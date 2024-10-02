AO Racing Announces 2025 IMSA WeatherTech Return of Spike and Rexy

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (October 2, 2024) – AO Racing is proud to announce the return of the fan-favorite characters of Spike to the LMP2 class and Rexy to the GTD PRO class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Further details are pending and will be announced at a later date, but the team’s future looks bright as they head into the final race of the season with next year’s plans confirmed.

“It’s a little bit surreal to think that the 2024 season is almost over and that we head into Petit Le Mans leading the GTD Pro Championship,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “The team has had a lot of growth this year, and it’s been a massive effort from everyone involved to get to where we are. We are looking forward to building on all of that work and rolling out at Daytona in 2025 with two cars that are capable of winning their class.”

The team’s sophomore season in the IMSA WeatherTech series has shown the team’s hard work producing strong results, with Spike the Oreca LMP2 earning four pole positions and one podium with drivers PJ Hyett and Paul Loup Chatin. Rexy, the Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr has celebrated two pole positions and three wins, leading the championship points for a majority of the season.

In addition to the on-track success, the team has built a strong fan following of all ages, bringing a new style of fun and fan engagement to the paddock. The fan-first mentality combined with the fun characters has created many unique opportunities for the team and series to continue to grow.

“The fans have really embraced Spike, Rexy, and Roxy this year for which we are extremely grateful,” concluded Jeannette. “It’s so much fun to see families and young children get so enthusiastic about both the cars and characters. We can’t wait to build more on that support nationwide across the IMSA calendar.”

The 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will conclude at Petit Le Mans in Braselton, Georgia. The 10-hour endurance race will air in its entirety on Peacock beginning Saturday, October 12 at 12:00 PM ET.

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.