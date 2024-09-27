ARCA Menards Series Extends Relationship with FS1 and FS2;To Compete in 20 Races at 19 Tracks in 2025

Daytona Season Opener Live on FOX for First Time Ever

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – (Sept. 27, 2024) – The ARCA Menards Series has announced a television broadcast agreement extension with FS1 and FS2 that features a full season of live television coverage in 2025. Additionally, as part of the new agreement, the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway will air live on FOX, marking the first time in series history that a race has aired on broadcast television.

The relationship, which began with Speedvision in 1999, is now extended through at least 2028.

“We’re proud of the long-standing partnership between ARCA and FOX Sports in what will span across three decades during the course of this most recent extension” said Ben Baker, NASCAR’s VP of Broadcasting & Production Operations. “FOX’s coverage of the ARCA Menards Series continues to expand to a larger audience and we’re looking forward to their coverage of great racing in the years to come.”

ARCA also has released the 2025 ARCA Menards Series schedule, comprised of 20 races at 19 different tracks, with the season opener slated at Daytona International Speedway and, for the fourth consecutive year, it will close at its home track, Toledo Speedway.

The highlights:

The series will race at Daytona for the 62nd consecutive year dating to 1964; as it has for the last six years, the race will be the opener of a same-day doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series the day before the DAYTONA 500. FOX will broadcast the Daytona ARCA 200, the first time an ARCA Menards Series race will be broadcast live on an over-the-air network.

Kansas Speedway continues to be the only track on the schedule twice, with races scheduled in conjunction with the NASCAR national series in May and September.

Tandem races with the NASCAR Cup Series will also take place at Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega Superspeedway in April, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Michigan International Speedway in June, Dover Motor Speedway in July, Iowa Speedway and Watkins Glen International in August, and Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

Stand-alone short track races will be held at Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway in June, Madison International Speedway in August, the traditional fall classic date at Salem Speedway in September, and the championship finale at Toledo Speedway in October.

The two dirt miles at the Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair both return on their traditional weekends.

Lime Rock Park will join the schedule for the first time and the half-mile Madison International Speedway rejoins the schedule for the first time since 2019.

The race at Phoenix Raceway in March will be a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series West, while races at Dover Motor Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Iowa Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway will be combination races with the ARCA Menards Series East.

The complete 2025 ARCA Menards Series schedule (all times are Eastern):

Date Track, Location Time (ET) TV Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla. 12:00 PM FOX March 7 Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz. 8:00 PM FS1 April 26 Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala. 12:30 PM FS1 May 9 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 8:00 PM FS1 May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C. 6:00 PM FS1 June 6 Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich. 5:00 PM FS2 June 14 Berlin Raceway, Marne, Mich. 7:00 PM FS1 June 21 Elko Speedway, Elko, Minn. 9:00 PM FS2 June 28 Lime Rock Park, Lime Rock, Conn. 4:00 PM FS2 July 18 Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del. 5:00 PM FS1 July 25 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, Ind. 5:30 PM FS1 Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa 7:00 PM FS1 Aug. 8 Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y. 2:00 PM FS2 Aug. 17 Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill. 2:00 PM FS1 Aug. 22 Madison International Speedway, Madison, Wis. 9:00 PM FS1 Aug. 31 Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill. 8:30 PM FS1 Sept. 11 Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn. 5:30 PM FS1 Sept. 20 Salem Speedway, Salem, Ind. 8:00 PM FS2 Sept. 26 Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. 8:00 PM FS1 Oct. 4 Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Oh. 4:00 PM FS2

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series East and West will be released at a later date.

For further information please visit ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 341 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.