have no control. I think it can make for good racing though. You pay the penalty if you slide the tires too much. I think we can keep finding more ways to build these tires that will continue to move the needle.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1

What are your thoughts on Bristol Motor Speedway?

“Anything can happen at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a high-banked short track and you can get caught up in things fast. The Bristol Night Race is a grind for 500 laps and that’s what fans love to see. You are battling it out all race long and it helps to get your car better handling if you can move around and try different lanes on the Bristol concrete, which has helped drivers make long green flag runs. There’s action all over the track and I’m looking forward to the race.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

Larson on going to Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I’ll be interested to see how the tire wear is this weekend. We had a pit road penalty, restarted from the rear and still managed tire wear to battle back for a top-five earlier this year. I really enjoy this track and this race under the lights, so I am looking forward to Saturday night.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 MATTRESS WAREHOUSE CAMARO ZL1

Bristol is one of the most historic tracks on the circuit. What is special about going there?

“Obviously the history involved makes it a cool place to race. It is also the pinnacle of short track racing. I always enjoy my time there and I hope to bring home a good finish in our Mattress Warehouse Camaro.”

KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

The tire at Bristol will be the same compound used in the spring race. What did you learn from that race that will help you this weekend?

“Tire management. Tire management will be the biggest key to the race at Bristol. How much you can preserve the life of your tire by your driving style and the things that you do to not punish the tire will be critical.”

The Cup Series will have one 45-minute practice session at Bristol. Is that something that you would like to see at more tracks in the future?

“Yes. I do think that having one 45-minute or even a 60-minute session would be great for our series and drivers that need more track time going forward.”

You have said that Bristol is one of your favorite tracks. What makes that track so challenging?

“I love Bristol. Bristol is always fun though it’s gotten a little more challenging over the years with the Next Gen car because it’s a little bit difficult to pass. I think the toughness at Bristol is the amount of banking the load that you see throughout the entirety of the race. There’s no time to relax. You’re really on top of it for the entire time. That’s kind of what wears on you the most and being at those short tracks is the repetitious nature of down the straightway into the corner and it never seems to stop. It makes it fun for a lot of guys and challenging for others.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1

Elliott on heading to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend:

“I’m super curious because I don’t really know what to expect, right? The spring race was such an oddball from what we had, had. But it really sounds like that people, the higher ups, want that again, that the fans really enjoyed that. And it seemed like, from what I heard at least, they went and had a tire test there here in the last few weeks, and they were trying to recreate that same environment of tire fall off and life and so on and so forth. So, if you throw that into the mix and they successfully achieve that chaos again, that’s going to be pretty nuts, right? Especially this time of year. And truthfully, with this date being moved back another month or so, you could get cool enough temperatures on a Saturday night to maybe achieve that. So, I’m really curious. But like I’ve always said, I think you give teams a second try at something and, you know, if you just take away everything and it was the exact same as it was in the spring, I’d say it probably wouldn’t quite be as chaotic because it’s a second try.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 Z HP CAMARO ZL1

Byron on his experience of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway:

“I don’t really feel like we’ve ever been the dominant car there. So that’s the goal; try to inch up on that and figure out what we need to be more competitive at Bristol. We’ve had some really good runs, like top threes, but never like leading laps. So yeah, I think going to Bristol, there’s definitely going to be a lot of studying this week to figure out what it is that we need to be a little bit better yet. And then you have the tire, so you’re not really sure what that’s going to do. For us, it would be nice to be under less pressure going there and hopefully have a larger buffer but we can’t change that now. The spring was just a fluke situation. We got put into the wall there and broke the toe link. That was tough. But yeah, I think we’re usually pretty solid there. We’re usually like a top-10 car, we just have to figure out what it takes to have winning speed.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 31 DORITOS / MOUNTAIN DEW BY FOOD CITY CAMARO ZL1

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track at Bristol in this awesome No. 31 Mtn Dew Doritos Camaro ZL1. The entire garage had a unique experience back in the spring, as everyone was trying to figure out how to make the best educated guess on where the weekend’s going to go from a tire-wear and track-migration standpoint. We’re doing the best we can to be prepared for all scenarios. It’s going to be fun to just enjoy another Cup show under the lights and try to put our best effort forward.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

Bowman on Bristol Motor Speedway:

“The Bristol Night race is a crown jewel and one that everyone wants to win. It would certainly mean a lot to visit victory lane there. Being 41 (points) good on the (Round of 12) cutline is certainly better than being on the other side of it. Myself and our Ally Racing team just need to get there (Bristol Motor Speedway) and execute and do our jobs. I think we all have this big question mark going into the weekend on what the tire is going to do and if it’s going to look like it did in the spring. That was such a crazy race. I would expect the same again since we haven’t changed anything- but I think we all wonder how that happened in the first place. It will be interesting and with the extra practice and maybe we’ll have more of a heads-up on what’s going to happen (in the race). I think our No. 48 team is sitting in a good spot.”

