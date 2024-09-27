EVENT PREVIEW: Wright Motorsports Welcomes Laurin Heinrich for Championship Showdown at Indianapolis 8 Hour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (September 27, 2024) – Last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wright Motorsports celebrated an impressive win in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Battle on the Bricks, the first Indianapolis-based endurance race for the series. This weekend, drivers Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer prepare to conclude the fight for the Fanatec GT World Challenge championship title, with Laurin Heinrich joining them in the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R for the Indianapolis 8 Hour. The former Porsche Junior Heinrich also brought home an Indy victory on September 22 driving another Porsche 911 GT3 R in the GTD PRO class.

“Last weekend at Indianapolis was a great weekend for Porsche race cars,” said Team Owner John Wright. “They swept the GTD and GTD PRO classes, and we’re excited to have one of those winners join our winning team and drivers as we fight one last time for the PRO class title in GT World Challenge. Laurin will be a great addition to the team, and we have momentum on our side.”

Wright Motorsports drivers Adelson and Skeer, with endurance addition Jan Heylen, started the six-hour endurance race from 14th in class but drove to the front over the course of the event. The data and knowledge gathered over the course of the weekend will prove vital heading into this weekend’s race as the team seeks to gain another championship title and a first for Adelson and Skeer as co-drivers.

Wright Motorsports currently holds a seven-point lead in the Fanatec PRO-class championship with 12 rounds completed. Adelson and Skeer won the first two races of the season and subsequently finished on the podium an additional seven times. Despite missing the first four rounds of the season, DXDT Racing has surged up the point standings with an unusual eight-race win streak, to come within striking distance of the full-season Wright entry. Undeterred, Wright Motorsports has full confidence in their endurance-racing experience, having won the Indianapolis 8 Hour last year.

With Adelson, Skeer, and Heinrich all riding the momentum of last weekend’s win in their respective classes, the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R will be a strong contender for the SRO America season finale. Twenty-five entries are set to compete in the eight-hour event, which will begin on Saturday, October 6 at 12:15 PM ET. The race will stream live for free at YouTube.com/GTWorld, and fans who attend the race in person with general admission tickets will enjoy full paddock access. For event information, visit gt-world-challenge-america.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

I find myself again going into Indianapolis fighting for a championship. This is something I’ve done three times over the last two years, so it’s a very familiar feeling. There are some major differences this time though. I’ve become a much more complete driver, and have competed at some of the highest levels of motorsport. I’ve grown massively as an individual, and as a team, Wright Motorsports has gelled together even stronger than last year. I’ve never felt more prepared. We have an amazingly talented driver joining our lineup for this event in Laurin Heinrich. I’m super excited to work with and learn from him. For me, the focus is on maximizing my own performance and helping the team maximize theirs. That attitude is what got us here in the first place. It also really helps that we achieved our most significant race result here just two weeks before the 8 Hour! Whatever happens, I’m exceedingly proud of what we accomplished this year, and will walk away from this season extremely proud.

Elliott Skeer

The third time is hopefully the charm for Adam and myself when it comes to Indy championship finales! It’s safe to say that our last outing at the Brickyard was a successful test for this weekend, and everyone at Wright Motorsports is feeling positive and excited to end the year on a high. Adam is driving the best he’s ever driven and having Laurin with us surely leaves no stone unturned on the driving. Ultimately having another opportunity at a championship with my Wright family is an incredible feeling and I can’t wait to see how it shakes out eight hours later!

Laurin Heinrich

I’m looking forward to my first race with Wright. I have great memories at the Indianapolis 8 Hour race. Last year I did my first GT race in the United States there and managed to clinch the overall pole position. That was a great memory. Now I am coming off my latest win in IMSA championship at Indy. I have always found success at the track and one I really enjoy. It’s an honor to join a Wright; a team with a rich history in Porsche racing. I am proud to be asked to support them in their championship run.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.