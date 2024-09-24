ARCA Menards Series at Kansas Speedway: Reese’s 150 Pre-race Notes & Stats Update

ARCA Menards Series

The Race: Reese’s 150

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

The Time: 5:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm CT

TV: Live, FS1

Radio: Live, MRN Radio

Distance: 100 Laps / 150 Miles

The Reese’s 150 will be the 19th race of 20 for the ARCA Menards Series in 2024; it will be the 29th ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway since 2001.

Andres Perez (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) leads the ARCA Menards Series championship standings by 53 points headed into the Reese’s 150; Perez will be searching for his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Kansas Speedway, a track where his Rev Racing team has won twice before with 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion Nick Sanchez driving. Perez has two top-ten finishes in three Kansas Speedway starts, including a best of sixth in May 2023; he finished seventh earlier this season.

Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) sits second in the series standings behind his teammate. Scott finished fourth in his first start at Kansas Speedway in 2023 and was challenging for the victory in May when he scrubbed the wall and was forced to make an unscheduled stop for repairs resulting in a 14th-place finish.

Tanner Gray (No. 18 A Place of Hope Toyota) finished second at Kansas Speedway in May after leading a race-high 84 laps. Gray rebounded from that disappointment to score his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway three weeks later. He finished third at Michigan International Speedway in his only ARCA Menards Series start since his Charlotte win.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) will make her fourth career ARCA Menards Series start and her first since finishing second in her dirt track debut at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in August. Robusto has finished second in all three series across the ARCA Menards Series platform; in addition to her runner-up finish at Springfield, she finished second in the East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the July 4 West race at Irwindale Speedway. The Kansas race will be her first on a track longer than a mile in length.

Pinnacle Racing Group will field two entries for the second consecutive ARCA Menards Series race; five-time ARCA Menards Series winner Connor Zilisch (No. 28 Silver Hare Development / Chevrolet Performance Chevrolet) will be teamed with sprint car standout Corey Day (No. 82 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet). Zilisch won in his superspeedway debut at Michigan International Speedway in August; Day finished seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway in his second career series start and will be making his first start on an intermediate track.

Nagoya, Japan resident Takuma Koga (No. 12 IKEDO Toyota) will make his second ARCA Menards Series start and his first since he finished 23rd in the combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway in March. Koga will race at Kansas Speedway on Friday then travel to California to race in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Madera Speedway.

Kris Wright (No. 15 FNB Corporation Toyota) is third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, but will be looking to break a two-race streak of finishing outside the top ten. Wright, who has six top-five finishes this season including a career-best second at Talladega Superspeedway, finished 12th at Watkins Glen International and 13th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Toni Breidinger (No. 25 BoozyJerky Toyota) is fourth in the ARCA Menards Series standings and is returning to the site of her career best finish, third, which she scored last September. Breidinger is 42 points behind her teammate Kris Wright in the battle for third in the standings; should he finish third, she would tie Hailie Deegan, who was third in 2020, as the best finishing female driver in driver point standings in series history.

The Reese’s 150 will be run under the Modified Live pit stop format. Every caution is an opportunity for teams to make a pit stop. Drivers who pit cannot lose positions relative to other drivers who pit as long as they do not lose a lap on pit road; the restart order will consist of lead lap cars that didn’t pit, lead lap cars that did pit, lap down cars that didn’t pit, lap down cars that did pit, the free pass car, cars that took a wave around, and cars under penalty. There will be a scheduled caution at or near lap 50.

Should the race need to be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green followed by white followed by checkered” finish. If the yellow flag is displayed after the white flag, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green-and-white-together followed by checkered” finish.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 341 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.