Dave Elenz to call 100th Cup event as crew chief at Talladega

In his third full-time season as a crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series, Dave Elenz, who works atop the pit box of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry XSE team piloted by Erik Jones, is poised to achieve a milestone feat. By participating in this weekend’s Cup Playoff event at Talladega Superspeedway, Elenz will call his 100th event as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series.

A native of Gaylord, Michigan, Elenz, who earned a mechanical engineering degree from Clemon University in 2003, first worked for Jasper Racing from 2001 to 2003 before joining MB2 as he measured cars and bodies. In 2008, he joined Team Penske to work as a race engineer for Sam Hornish Jr. and the No. 77 team before joining Red Bull Racing as an engineer, a role he retained through 2011. The following season, he joined Hendrick Motorsports to work as an engineer on the No. 88 team piloted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. before shifting to the No. 48 team piloted by five-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The 2015 season marked Elenz’s first season as a crew chief in NASCAR as he joined JR Motorsports to lead the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro entry piloted by five different competitors throughout the Xfinity Series season. During the season, Elenz notched his first two career victories, both occurring with the reigning Cup champion Kevin Harvick and navigated the No. 88 team to a 12th-place finish in the final owner’s standings. From 2015 to 2021, Elenz worked with 14 different competitors and notched 15 Xfinity career victories, including three season-opening events at Daytona International Speedway. He also notched back-to-back Xfinity Series championships between 2017-18, the first occurring with William Byron and the second with Tyler Reddick, all while working atop the pit box of JRM’s No. 9 team.

Coming off a strong 2021 Xfinity campaign with Noah Gragson and the No. 9 JR Motorsports team highlighted with three victories and a third-place finish in the final standings, Elenz was promoted back to the Cup Series for the 2022 season to work as a crew chief for Erik Jones and the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team. The duo commenced the season with a 29th-place finish during the 64th running of the Daytona 500 amid a late multi-car wreck before rallying the following weekend at Auto Club Speedway by finishing third. Elenz and Jones would proceed to record seven additional top-10 results throughout 24 regular-season events, with Elenz being suspended from participating at Pocono Raceway in July amid an L1 penalty for violations pertaining to the rocker box assemblies, but they would miss the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

Then during the 2022 Playoff opener at Darlington Raceway, Elenz notched his first Cup career victory as a crew chief after Jones capitalized on a 20-lap shootout to fend off Denny Hamlin and notch both his third Cup career win and his second Southern 500 victory. The victory for both Jones and Elenz occurred 55 years to the day where team owner Richard Petty won his first and only Southern 500 (1967) as the duo snapped an eight-year winless drought for Petty’s No. 43 team and became the first non-Playoff team to win a Cup Series Playoff opener. Following the Southern 500 victory, Elenz and Jones would finish in the top 10 in three of the remaining nine Playoff events before settling in 18th place in the final drivers’ standings.

The following season, when Petty GMS Motorsports was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club, Elenz and Jones commenced the season with a 37th-place finish in the 65th running of the Daytona 500 following a multi-car wreck just past the halfway mark. Then following the next 14 events, where the duo had managed to record only two top-10 results, Elenz was issued a two-race suspension and fined $75,000 after the No. 43 team was issued an L1 penalty and a 60-point dock for modifications to the car’s greenhouse.

After being absent from Sonoma Raceway in June, Legacy Motor Club attempted to appeal the penalty, which allowed Elenz to work atop the No. 43 pit box for the following event at Nashville Superspeedway but would lose the appeal by late June as Elenz would be absent for the inaugural Chicago Street Race in early July.

Returning atop the pit box during the following weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Elenz would lead Jones and the No. 43 team to two top-10 results during the final eight regular-season events, but they missed the Playoffs for a second consecutive season. During the Playoffs, Elenz and Jones finished 10th at Darlington before recording a season-best third-place result at Kansas Speedway in September amid an overtime shootout. Finishing no higher than 14th during the final eight events on the schedule, the duo settled in 27th place in the final standings.

Elenz and Jones commenced their third full-time Cup campaign together by finishing eighth in the 66th running of the Daytona 500. Then after racking up three additional top-15 runs over their next eight races, Jones suffered a compression fracture in his lower vertebra following a hard accident at Talladega in April, which caused him to miss the next two races as Corey Heim, a Craftsman Truck Series competitor for TRICON Garage, filled in for Jones.

After Heim finished no higher than 22nd during his two-race stint, Jones returned to competition at Darlington Raceway in May, where he finished 19th. Finishing no higher than 14th over the course of the remaining 14 regular-season events, Elenz and Jones did not make the 2024 Cup Series Playoffs. Since the start of the Playoffs, the duo are coming off four consecutive top-35 results, with their highest result being a 26th-place run during the Playoff opener at Atlanta. Currently, Jones and the No. 43 team are ranked in 32nd place in the drivers’ standings.

Through 99 previous Cup events, Elenz has achieved one victory, four top-five results and 20 top-10 results while working with two different competitors.

Dave Elenz is scheduled to call his 100th Cup Series career event as a crew chief at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, October 6, with the event’s coverage to occur at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.