ZANE SMITH, NO. 71 AMBETTER HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

How are you feeling heading to Bristol after the weekend your team had at Watkins Glen?

“The No. 71 Spire Motorsports crew had a great weekend at Watkins Glen, and it has given us some great momentum heading into Bristol. In March at Bristol, we had a solid car and were looking to post a top 15 until a mechanical issue ended our day. Knowing what we could have accomplished in the spring helps steer us in the right direction for Saturday’s night race. I’m excited to get to Bristol and battle with my team.”

CARSON HOCEVAR, NO. 77 DELAWARE LIFE CAMARO ZL1

How do you look to capitalize on your career best finish last weekend?

“We feel good about the weekend. Last fall we were running in the top five until a loose wheel set us back, but still managed to finish 11th. Bristol is tough to pass, but in the fall we were able to drive through the field. I‘m hoping we get the same luck and can bring home another top five in our Delaware Life Camaro. Last week felt great and I want to be able to do it again for my team and sponsors.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

What were your thoughts last weekend at Watkins Glen?

“We went through a lot on Sunday but everyone stayed calm and nobody gave up. We had a fast car and running seventh then the next thing you know we were sitting in the gravel, in 35th and a lap down. We lost a wheel, and from that, we were just trying to recover. I’m very proud of this team for not giving up; doing a good job at executing and going to fight right off the bat. Finishing 13th after being stuck in the gravel isn’t a bad day.”

What are your thoughts on Bristol?

“I like Bristol a lot. We aren’t even looking at points. We will race for the win like we do every weekend. I don’t think we will take any crazy chances or try some crazy strategy this weekend. We will be smart.”

CONNOR ZILISCH, NO. 7 SILVER HARE RACING SILVERADO RST

What are the pros and cons of running both the ARCA and truck races in one night?

“I don’t think there are any cons, other than most likely being a little exhausted at the end of the night. The biggest pro is getting more laps. Getting that experience is critical for me to continue to learn and grow. It will be a fun day and hopefully I can get a pair of checkered flags.”

Now that you have won in the Xfinity Series, is there any pressure to get a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win?

“I wouldn’t call it pressure, I just want to go out and do my best. There obviously aren’t any road courses left on the truck schedule, and the ovals will be tougher for me to win at. There’s nothing I’m not prepared for. Everyone at Spire Motorsports has done a good job at getting me up to speed on the simulator and ready to go in these races. I know we will have a good truck at Bristol since Kyle (Busch) ran good there in the spring, so I just have to go out, execute and run all of the laps.”

CHRISTIAN ECKES, NO. 19 ADAPTIVE ONE CALIPERS SILVERADO RST

Eckes on returning to Bristol:

“Our Adaptive One team did a good job at Milwaukee to start our playoffs with a good points day. We’re in a good spot going to Bristol, and we love going there. Even though we won in the spring, we still feel like there’s some unfinished business from the playoff race last fall. It’d be nice to get another sword, get some more playoff points and punch our ticket to the next round. We’ve had great speed at the short tracks this year and just need keep executing like we have been.”

CONNOR MOSACK, NO. 41 CRAZY AL’S WINE AND SPIRITS SILVERADO RST

How do you sum up your experience in running with Niece Motorsports on a part-time basis this year?

“I feel like the two races haven’t gone as well as we’ve liked, but Las Vegas was my first truck race at a mile-and-a-half and it was also my first start at Gateway, so there’s been a lot of learning for me along the way. Both of those races were good opportunities for me to learn those places and mesh with the new team and crew chief. It’s been good; I’ve enjoyed it, and I feel like both races we improved all day. Going into Bristol, that’s a place I have been before, so I think we can start off a bit better and hopefully end on our best note.”

MATT MILLS, NO. 42 J.F. ELECTRIC / UTILITRA SILVERADO RST

How much, if any, has the Bristol track changed since you made your debut here in 2016?

