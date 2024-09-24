Todd Gilliland Debuts Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy Scheme at the Kansas Speedway

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Kansas Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 24, 2024) – Todd Gilliland is back in action this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Kansas Speedway.

Following a 32nd place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Gilliland and the team look to regain their momentum at the 1.5-mile oval. Quincy Compressor returns with Front Row Motorsports and Gilliland for the event and will bring along their partner, Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy for the 400-mile event. Alongside their partners, Quincy Compressor and Chicago Pneumatic, Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy is excited to enter the NASCAR world.

Founded on March 1, 2013, Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy (RAGE) has quickly established itself as a leading provider of compressed air and gas systems in the U.S. The acronym “RAGE” reflects their focus on air, gas, and energy.

Specializing in systems ranging from fractional horsepower to 5,000 horsepower, RAGE offers tailored solutions backed by a top-notch technical service team. Their commitment to an add-value mentality and innovative culture ensures that they meet the unique challenges faced by their clients across various sectors, including food and beverage, healthcare, and manufacturing.

RAGE pride’s themselves on being your trusted partner for optimized productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit rage-energy.com.

Track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series will start Saturday, September 28th with practice and qualifying at 1:00 pm ET. The 267-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, September 29th at 3:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network or listen in via the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Rasmussen Air & Gas Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“We haven’t had the best results on the mile and a half tracks, but I think that will change this weekend. Ryan (Bergenty) and the team have been hard at work ensuring we have speed and I think their hard work will pay off this weekend.

“I’m excited to partner with RAGE. They are super excited for this weekend. Hopefully I can give them a good showing.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have struggled on the mile and a half tracks this year, but I think we’re in a pretty good spot heading to Kansas. Bristol didn’t go as planned, but it’s in the past. We have to keep our heads high and eyes forward as we get through this last stretch of races.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.