Carson Kvapil named full-time Xfinity Series competitor for JR Motorsports in 2025

Carson Kvapil has received the call to be named a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor for JR Motorsports in 2025.

Kvapil, a 21-year-old, second-generation racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, is set to pilot the No. 1 Chevrolet entry, which is currently being driven by Sam Mayer as Mayer is set to join the newly formed Haas Factory Team next season. The entry will be sponsored by Bass Pro Shops as Kvapil will commence his first full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

The news comes as Kvapil, the reigning two-time CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion who was also crowned the 2021 CARS Super Late Model Tour and 2020 Carolina Pro Late Model Series titles, is coming off a thrilling victory in the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway this past weekend.

This season, Kvapil, who first joined JR Motorsports to compete in Late Models in 2022, made his first eight career starts in the Xfinity Series while piloting JR Motorsports’ No. 88 “all-star” Chevrolet entry. After finishing an impressive fourth place in his Xfinity debut at Martinsville in early April, he notched a career-best runner-up result in his second start at Dover Motor Speedway in late April after being overtaken for both the lead and eventual victory during a second of two overtime attempts.

Since his first two Xfinity career starts, Kvapil has racked up an additional top-five run by finishing fifth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June before he finished 10th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July. With his current average-finishing result being 11.5, he also led 63 laps during the span. Kvapil is scheduled to make his ninth and final Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season this upcoming weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

With his plans for the 2025 season set, Kvapil is set to compete alongside teammates Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and newcomer Connor Zilisch, all of whom will occupy JR Motorsports’ four full-time stables next season. His crew chief for the 2025 Xfinity season along with additional partnerships for his entry have yet to be determined.

Carson Kvapil’s final Xfinity Series start of the 2024 season at Talladega is set to occur this Saturday, October 5, with a 4 p.m. ET broadcast start time on the CW Network.