TONY SCHUMACHER, JACK BECKMAN, DALLAS GLENN, AND GAIGE HERRERA WIN NHRA MIDWEST NATIONALS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, Ill. — Tony Schumacher and Steve Torrence went head to head in the finals for Top Fuel at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sept. 29 for the NHRA Midwest Nationals, but it was Schumacher who took the spot in the Winner’s Circle with his 88th career win.

Torrence has half the amount of championships than Schumacher, but that did not dull the competition between the two experienced drivers, but St. Louis was ultimately won by the Eight-time champion Schumacher.

“I love it here. Had great moments here, been frozen out here, been rained out here, you know, been heated out here. I’ve had cars fly over me. They were inverted, but it was cool,” said Schumacher. “I’ve had cars do all kinds of things, but this, at this moment, at this time, was needed. I said it this morning. I said it yesterday.”

Schumacher went at it with Shawn Reed on the newly resurfaced drag strip in the semifinals, however, it was Schumacher who came out on top with a 3.724, 323.74 to send him to the finals in St. Louis.

2020 Rookie of the Year, Justin Ashley, faced off against the four-time champion Torrence. Experience seemed to take the lead in this match-up as Torrence propelled with a 3.785, 321.50 compared to Ashley’s 5.618, 126.52.

For Funny Car, Austin Prock seemed to be on a winning path due to his No. 1 qualifying spot and new track record set at World Wide Technology Raceway, but Jack Beckman finished ahead in the semifinals with a 3.877, 322.65.

Beckman has only made the finals one other time this season, but it did not matter as he advanced in St. Louis and went against Ron Capps in the finals, where ultimately Beckman took the win. Beckman had a final run with a 3.856, 315.86.

Beckman was next up when there was a 15-minute delay that completely changed his mindset.

“Couple of crew guys ducked under the body, and we sat there and talked for 15 minutes,” said Beckman. “And while a lot of people might in that time frame get more worked up and less confident, it just made me feel more at ease. And we went out there and we got the job done.”

Capps had a semifinal run of 3.868, 325.77, and with his opponent, Blake Alexander smoking at the start, he quickly advanced to the finals. Capps final run of 3.882, 329.42 was quick, but not quick enough to beat Beckman.

Pro Stock threw a curveball as the highest odd winner with +251, Erica Enders, lost to Aaron Stanfield in the semifinals. Enders had a successful qualification, No. 1 spot, and a successful first two rounds of eliminations, but Stanfield was able to capitalize on the track.

However, Stanfield faced Dallas Glenn in the finals, but Glenn ultimately took the win resulting in his 13th career win.

“Well, wins in the countdown are definitely, I feel like they’re harder than normal wins then during the normal season,” said Glenn. “Everybody steps up their games, you know, the points matter. Feel like the points matter more. Everybody brings out their best stuff, and everything just gets tighter and more difficult.”

Glenn went up against Greg Anderson in the semifinals where Glenn’s run of 6.604, 207.18 put him ahead of Anderson and sent him on to what is now another win in the books.

To finish up the Pro Stock category, Pro Stock Motorcycle ended with previous St. Louis champion Gaige Herrera took his 19th win against Chase Van Sant.

Having a clean sweep at WWTR, Herrera had a dominating weekend that ultimately resulted in taking a back-to-back win in St. Louis for Midwest Nationals.

“You know, St Louis, I feel like it’s the halfway point in the countdown, and to leave here with the points lead and get this win, it just gives me and the whole team a big boost,” said Herrera “going into Dallas and the rest of the races, I feel like, if you don’t do good here, they kind of set you back, put you in a different mindset.”

Herrera went against Hector Arana Jr. in the semifinals where Herrera had a 6.813, 197.74 while Arana Jr. had a 6.839, 196.27

Van Sant and Geno Scali went head to head for the first time in eliminations, but it was Van Sant’s ET of 6.939 at 192.91 mph that set him on his path to the finals.

NHRA continues their nationals run with the Texas NHRA FallNationals Oct. 9-13 . The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is back at WWTR Oct. 2-5.