Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – Joey Logano Leads Ford Cup Qualifiers in 5th

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Hollywood Casino 400 | Kansas Speedway

Saturday, September 28, 2024

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

5th – Joey Logano (P)

7th – Ryan Blaney (P)

9th – Chase Briscoe (P)

17th – Austin Cindric

21st – Michael McDowell

24th – Noah Gragson

25th – Chris Buescher

26th – Brad Keselowski

27th – Corey LaJoie

28th – Harrison Burton

29th – Josh Berry

33rd – Todd Gilliland

34th – Kaz Grala

37th – Ryan Preece

(P) denotes playoff driver

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 5th)

“It is nice to start in the top five. I feel like our car was better today than what we have had here the last couple of years. I am proud of the gains we have made to be in the ballpark. We just need to go out there and score stage points and be solid tomorrow, that is what we need to do. I think we are closer than what we have been here in a long time. This has been, maybe, our worst race track. So the fact that we are in the ballpark says a lot.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Wurth Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Qualified 7th)

“Overall I think that was a decent day. It was nice to make the second round. Qualifying hasn’t been my strong suit here so it was nice to make it to the second round today and start inside the top 10. I thought our race pace in practice earlier was pretty good, so we will see what we have come race time tomorrow. Overall, I think it is a good start to the weekend.”