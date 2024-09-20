RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway… In 187 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement configuration at Bristol Motor Speedway, RCR has scored nine wins, seven by Dale Earnhardt: both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988 (fall), 1994 (spring), and 1999 (spring). Kevin Harvick won the 2005 spring event while Jeff Burton won the spring race in 2008. The Welcome, North Carolina based organization has racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.

25th Anniversary of “Rattle His Cage”… Saturday night’s Cup Series race at the World’s Fastest Half Mile marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most memorable finishes in Bristol Motor Speedway history featuring legendary RCR driver Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt, who started 26th, won the 1999 night race following a last-lap bump to Terry Labonte. Earnhardt said in Victory Lane that he didn’t mean to spin out Labonte – just to “rattle his cage.” Earnhardt and Labonte swapped the lead seven times over the last 200 laps in one NASCAR’s classic races.

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol… Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Bristol Motor Speedway led by Kevin Harvick’s four wins (2000, 2001, 2003, and 2005). Other drivers who have posted wins at the Tennessee short track include Jeff Green (2002), Clint Bowyer (2008), Elliott Sadler (2012), Austin Dillon (2016) and Tyler Reddick (2019). The storied organization has racked up 38 top-five and 64 top-10 finishes at the high banked oval. Austin Hill is the most recent RCR driver to score a top-five result at Bristol Motor Speedway (third in 2022).

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Friday, September 20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, September 21 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The radio broadcast will be live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon has made a total of 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, 18 of which have been on the track’s paved configuration. Dillon has three top-10 results at the track in the paved format, including a fourth place finish in the fall of 2016. The 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the half-mile track with a win in 2016. Dillon has also made three NASCAR Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Winner, Winner… Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Tennessee track in August 2016 (paved), Dillon was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface in 2021. The veteran racer won two features and a heat race in dominating fashion in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations, and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations, and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

The Cowboy Way… Dillon is wearing two proverbial hats this weekend – his racing helmet and his cowboy hat. As the General Manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a professional bull riding team in the PBR Team Series, Dillon has spent much of this week managing his roster of cowboys and promoting the team’s homestand, which takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum this weekend. The Cowboys head into Greensboro on top of the PBR Team Series Standings with 15 wins, four losses, and one tie.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Bristol Motor Speedway?

“Anything can happen at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s a high-banked short track and you can get caught up in things fast. The Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race is a grind for 500 laps and that’s what fans love to see. You are battling it out all race long and it helps to get your car handling better if you can move around and try different lanes on the Bristol concrete. That has helped drivers make long green flag runs. There’s action all over the track and I’m looking forward to the race..”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 36th NASCAR Cup Series start on the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. Busch leads all active drivers in multiple categories: most victories (eight) – 2007 (spring), 2009 (both races), 2010 (fall), 2011 (spring), 2017 (fall), 2018 (spring) and 2019 (spring), most top-five finishes (14) and most laps led (2,598). The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet has earned two Cup Series pole positions at the Tennessee short track – 2013 (spring) and 2018 (spring). Busch also claimed a premier series victory on the dirt surface in 2022. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and five NASCAR Truck Series victories, marking 23 checkered flags at Bristol Motor Speedway across all three NASCAR national series and surface configurations.

The NASCAR Hat Trick, Twice… Busch made history at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2010, becoming the first driver to win all three NASCAR national series races in the same weekend. Seven years later in 2017, Busch repeated the accomplishment – again at the Last Great Colosseum – when he secured victories in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series events.

Youngest Bristol Winner… Busch also holds the record for youngest Cup Series winner at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was 21 years, 10 months, and 23 days when he won the 2007 Food City 500, his first victory at the .533-mile oval.

Points Check… Busch currently holds the 20th position in the Cup Series driver championship point standings.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen… Cheddar’s serves American classics and homestyle comfort food in a feel-at-home atmosphere. Guests get a lot, for not a lot with homemade entrees like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and slow-smoked Baby Back Ribs so big, they almost fall off the plate. To kick off a memorable meal, every Guest is welcomed with a warm Honey Butter Croissant on the house. Cheddar’s operates more than 180 restaurants in 27 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. Cheddar’s is open for lunch and dinner, now featuring new weekday lunch specials, starting at just $8.59. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

The tire at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the same compound used in the spring race. What did you learn from that race that will help you this weekend?

“Tire management. Tire management will be the biggest key to the race this weekend. How much you can preserve the life of your tire with your driving style and the things that you do to not punish the tire will be critical.”

The Cup Series will have one 45-minute practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway. Is that something that you would like to see at more tracks in the future?

“Yes. I do think that having one 45-minute or even a 60-minute session would be great for our series and drivers that need more track time going forward.”

You have said that Bristol Motor Speedway is one of your favorite tracks. What makes that track so challenging?

“I love Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol is always fun though it’s gotten a little more challenging over the years with the Next Gen car because it’s more difficult to pass. I think the tough part of racing at Bristol is the amount of banking and load that you see throughout the entire race. There’s no time to relax. You’re really on top of it for the entire time. That’s kind of what wears on you the most with the repetitious nature of driving down the straightway into the corner. It never seems to stop. It makes it fun for a lot of guys and challenging for others.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made three career starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, driving in ARCA Menards Series events from 2021-2023. The Menlo Park, California native started inside the top-five for all three races and recorded a best finish of second-place last season.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Meet Love… On Friday, September 20 at 4:45 p.m. ET, Love is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at Bristol Motor Speedway. Immediately following at 5:15 p.m. ET, the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader will head to the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone to answer fan questions. Stop by to meet Love before the regular season finale event begins.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

With Bristol Motor Speedway being the final race of the regular season, what is the focus for the No. 2 team?

“Our focus remains the same honestly. We want to go win the race and accumulate as many playoff points as possible. Danny Stockman and everyone on the No. 2 team has been working extremely hard all season, but especially these last few weeks to get us in the best spot entering the Playoffs. We started the season with a ton of speed, hit a lull in the middle, and have started to put together solid races again in the last month. I feel confident in our program and expect us to have a good run on Friday night. I have raced at Bristol a few times already and probably had the best car last season in the ARCA race. We will have to be smart from start to finish, but our Whelen Chevrolet should contend for the win.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning a best finish of third in 2022 while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet. The Winston, Georgia native has also competed in six NASCAR Truck Series events (best finish of 10th) and three ARCA Menards Series East races (best finish of fifth) at the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

Meet Hill… On Friday, September 20 at 4:15 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to answer fan questions at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at Bristol Motor Speedway. Immediately following at 4:45 p.m., Hill will head to the RCR Merchandise Hauler to sign autographs in the Fan Zone. Stop by to meet the 30-year-old driver before the green flag waves on the regular season finale.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What does it take to win at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I guess I really don’t know that yet, because I haven’t won at Bristol Motor Speedway throughout my career. During my rookie season, our No. 21 team had a really good Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, finished third, and had a shot at winning. Even though I haven’t won there, I know a lot of the things that you’re looking for. You need a very versatile car. You need to be able to run the bottom when the resin is laid down, and as that starts wearing away, you need to be able to move up the racetrack and eventually get up against the fence. That is what I was able to do last year and was really good right up against the wall. There are a lot of wrecks and melee that happens at Bristol, so you have to be patiently aggressive, stay up front all race, keep your track position, and minimize your mistakes.”