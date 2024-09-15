NHRA AT READING: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 PEP BOYS NHRA NATIONALS

MAPLE GROVE RACEWAY

READING, PENNSYLVANIA

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & STATS

SEPT. 15, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK CAPTURES HIS 10TH CAREER NHRA VICTORY IN AN ALL-JOHN FORCE RACING AND CHEVROLET FINAL VERSUS JACK BECKMAN

Chevrolet Races to Triple Wally Trophies in Reading with Prock’s Victory, Aaron Stanfield Winning in Pro Stock, and Scott Libersher in FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, defeated teammate Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, in an exciting final round at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Penn.

Prock’s lap of 3.896 seconds E.T. at 332.51 mph over Beckman’s 3.951 seconds E.T. at 330.88 mph was enough for the young gun to capture his 10th-career NHRA Wally trophy and sixth of 2024.

Prock capped off a perfect weekend after going No. 1 both Friday and Saturday evening, racing to his ninth final round of the 2024 season as well as his 17th of his NHRA career. Prock leaves Reading maintaining the Countdown to the Championship points lead, 86 over second place Bob Tasca, III.

Beckman, who is currently competing on behalf of team owner John Force, defeated Joe Morrison in Round 1, JR Todd in Round 2, and Alexis DeJoria in semifinals, to face teammate Prock and gain valuable points in the Funny Car Championship.

After qualifying No. 5 at Reading, Brittany Force faced a pedal fest against Steve Torrence in Round 1, unfortunately being defeated early in the day.

Prock captured his impressive 11th No. 1 qualifier of 2024 and first season in the Funny Car category, as well as his 14th career NHRA top qualifying spot, after his Q2 run Friday maintained the leading position through Saturday’s Q3 and Q4 rounds.

Friday’s two sessions of qualifying saw Prock go provisional No. 1 early in the weekend once again, with his monster Q2 run of 3.849 seconds E.T. at 338.43 mph putting him in the top spot heading into Saturday.

Aaron Stanfield, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, defeated teammate and six-time champion Erica Enders to claim the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals Wally in the Pro Stock category and Chevrolet’s 396th in the category since 1970.

Scott Libersher defeated fellow Chevrolet COPO Camaro competitor Stephen Bell in the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown, with Libersher running 7.755 seconds E.T. at 177.46 mph to Bell’s 7.797 seconds E.T. at 176.03 mph.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’ve done more in this one single season than my entire career, and it’s all kudos to these guys behind me. This Cornwell Tools Chevrolet team is unbelievable and I’m sure having fun. Today’s a special day. It’s my grandfather’s 81st birthday and we got him a win at Indy and we’ve got another one coming home. Very special and proud of that. Just so happy to be a part of Cornwell Tools and Chevrolet. To give us an opportunity to come live our dream, thank you sincerely from my family.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“If we want to win the championship, Austin (Prock) is the target everybody’s chasing right now. We can’t spot him a round every race, but they did everything right this weekend. That car was the class of the field. Our PEAK Chevy went down the track every run, and top three in qualifying. We had two elimination rounds where it didn’t do what we asked it to do, but we got eight total runs and the crew chiefs are smart enough to be able to look at that and figure out what the car is wanting.

Every run we make, even though this is a brand-new car that had never been down the track before me, and let’s call me a brand-new driver—I’m not John Force—every driver’s driving style is different, every car’s fingerprint is different. The more runs we can get with me driving, the better Tim (Fabrisi), Danny (Hood), and Chris (Cunningham) are going to be at making those calls. It’s such a wonderful feeling to have that much confidence in the car every time we tow to the line.

“Even with Schumacher, when you go up to the lanes, it’s every team for themselves, and rightfully so. When you get back to the pits, you help out whoever you can help, but once we go up to race, your goal is to beat the car in the other lane, so that part of it hasn’t changed. It’s just, in my wildest dreams, I didn’t think I’d ever get to drive for John Force Racing, and I still look at that blue PEAK Chevrolet, and it takes a second to set in that I’m driving John Force’s race car. I don’t know how you put that into words.”

SCOTT LIBERSHER, DRIVE OF THE MAITA MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLET COPO CAMARO IN FLEXJET FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN:

“I had full confidence that I would do well this weekend. I was kind of the silent guy sneaking up from the back. No one mentioned me much. I was getting a little irritated. I said I’m going to turn it up a little bit, and here we are. I’ve been trying to be very consistent with everything I do, and that (reaction time) was me being a little amped up and just all the adrenaline sure. Stephen (Bell) is a good friend of mine. We’ve congratulated each other on our wins. He was excited at Brainerd for me. We were coming around the corner, and (crew chief) David Barton was ready with the computer since they didn’t prep the track because they’re running late. We put our B tune in, and it worked out great. I drove hard and David tuned it up great.”

AUSTIN PROCK, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car – End of Day Press Conference Transcript:

In Reading a few years ago in Top Fuel, you guys rolled in here buried in points and won this race. That propelled you all the way up to a third-place finish, a Countdown you said several times you thought could’ve won you a Championship if you guys just did your job in the regular season. This year, you did that, and had a two-round lead before firing up a car today while now leaving with almost a whole race lead. What does that say about this team?

“It just speaks volumes for how great this team is. My dad (Jimmy Prock), Thomas (Prock) and Nate Hildahl, and every one of these Cornwell Tools Chevy team boys, they just do a great job. They just keep their heads down and keep picking away at it and trying to be better and better every time we bolt this thing together. It sure does feel nice to get a win and make a little bit more of a gap on the points. We had an 18-round lead after Indy, and it gets taken to about two rounds. Feels good to stretch that back out.”

You won here in Top Fuel and now in Funny Car. Your dad’s tuning career started here with Joe Amato. Talk about racing in the state of Pennsylvania and winning at Reading…

“It’s got to be one of my favorite racetracks. The fans are always outstanding here. We love coming and seeing them. This is a diehard racing state. I love me some winged sprint car races and I know they do too. We love coming here, and winning in Top Fuel and Funny Car, that’s pretty amazing. We doubled up with my dad in 2022; we won in Top Fuel and he won in Funny Car. We doubled up on the same team today.”

Outstanding day for the John Force Racing Funny Cars. Talk about that…

“Outstanding day, outstanding week for both teams. Really proud of that PEAK team (and Jack Beckman). That Chevy Camaro is flying, and Jack (Beckman) is driving lights out. He’s definitely no one you can take lightly, and I’m proud to see that. All those guys are my friends over there, and it’s pretty cool racing him in the final round.”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series heads next to zMAX Dragway near Charlotte, N.C. for the betway NHRA Carolina Nationals Sept. 20-22. Eliminations Sunday air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage of qualifying and the race stream live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.