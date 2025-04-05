Brandon Jones breaks 98-race drought with Xfinity win at Darlington

Brandon Jones earned his sixth Xfinity Series career win Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. The victory broke a 98-race winless streak. He led 24 laps in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, including the last 12. Jones finished ahead of Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott by 1.105 seconds.

Though some have doubted his ability, Jones never gave up.

“It’s nice for my confidence, right, but it’s also to prove to the haters and people that said I was incapable of doing it, wrong again,” Jones said.

“This place is freaking awesome man, Jones added. “I love coming to Darlington; second win and just huge momentum. I knew we were on a high, just didn’t know when it was going to happen.”

Elliott chose to run the Xfinity race as a way to get more comfortable at Darlington, stating it was a tough one for him to get a handle on.

“The cars are very different for sure. But I do think there are a couple of small characteristics that hold to be true. As the runs go on, late into a run, you end up struggling with the same thing, kind of,” Elliott said. “So, I do think there are a few things you can take from it and I think more than anything, it was nice to get some reps.”

Justin Allgaier won Stage 2 and led the most laps (56) during the race, but had to settle for a third-place finish.

Allgaier admitted he was “disappointed,” but was pleased overall with the team’s performance.

“We were able to get the track position back, at least for the most part. But clean air was too important today. When we were up front, we had it. But I really needed the long runs and just didn’t have that at the end of the race today. Proud of everybody on our BRANDT Chemical Chevrolet. We’re on a heckuva run with top fives right now.”

Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series point standings by 71 points over Sam Mayer.

Ross Chastain and Carson Kvapil, the highest-finishing rookie, rounded out the top five. Connor Zilisch, Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Sammy Smith and Sheldon Creed completed the top 10.

The Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next week on Saturday, April 12. Catch all the action on the CW with radio coverage provided by PRN and SiriusXM.