LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ PARTNERS WITH DRIVEVALUE.COM WILL SPORT DRIVEVALUE.COM BRANDING FOR KEY RACES IN 2025 SEASON

STATESVILLE, N.C. / WESTLAKE, Ohio (Sept. 20, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with DriveValue.com, powered by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI), to serve as the primary partner on the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE beginning in 2025. DriveValue.com is a platform that equips business owners and leaders with the education, insights, resources, and experts needed to maximize profits, attract exceptional talent, build impactful cultures, and drive unprecedented value—while gaining the freedom they desire.

“I’ve had the pleasure to get to know the great individuals with DriveValue.com — you will not meet a more passionate group of people,” said John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE. “I look forward to representing the DriveValue.com brand on track at Nashville next season. I was fortunate enough to secure the Gibson guitar trophy earlier this year with a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Nashville, nothing sounds better than to get DriveValue.com a guitar in their debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

The partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will prominently feature the DriveValue.com brand/marks on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1, 2025.

DriveValue.com is powered by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI), which is recognized globally as a leader and innovator in exit planning. Since 2005, EPI has educated business advisors on the importance of exit planning and its implementation. EPI has since standardized this expertise through the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credentialing program, certifying over 5,000 active advisors. EPI Academy further supports advisors and business owners by offering self-paced courses designed to build, refine, and master essential exit planning skills.

“The future of business ownership and leadership is about more than just success it’s about creating significance that lasts,” said Scott Snider, President of EPI. “The Drive Value platform, in collaboration with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, is designed to help business owners, their leadership teams and the next generation unlock their company’s full potential, build stronger cultures, and create enduring legacies that go well beyond more annual profits and make a lasting impact to the owner, their families, teams, and communities.”

To learn more about Drive Value, visit drivevalue.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com

ABOUT Drive Value: As the landscape of business ownership evolves, shifting from success to significance is essential for building lasting value. Drive Value empowers business owners, their leadership teams, and the next generation to unlock their company’s full potential by providing the tools, insights, and experts needed to grow profits, build strong cultures, and create lasting impact. The platform equips business owners and their leadership teams with valuable resources and expert guidance to help them create value and align business, personal, and financial goals. By emphasizing a mindset shift toward long-term significance, Drive Value helps owners achieve greater freedom, attract top talent, and build legacies for both their companies and communities.