Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea Bridge Continue Partnership for the 2024 Season

AJ Allmendinger to Drive the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Events at Kansas and Talladega

Lexington, N.C. (September 23, 2024) – Kaulig Racing and Morris-Shea announce a continuation of their partnership for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Morris-Shea will serve as the primary partner on the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger.

Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevrolet in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway and the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re excited to partner with Kaulig Racing again this year at both Kansas and our home track in Talladega,” said CEO, Morris-Shea. “The Talladega race weekend is a great employee appreciation event for the Morris-Shea team. We’re all looking forward to cheering on AJ [Allmendinger] in the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy Camaro.”

Morris-Shea was first featured as a primary partner on Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 2023 Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I can’t wait to see the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy on the high banks at Talladega,” said team president Chris Rice. “Representing their family-owned company means a lot to us at Kaulig Racing and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Tune in to The CW on September 28th and October 5th to catch all the action of the No. 16 Morris-Shea Chevy on track.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Morris-Shea:

Morris-Shea, a leading deep foundation contractor, installs deep foundation systems for critical commercial and infrastructure projects throughout the United States, the Caribbean and South America. Our team of experienced geotechnical professionals has constructed deep foundations under many of the world’s largest energy, manufacturing and industrial projects. Our family-owned company is well-established as a leader for deep foundation installation in heavy civil, commercial, industrial and marine construction markets.