South Florida Motorsports unveils four new circuit layouts at the Miami International Autodrome to support year-round track action

The Miami International Autodrome, home of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, now boasts five complete track configurations

These developments allow MIA to host new competitive motorsports action, along with private and corporate events throughout the year

The four new ‘inner loop’ track layouts can be operated with no impact to local traffic or infrastructure

The 2025 edition of the prestigious Ferrari Racing Days will take place on the new Extended Marina Loop configuration from May 14-18, 2025, following next year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

Hard Rock Stadium campus continues its evolution as a global sports and entertainment destination

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, announced today the completion of four new track configurations of the Miami International Autodrome — in addition to the current Grand Prix layout — to enable the circuit to be operational throughout the year. This development is the latest step in SFM’s investment into the growth of motorsports in South Florida and Hard Rock Stadium’s evolution as a global destination for diverse sports and entertainment offerings.

After building the iconic racetrack in 2022, and one of the largest and most prestigious permanent Paddock Club facilities in Formula 1 in 2023, SFM has now constructed four new circuit configurations to provide year-round access to the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium. These new ‘inner loop’ layouts are constructed exclusively on private property and do not cross public roads.

Credit: South Florida Motorsports

In addition to attracting new competitive motorsports events, these track developments also allow the Miami International Autodrome to host a variety of corporate functions and other private track activities at the world-class venue throughout the year.

“This is an exciting time to be a motorsports enthusiast here in South Florida,” said Tom Garfinkel, Managing Partner of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “Our investment into the facility and construction of the inner loop creates five track configurations worthy of the world’s most elite drivers and allows us to engage with the growing motorsports community of South Florida while also respecting the impact to local residents and businesses. There’s a thriving car culture here in South Florida and this investment enables us to better serve this growing group of automotive enthusiasts, as well as utilizing our campus for more community programming, including education and career opportunities for local youth and students.”

The plans coincide with the announcement that Ferrari Racing Days will compete on the Extended Marina Loop layout from May 14-18, 2025, just two weeks after next year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, which takes place on May 2-4, 2025. Ferrari Racing Days will include multiple categories of action, headlined by Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, as well as Ferrari’s exclusive F1 Clienti, XX Programmes, Sport Prototipi Clienti and Club Competizioni GT programs.

The new section of track was built after Turn 10, heading back towards the straight that runs parallel with Snake Creek. Two additional hairpins, just before Turn 17 and after Turn 3, offer other exciting layouts for permanent use. The construction of a new section of track and two new hairpins will create five configurations of the Miami International Autodrome, including the 19-turn 5.41km Grand Prix circuit, the Extended Marina Loop (19 turns in 4.52km), the Marina Loop (18 turns across 3.94km), the Extended MIA Loop (13 turns across 2.30km) and finally MIA Loop (14 turns across 2.83km). The track will commence operations for corporate and private events in October 2024.