“Bristol has been one of those tracks that’s been hit or miss for me. It’s a track that doesn’t consistently race the same each time we go there, especially going from trucks to Xfinity cars. I’ve ran races when the track runs like a bottom feeder, but have also seen the top come in. It’s a very fun racetrack to make laps on, and even though my finishes have been hit or miss, I feel like we usually have speed there. We just have to keep up with how the track is going to race.”

DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 CHAMPION CONTAINER SILVERADO RST

Dye on making his NCTS playoff debut:

“I’m really excited to get back in my No. 43 Champion container Chevy. The last time I was in the truck we had a really good day and was able to gain a good number of points. Being inside the bubble is a great spot, and we just need to keep performing how we have been recently to keep this momentum going. We have only gotten stronger in the last couple of months, and I am ready to show it again and get another strong result.”

BAYLEY CURREY, NO. 44 DQS SILVERADO RST

Do you feel confident with how the spring race played out to come back and have another good run here?

“Well, Bristol is one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It reminds me a lot of the 1/5th-mile track I raced on as a kid. I think the racing should be a little more exciting this time around since they’re not spraying the traction compound before the race, so that should widen out the track a bit. I’m really excited about that; I’ve never got to rip the top in a truck, so it should be a lot of fun.”

KADEN HONEYCUTT, NO. 45 MOORE’S VENTURE FOODS SILVERADO RST

Given your short track background, are you happy to see this race in the Round of 10?

“Yeah, I think we’ve worked on our Bristol package a lot over the last couple of months since we struggled there in the first race. I feel like we should be a whole lot better this time, but the track will race a whole lot different without the traction compound. So, that’ll be a toss up, but I think we can qualify in the top-five and that’ll give us a better opportunity to go and try to get stage points. We need to get as many points as we can, but it would be great to win and move onto the next round in the Owner’s Playoffs.”

RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM SILVERADO RST

Describe Bristol in one word.

“One word to describe Bristol? Badass. It’s the opening scene in Cars. It’s the epitome of pure, short track racing. You get goosebumps every time you pull up to the facility.”

You secured a top-10 finish in your previous two trips to Bristol. What’s the key to success?

“The key to success at Bristol is precision. You have to be plugged in and remain aware of everything going on around you. It is a super fun race track, but you are going fast, there’s a lot of banking, it is tough to see and things happen very quickly. I’ve raced pretty much everything there, from ARCA to trucks to Xfinity. Hopefully, we can build off our past runs and punch our ticket to the next round of the playoffs.”

What would it mean to win at Bristol?

“A win at Bristol would be pretty cool. I first went there when Nick (Sanchez) was running the K&N Series race for REV Racing and I was hanging out with the team while racing in their late model program. It has been one of my favorites ever since. It is the epitome of NASCAR. The drive through the mountains to “Thunder Valley” is awesome. The facility itself is incredible, with grandstands as high as you can see all the way around the track. For the speed I’ve had at Bristol, and just how cool of a racetrack it is, a win would be very special.”

CHASE PURDY, NO. 77 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST

The last two trips to Bristol you put great together great runs. How do you look to carry the momentum into Thursday night?

“We need to keep our head down and prevent mental errors. We have great momentum at Bristol, we just need to ride that wave and continue to build off our great runs.”

In the past, you had the opportunity to race a Super Late Model at “The Last Great Coliseum.” How much different does the Super Late Model and the truck drive at the track?

“You can draw zero comparisons between the two. They drive completely different. A Super Late Model is a lot lighter and nimble compared to a big, heavy stock car. There’s not much I can take from one to the other, but the extra track time under my belt definitely helps.”

COREY DAY, NO. 81 HENDRICKCARS.COM SILVERADO RST

Day on making his NCTS debut:

“I’m excited to make my start in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. I haven’t made many non-dirt racing starts but I’m ready to begin learning more about this type of racing. I know I will face some challenges, but I feel confident in my ability to learn and I know that I have great support behind me with HENDRICKCARS.COM and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. I just hope to represent them well.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 11

Poles: 8

Laps Led: 2,331

Top-five finishes: 53

Top-10 finishes: 110

Stage wins: 17

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 10

· Ross Chastain: 2

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

· Daniel Suarez: 1

· Kyle Busch: 1

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 862 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 751

Laps led to date: 251,486

Top-five finishes to date: 4,351

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,970

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,196 Chevrolet: 862 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 837 Ford: 737 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 188

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.