Orlando Motorsport Services Returns for SRO America Season Finale at Indianapolis

ORLANDO, Fla., (September 30, 2024) – Six months after their debut in the SRO America series, Orlando Motorsport Services (OMS) is set to make a thrilling return for the 2024 season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With preparations already underway for the 2025 race season, Kaia Teo and Nick Longhi will once again pilot the No. 80 McLaren Artura GT4 in GT4 America, while Alan Teo makes his highly anticipated series debut in GT America behind the wheel of the No. 085 McLaren Artura GT4.

“We had a great test in Indianapolis with all drivers getting a lot of laps in,” said Team Principal Eric Burch. “As a team, we’re very much anticipating Alan’s debut in the series. It’ll be a learning experience for him, but he’s certainly up to the task. Kaia and Nick are a strong pairing in the GT4 America AM class, and we feel confident that their abilities combined with that of the OMS crew will generate a strong showing to build from in the offseason.”

Backed by sponsors Renzo Gracie Fort Lee, McLaren Orlando, and Sigma Plastics, the No. 80 McLaren returns to action after a promising start at Sebring International Raceway in March. Teo and Longhi impressed in their first outing, showing consistent pace despite a mid-race incident that hindered their progress. Since then, the duo has focused on testing and fine-tuning their performance, gearing up for the season finale doubleheader at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) road course incorporates portions of the historic oval alongside a challenging infield section. With its mix of high-speed straights and technical corners, the road course provides a unique test for drivers and teams, demanding both precision and speed.

With 30 GT4 entries competing this weekend, GT4 America stands as the largest series on track. As title contenders fight for their championships, Teo and Longhi aim to perform at their best while carefully navigating the tight battles for points, ensuring they don’t interfere with any of the high-stakes action.

Meanwhile, Alan Teo will make his SRO America debut in the GT America series, joining a field of 19 entries in the bronze-driver-only category. GT America, designed for amateur racers, fosters growth and development among its participants, allowing them to compete in GT3 and GT4 machinery on a level playing field.

Event Schedule | All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 3

9:05 AM – 9:35 AM GT America Practice One

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM GT4 America Practice One

2:20 PM – 2:50 PM GT America Practice Two

5:40 PM – 6:25 PM GT4 America Practice Two

Friday, October 4

8:05 AM – 8:20 AM GT America Qualifying

9:50 AM – 10:25 AM GT4 America Qualifying

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM GT America Race One

Saturday, October 5

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM GT4 America Race One

Sunday, October 6

8:35 AM – 9:15 AM GT America Race Two

10:35 AM – 11:35 AM GT4 America Race Two

DRIVER QUOTES

Kaia Teo

As we head into the final race of the season at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, our focus is not only closing out strong, but also on using this event as a momentum builder going into the offseason. Indianapolis is a track I’ve always dreamed of racing at and I’m incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to race here, especially alongside McLaren Orlando this weekend. A huge thank you to our sponsors, partners, and the entire team for making this possible. Nick and I have been working hard to make sure we’re confident heading into the weekend. We’re looking forward to giving it everything we’ve got and seeing where we stack up against the field!

Nick Longhi

The Speedway is 115 years old, just one of the coolest places on earth. What a privilege it is to race there, so thanks to all our partners for making this happen, Renzo Gracie Fort Lee, McLaren Orlando, and Sigma Plastics. Kaia and I are coming into it pretty well-prepared, and as a group our team should be able to get the best out of the equipment. This will also be Alan’s first race in SRO, very cool that’s happening at Indy. Quick shout out to our Team Manager & Engineer Ray Lee who’s recovering from a solid bike wreck and surgery, still showing up and making it happen; Ray is a machine.

Alan Teo

I am very excited to be racing on the historic Indianapolis race track this week. I know there are a lot of talented drivers in the field so I’m looking to have some clean races with them. We have put a lot of work into this program over the last two years and excited to make my debut with OMS. Special thanks to McLaren Customer Racing and our sponsors who have helped support this endeavor.

